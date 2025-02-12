50 best TV shows of all time

Looking for a new series to watch? Of course you are. Why else would you search for the best TV shows of all time and click this list?

However, you found us. I’m glad you’re here, dear reader. You see, while other entertainment websites (yes, I’m told others exist) would have you believe that they’re the authority on good telly, I’m here to tell you they’re not. We are.

Why? Well, because we eat, breathe, and dream about entertainment here at Dexerto, and our TV & Movies team has poured their cruelty, their malice, and their will to domin… wait, no. That’s how you make The One Ring, not a list of the best TV Shows. And they didn’t forge any evil jewelry, instead they carefully crafted the following guide with their incredible expertise and passion.

On this list, you’ll find everything from beloved classics to new Netflix shows, uplifting superhero series, exciting anime, and at least one Scottish sitcom that’s oddly beloved by our team (it’s a great show, it’s just not the sort of thing you expect to see when you get to work in the morning). Anyway, enjoy, and if we missed any of your faves… don’t @ us.

50. The Walking Dead

AMC

Release date: October 31, 2010

October 31, 2010 Genre: Horror

Horror Cast: Andrew Lincoln, Jon Bernthal, Sarah Wayne Callies

Andrew Lincoln, Jon Bernthal, Sarah Wayne Callies How long is it? 11 Seasons (177 episodes)

What it’s about: When police officer Rick Grimes wakes up from a coma, he finds the world has been ravaged by an ongoing zombie apocalypse, and sets out to find his family and a way for them to survive.

Why we like it: Despite the long overdue and lackluster ending for this breakthrough series, it can’t be said that The Walking Dead didn’t completely overhaul the zombie genre. It had complex and distinguished characters, genuinely heartbreaking arcs, and the constant battle between humility and survival. For a short time, it was one of the most gripping and gritty shows on television, and for that, we can forgive a weak conclusion.

Written by Jessica Cullen

49. Normal People

BBC

Release date: April 26, 2020

April 26, 2020 Genre: Drama

Drama Cast: Paul Mescal, Daisy Edgar-Jones

Paul Mescal, Daisy Edgar-Jones How long is it? 1 Season (12 episodes)

What it’s about: Two teens with seemingly nothing in common make a connection during their last year of school, but the course of love does not run smooth as they both head to Trinity College in Dublin.

Why we like it: Based on Sally Rooney’s beautiful 2018 novel of the same name, Normal People is a stunning slice of TV that manages to both break your heart, and have you believing in the healing power of love. Connell and Marrianne are complex, flawed, three-dimensional characters who both delight and frustrate. While Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones are perfect as the pair, delivering sweet, nuanced, understated performances that helped turn them both into major stars.

Written by Chris Tilly

48. Invincible

Prime Video

Release date: March 25, 2021

March 25, 2021 Genre: Action-adventure

Action-adventure Cast: Steven Yeun, JK Simmons, Sandrah Oh, Walton Goggins

Steven Yeun, JK Simmons, Sandrah Oh, Walton Goggins How long is it? 3 seasons (20 episodes)

What it’s about: Mark Grayson may look like an average teenager but he’s anything but. He’s invincible both literally and figuratively! Using his powers, Mark joins Earth’s other superheroes in protecting the planet from the various villains and aliens, however the true threat may be closer to our hero than he realizes.



Why we like it: Described by a colleague as the best superhero show ever, Invincible is a dazzling blend of over-the-top violence, coming-of-age shenanigans, and classic superhero cliches. It’s more than the sum of its parts though, while the show may revel in bloody carnage what makes it such a compelling watch isn’t its gory razzle dazzle it’s the well-developed characters and its earnest relationships.



Written by Tom Percival

47. Still Game

BBC

Release date: September 6, 2002 – March 28, 2019

September 6, 2002 – March 28, 2019 Genre: Comedy

Comedy Cast: Ford Kiernan, Greg Hemphill, Paul Riley, Jane McCarry, Mark Cox, Sanjeev Kohli, Gavin Mitchell

Ford Kiernan, Greg Hemphill, Paul Riley, Jane McCarry, Mark Cox, Sanjeev Kohli, Gavin Mitchell How long is it? 9 seasons (62 episodes)

What it’s about: This iconic Scottish sitcom follows the humble lives of Jack and Victor, two elderly widowers in a rundown area of Glasgow. They go to the pub, spend their pension in the bookies or their local newsagent, and bicker and laugh in their high-rise flats.

Why we like it: “Iconic” isn’t a strong enough word: on the west coast of Scotland, Still Game is a religion. Young comics caked in old-age makeup sounds like a cheap gimmick, but they disappear into their roles – and between every pint and sweary insult, a sad sense of honesty creeps up on you. Its late 2010s revival was a bit iffy, but I’ve never felt so deservedly broken by another finale. “They’ll know where we went.”

Written by Cameron Frew

46. Nathan For You

Comedy Central

Release date: February 28, 2013

February 28, 2013 Genre: Comedy

Comedy Cast: Nathan Fielder

Nathan Fielder How long is it? 4 Seasons (32 episodes)

What it’s about: Nathan for You is a tough show to explain, so here’s the host/star describing its premise over the opening credits: “My name is Nathan Fielder, and I graduated from one of Canada’s top business schools with really good grades. Now I’m using my knowledge to help struggling small business owners make it in this competitive world. This is Nathan for You.”

Why we like it: Nathan for You manages to be three shows at once. First there’s the ‘Ramsey’s Kitchen Nightmares’ strand, where Nathan tries to help struggling businesses like Gordon aiding failing restaurants. Then there’s the comedy strand, where the advice Nathan offers is usually quite bad, resulting in some truly deranged business practices. That combination results in an entertaining satirical comedy. But what elevates the material is Nathan himself, an awkward soul, struggling to make human connections, but growing and developing over the course of 32 episodes, so that he’s a changed man by the end of the four seasons. That leads to some emotionally charged scenes in the home strait, though admittedly all the earnest honesty might just be Nathan duping us.

Written by Chris Tilly

45. Sherlock

BBC

Release date: July 25 2010 – January 15 2017

July 25 2010 – January 15 2017 Genre: Crime

Crime Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Martin freeman, Mark Gatiss

Benedict Cumberbatch, Martin freeman, Mark Gatiss How long is it? 4 Seasons (13 episodes)

What it’s about: A stylish modern day retelling of Sherlock Holmes’ (and John Watson’s) greatest adventures.



Why we like it: The show that launched a thousand Tumblr accounts, Sherlock was was clever, a little sexy, and incredibly entertaining. Yes we know the quality dropped in its latter seasons (the secret sister was a melodramatic for my tastes) it would be churlish to deny just what a phenomenon this TV show was in its heyday and even at its worst it was still enchanting television. More than that it arguably made Benedict Cumberbatch (who’s at his acerbic best here) into a star and changed Hollywood forever. Even now there are still talks of a revival in the works…



Written by Tom Percival

44. True Detective

HBO

Release date: January 12, 2014

January 12, 2014 Genre: Crime/Drama

Crime/Drama How long is it? 4 seasons (30 episodes)

What it’s about: A pair of Louisiana detectives unravel a disturbing, decades-spanning murder case, leading to existential dread, unforgettable monologues, and one of TV’s greatest one-take scenes.

Why we like it: The first chapter of True Detective didn’t just raise the bar for crime dramas – it ripped the bar from the ground and built something entirely new. Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey deliver career-best performances, Nic Pizzolatto’s writing is razor-sharp, and Cary Fukunaga’s direction is downright hypnotic. Shame about Season 2, but Seasons 3 and 4 were pretty damn good.

Written by Daisy Phillipson

43. The Last of Us

HBO

Release date: January 15, 2023 – present

January 15, 2023 – present Genre: Horror

Horror Cast: Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna

Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna How long is it? 1 season (9 episodes)

What it’s about: Years after a deadly, monstrous fungal pandemic reduces America to an overgrown wasteland, Joel is tasked with escorting Ellie across the country in an effort to find a cure.

Why we like it: The Last of Us has already achieved the impossible: adapting one of the best games of all time with respect and flair, and it reaches heartbreaking greatness (one episode belongs in the same untouchable echelon as ‘Ozymandias’ and ‘Pine Barrens’). And, amazingly, the best is yet to come: Season 2 will adapt Part II – the greatest video game story of all time. “When you’re lost in the darkness, look for the light.”

Written by Cameron Frew

42. BoJack Horseman

Netflix

Release date: 2014-2020

2014-2020 Genre: Sitcom

Sitcom Cast: Will Arnett, Aaron Paul, Amy Sedaris, Alison Brie, Raphael Bob-Waksberg

Will Arnett, Aaron Paul, Amy Sedaris, Alison Brie, Raphael Bob-Waksberg How long is it? 6 seasons (77 episodes)

What it’s about: Talking human-horse BoJack Horseman is a washed-up boozer, and he wants a comeback to glory. Hollywood is vastly different from his 90s sitcom days, and it’ll take a mountain of effort to navigate it.

Why we like it: If you liked Arrested Development and thought “What would Gob be like if he was an animated horse?” BoJack gives you the answer. It’s not a sitcom in its strictest form, often touching sad and sensitive subject matter with a unique tenderness.

Written by Jasmine Valentine

41. Fawlty Towers

BBC

Release date: September 19, 1975

September 19, 1975 Genre: Comedy

Comedy Cast: John Cleese, Connie Booth, Prunella Scales

John Cleese, Connie Booth, Prunella Scales How long is it? 2 Seasons (12 episodes)

What it’s about: Basil Fawlty runs a Torquay hotel where he’s constantly doing battle with his nagging wife, a confused waiter, and eccentric guests with their many wants and needs.

Why we like it: Written by stars John Cleese and Connie Booth, Fawlty Towers is the ultimate situation comedy, with each episode perfectly crafted and expertly acted with the precise timing of a great stage farce. The hotel and hotelier in question are both inspired by an experience Cleese had while staying with the Pythons in Torquay, and Basil Fawlty is one of the great comedy creations, a tragic character with ideas above his station, who finds himself beaten down by circumstance, the idiots who surround him, and his own ego, vanity, pride, and snobbery.

Written by Chris Tilly

40. Andor

Release date: September 21, 2022 – present

September 21, 2022 – present Genre: Sci-fi

Sci-fi Cast: Diego Luna, Adria Arjona, Stellan Skarsgård, Fiona Shaw, Genevieve O’Reilly

Diego Luna, Adria Arjona, Stellan Skarsgård, Fiona Shaw, Genevieve O’Reilly How long is it? 1 season (12 episodes)

What it’s about: Five years before the Battle of Scarif, Cassian Andor has a fateful run-in with a spymaster hellbent on destroying the Empire. He reluctantly joins the cause, starting a journey that will end with him becoming one of the Rebel Alliance’s greatest heroes.

Why we like it: Andor is what a Star Wars revolution looks like: grown-up storytelling, practical filmmaking, and an emotionally rousing and mature story that enrichens everything we’ve seen before. Just as seal-clapping Easter Eggs and the dreaded C-word (content) were beginning to feel like the main directive, this has the audacity to strive for something more: actually being good.

Written by Cameron Frew

39. Haunting of Hill House

Netflix

Release date: October 12, 2018

October 12, 2018 Genre: Horror

Horror Cast: Michael Huisman, Carla Gugino, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Katie Siegel

Michael Huisman, Carla Gugino, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Katie Siegel How long is it?1 Season (10 episodes)

What it’s about: Haunting plays out over two timelines, the first – in 1992 – sees the Crain family move into the titular Hill House, where they start experiencing supernatural phenomena. While the second takes place 26 years later, as the Crains reunite, and struggle to make sense of their terrifying past.

Why we like it: Mike Flanagan is now synonymous with quality horror, thanks to movies like Ouija and Gerald’s Game, and the shows he shot for Netflix, including this loose adaptation of Shirley Jackson’s creepy novel. This horror TV show has it all, from psychological horror and paranormal activity to terrifying jump-scares that actually feel earned. The acting ensemble – which Flanagan has since used multiple times – is uniformly great. While the combination of horror and tragedy means the plight of the Crain family stays with you long after the series has drawn to a close.

Written by Chris Tilly

38. I’m Alan Partridge

BBC

Release date: November 3, 1997

November 3, 1997 Genre: Comedy

Comedy Cast: Steve Coogan, Felicity Montagu, Simon Greenall

Steve Coogan, Felicity Montagu, Simon Greenall How long is it? 2 seasons (12 episodes)

What it’s about: A tragically delusional, Norfolk-based radio host clings to his dwindling career, delivering painfully awkward moments and cringe-inducing comedy gold.

Why we like it: Back of the net! If you’re a ‘90s kid who grew up in the UK, there’s a high chance I’m Alan Partridge quotes are a part of your daily soundboard. The only downside is Coogan set the bar way too high for himself, and he’s been trying to reach it ever since. But the comedy show is so good, he doesn’t even need to. Coogan created one of TV’s most brilliant characters; his awkward, self-important, ABBA-loving radio host is still painfully funny today.

Written by Daisy Phillipson

37. Hannibal

NBC

Release date: April 4, 2013

April 4, 2013 Genre: Horror

Horror Cast: Hugh Dancy, Mads Mikkelson, Laurence Fishburne

Hugh Dancy, Mads Mikkelson, Laurence Fishburne How long is it? 3 Seasons (39 episodes)

What it’s about: While hunting down serial killers, FBI investigator Will Graham seeks help from forensic psychologist Hannibal Lecter, little realising his new advisor is a cannibal.

Why we like it: There have been good adaptations of Thomas Harris’s Lecter novels, and there’s also been bad. Bryan Fuller’s TV take on the character is one of the very best, bringing something new to the stories by making them sexy, especially in the erotically charged scenes between Will and Hannibal. Mads Mikkelsen also had a tough job on his hands, as Brian Cox and Anthony Hopkins are hard acts to follow, but he brought a cool charm and stylish sophistication to the character that also felt fresh. His skills in the kitchen also meant audiences were salivating throughout the three-season run, and the result was beguiling television that made cannibalism cool.

Written by Chris Tilly

36. The White Lotus

HBO

Release date: July 11, 2021

July 11, 2021 Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama How long is it? 2 seasons (13 episodes)

What it’s about: A group of wealthy vacationers descend on a luxury resort, but privilege, secrets, and dysfunction ensure their paradise quickly turns into a social satire nightmare.

Why we like it: Luxury vacations, deeply miserable rich people, and a theme song that lives rent-free in your head – The White Lotus is TV gold. Mike White’s satire skewers privilege with precision, all while serving up shocking twists, Emmy-winning performances, and Jennifer Coolidge at her most iconic. Plus, what other series on the air could depict a resort manager sh*tting into a suitcase in graphic detail and get away with it?

Written by Daisy Phillipson

35. Killing Eve

BBC

Release date: April 8, 2018

April 8, 2018 Genre: Spy/Thriller

Spy/Thriller Cast: Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw, Kim Bodnia

Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw, Kim Bodnia How long is it? 4 seasons (32 episodes)

What it’s about: An obsessive game of cat-and-mouse unfolds between bored MI5 agent Eve and charming yet deadly assassin Villanelle, leading them both down unexpected paths.

Why we like it: What starts as a slick cat-and-mouse thriller quickly spirals into a deeply twisted love story. Killing Eve is sexy, stylish, and hilariously unpredictable. Yes, they fudged the ending, but it’s forgivable for everything that came before it. If you didn’t fall in love with Comer’s Villanelle from the moment she knocked ice cream into a little girl’s lap, you’re the problem.

Written by Daisy Phillipson

34. ER (1994-2009)

NBC

Release date: 1994-2009

1994-2009 Genre: Drama

Drama Cast: George Clooney, Julianna Margulies, Laura Innes, Noah Wyle, Anthony Edwards

George Clooney, Julianna Margulies, Laura Innes, Noah Wyle, Anthony Edwards How long is it? 15 seasons (331 episodes)

What it’s about: The archetypal American hospital drama, the doctors of County General Hospital in Chicago get to grips with the challenges in their personal and professional lives.

Why we like it: Before Grey’s Anatomy or Holby (for my fellow UK friends), there was ER. It made a young George Clooney into an international star and had our moms gripped by the eyeballs. Before medical drama became pantomime, it was deadly serious, intense, and satisfying stuff. And it goes without saying that the 90s episodes are the best of the bunch.

Written by Jasmine Valentine

33. Derry Girls

Channel 4

Release date : January 4, 2018

: January 4, 2018 Genre: Comedy

Comedy Cast: Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Nicola Coughlan

Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Nicola Coughlan How long is it? 3 seasons (19 episodes)

What it’s about: A coming-of-age story set in Ireland, a group of young girls (and their reluctant residential English boy) try to find themselves and stay out of trouble amidst The Troubles.

Why we like it: There are several great comedies on this list, but Derry Girls is truly a gem that most haven’t taken the time to watch. Its small-town antics and lovable characters mean every episode has the ability to make you laugh out loud, but never strays away from the genuine heart of the coming-of-age story. It’s cute, doesn’t take itself too seriously, and is intensely quotable.

Written by Jessica Cullen

32. Happy Valley

BBC

Release date: 2014-2023

2014-2023 Genre: Crime/drama

Crime/drama Cast: Sarah Lancashire, James Norton, Siobhan Finneran,

Sarah Lancashire, James Norton, Siobhan Finneran, How long is it? 3 seasons (18 episodes)

What it’s about: Sargent Catherine Cawood is raising her grandson after the death of her daughter, living with her recovering addict sister. When a young girl in town gets abducted, Catherine’s past comes back to haunt her.

Why we like it: Personally, I’m convinced showrunner Sally Wainwright is the best writer in television. Similarly, I’m equally convinced Sarah Lancashire should be on professional par with Meryl Streep. Put the two together and you get the best crime drama to grace the small screen in the last 25 years. There’s so much Northern grit, tension, and heart here that you’re bound to go through emotional whiplash (but it’s worth it).

Written by Jasmine Valentine

31. The Thick of It

BBC

Release date: 2004-2012

2004-2012 Genre: Political drama

Political drama Cast: Peter Capaldi, Rebecca Front, Chris Addison, Joanna Scanlan, Roger Allam

Peter Capaldi, Rebecca Front, Chris Addison, Joanna Scanlan, Roger Allam How long is it? 4 seasons (23 episodes)

What it’s about: Satire exploring the inner workings of the British government. Malcolm Tucker is a political spin doctor, and everybody feels his wrath.

Why we like it: Not only am I fairly confident I could quote every episode’s script, but the 10-minute YouTube compilation of insults lives rent-free in my mind. Quite unlike any comedy we’ve had before or since with a script smarter than its time (think Veep if HBO really didn’t care what anyone thought), it was the world’s best binge-watch until life became too much like fiction. Tucker remains the most creative swearer in existence – to watch is to marvel in his brilliance.

Written by Jasmine Valentine

30. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

FX

Release date: August 4, 2005

August 4, 2005 Genre: Comedy

Comedy Cast: Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney

Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney How long is it? 16 seasons (170 episodes)

What it’s about: A group of deplorable friends own a rundown bar in Philadelphia, and constantly come up with schemes that put them at ends with the law, each other, and pretty much every other person they come into contact with.

Why we like it: It’s Always Sunny feels like it’s been around for longer than time itself. Thankfully, the series has never shown signs of slowing down, even with how unbearably unlikeable its characters are. Rude, crude, and untamable, every single episode is a challenge on how much you can cringe. That said, you’re always unable to turn away, wanting to see just how far those Paddy’s Pub pals will go.

Written by Jessica Cullen

29. Dragon Ball Z

Cartoon Network

Release date: April 26, 1989 – January 31, 1996

April 26, 1989 – January 31, 1996 Genre: Action-adventure

Action-adventure Cast: Masako Nozawa, Ryō Horikawa, Toshio Furukawa

Masako Nozawa, Ryō Horikawa, Toshio Furukawa How long is it? 291 Episodes

What it’s about: Goku and his friends, the Z Fighter train to become stronger in order to protect the Earth from threats… and there are a hell of a lot of threats.



Why we like it: It’s impossible to overstate just how important Dragon Ball Z is to pop culture. It arguably defined the Shonen genre, popularized anime in the West, and its influence on TV and movies cannot be quantified. However, beyond the effect it had on broader pop culture, it’s just a brilliant show. Yes, it’s over the top and more theatrical than a tap dancing theater kid on the day of the school talent show but it’s also well animated, the action is incredible, and the characters likable enough that you can’t help but punch the air when they finally defat the most recent threat to the Earth.



Written by Tom Percival

28. Barry

HBO

Release date: March 25, 2018 – May 28, 2023

March 25, 2018 – May 28, 2023 Genre: Comedy-drama

Comedy-drama Cast: Bill Hader, Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan, Henry Winkler

Bill Hader, Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan, Henry Winkler How long is it? 4 seasons (32 episodes)

What it’s about: A Marine-turned-assassin becomes so fed up with his life that he pursues a new, unexpected passion in LA: acting. Chechen mobsters, auditions, contract killings; he’s just a hitman looking for some direction.

Why we like it: Through four seasons of hilarious and harrowingly surreal TV, Hader charts a course into his own twisted heart of darkness. What begins as an offbeat, press-play premise unfurls and quickly spirals into something much harder to shake – but there’s a well-observed brilliance to Barry’s bleakness that’s perfectly measured, even when it’s overwhelming. This is the definition of a hidden gem.

Written by Cameron Frew

27. Parks and Recreation

NBC

Release date: April 9, 2009

April 9, 2009 Genre: Comedy

Comedy Cast: Amy Poehler, Adam Scott, Nick Offerman

Amy Poehler, Adam Scott, Nick Offerman How long is it? 7 seasons (126 episodes)

What it’s about: A mockumentary following the daily work of a small fictional Parks and Recreation department in Pawnee, Indiana.

Why we like it: One of the lighter comedies on this list, Parks and Rec will always be the sunnier, more optimistic cousin of most shows. It’s genuinely hilarious and heartwarming, and it’s one of the last great mockumentary-style sitcoms of the modern era. It’ll be hard to pick which character is your favourite, but even harder to pick your favourite episode. They’re all incredible!

Written by Jessica Cullen

26. Buffy the Vampire Slayer

The WB

Release date: 1997-2003

1997-2003 Genre: Horror

Horror Cast: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Alyson Hannigan, David Boreanaz, Nicholas Brendan, James Marsden

Michelle Gellar, Alyson Hannigan, David Boreanaz, Nicholas Brendan, James Marsden How long is it? 7 seasons (144 episodes)

What it’s about: Buffy Summers tries to live a normal life at high school while figuring out her destiny as a hunter of vampires and demons.

Why we like it: Tell me you aren’t grooving out to the opening credits as you’re reading this. Camp, kitsch, and bags of fun, Buffy made vampires and killing supernatural beings incredibly cool. It was the high school gang you wanted to be a part of, and Angel was the boyfriend every teenage girl wanted to have. Even though it ran for seven seasons, Buffy never lost its touch.

Written by Jasmine Valentine

25. Doctor Who

Disney+

Release date: 23 November 1963

23 November 1963 Genre: Science-fiction

Science-fiction Cast: Ncuti Gatwa (right now), Millie Gibson

Ncuti Gatwa (right now), Millie Gibson How long is it? 26 seasons (884 episodes)

What it’s about: An eccentric alien travels time and space, righting wrongs, fighting monsters, and generally saving the day.



Why we like it: A British institution, Doctor Who is an inspiring and optimistic show that champions the values of decency, tolerance, and kindness above all else. That might sound a little boring, but one of the best things about Who is that it’s also a thrilling and sometimes terrifying sci-fi romp that’s so much fun you don’t notice it’s wholesomeness until after the credits have wrapped (a bit like a dog eating pills wrapped in peanut butter).



Written by Tom Percival

24. Batman: The Animated Series

Warner Bros.

Release date: September 5, 1992

September 5, 1992 Genre: Superhero

Superhero Cast: Kevin Conroy, Mark Hamill, Efrem Zimbalist Jr, Loren Lester

Kevin Conroy, Mark Hamill, Efrem Zimbalist Jr, Loren Lester How long is it? 2 Seasons (83 episodes)

What it’s about: After his parents are gunned down Bruce Wayne dedicates his life to keeping Gotham City’s citizens safe from suppositious and cowardly criminals as the Batman!



Why we like it: My learned colleague Cameron Frew called Invincible the greatest superhero show of all time, but that’s because he’s young. People from the 90s know that honor belongs to Batman: The Animated Series. This dark and moody series proved that cartoons didn’t have to talk down to kids to be successful, they could tell sophisticated, layered stories. Undoubtedly, what made this series so popular was the way it handled Batman’s rogues gallery instead of portraying them as cackling loons (okay the Joker was still a bit of a cackling loon) they were presented as complex and often tragic characters who turned to crime out of desperation rather than megalomania.



Written by Tom Percival

23. Fleabag

BBC

Release date: September 16, 2016

September 16, 2016 Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama Cast: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Sian Clifford, Andrew Scott

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Sian Clifford, Andrew Scott How long is it? 2 seasons (12 episodes)

What it’s about: A sharp-witted but emotionally messy woman navigates love, grief, and guilt, breaking the fourth wall with brutal honesty.

Why we like it: Killing Eve and Fleabag? Two giant pieces of evidence that Phoebe Waller-Bridge might just be a genius. Equal parts devastating and laugh-out-loud funny, this two-season wonder had me laughing and crying in one sitting (and it’s on my rewatch list for this exact reason). Packed with razor-sharp dialogue, fourth-wall-breaking brilliance, and one very, very attractive priest, Fleabag is a feat in modern TV.

Written by Daisy Phillipson

22. The X Files

Fox

Release date: 1993-2018

1993-2018 Genre: Sci-fi/drama

Sci-fi/drama Cast: Gillian Anderson, David Duchovny, Mitch Pileggi, Robert Patrick, William B. Davis

Gillian Anderson, David Duchovny, Mitch Pileggi, Robert Patrick, William B. Davis How long is it? 11 seasons (218 episodes)

What it’s about: FBI agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully investigate cases that are unsolved. Mulder believes they’re connected to the paranormal, but Scully is a skeptic.

Why we like it: Objectively, The X-Files was absolutely mental. Some episodes landed while others were a huge miss, but somehow each is remarkable in its own way. Mulder and Scully’s bond is what kept us coming back for decades and we probably really do believe because of it. Obviously, anything Gillian Anderson touches turns to gold.

Written by Jasmine Valentine

21. Peaky Blinders

BBC

Release date: September 12, 2013

September 12, 2013 Genre: Gangster

Gangster Cast: Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson

Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson How long is it? 6 Seasons (36 episodes)

What it’s about: Kicking off in Birmingham just after the end of WWI, Peaky Blinders revolves around a ruthless crime gang led by the shell-shocked and seriously dangerous Tommy Shelby.

Why we like it: The brainchild of Steven Knight, Peaky Blinders is an entertaining mix of hardcore violence, political drama, banging tunes, and beautifully tailored suits. The role of Tommy Shelby gave Cillian Murphy a chance to flex all his acting muscles, and he turned the character into a very sympathetic monster, in the process inspiring a generation of lads to copy that stupid haircut. But the recreation of 1920s Birmingham is maybe the most memorable aspect of the show, with that sense of time and place bringing the past to life in vivid fashion.

Written by Chris Tilly

20. Band of Brothers

HBO

Release date: September 9, 2001

September 9, 2001 Genre: War

War Cast: Damian Lewis, Ron Livingston, Scott Grimes, David Schwimmer, Neal McDonough

Damian Lewis, Ron Livingston, Scott Grimes, David Schwimmer, Neal McDonough How long is it?: 1 season (10 episodes)

What it’s about: From their grueling training in Georgia to the skies of Normandy, Band of Brothers follows the heroic, traumatic efforts of “Easy” Company, a paratrooper division in the US military, in the European theater of World War II.

Why we like it: This was, and remains, a landmark of modern television; sprawling, immersive, immaculately realized with an unprecedented budget, and incredibly emotional, proving the medium was capable of more. The small screen had never felt so viscerally explosive, and even to this day, its who’s-who reveal of the show’s company of heroes makes me sob.

Written by Cameron Frew

19. Star Trek The Next Generation

Paramount

Release date: September 28, 1987

September 28, 1987 Genre: Science-fiction

Science-fiction Cast: Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes, Brent Spiner as Data, Michael Dorn, LeVar Burton, Marina Sirtis, Gates McFadden, Denise Crosby

Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes, Brent Spiner as Data, Michael Dorn, LeVar Burton, Marina Sirtis, Gates McFadden, Denise Crosby How long is it?: 7 Seasons (178 episodes)

What it’s about: Set after Kirk’s original five-year mission ends, The Next Generation follows a new Enterprise crew as they continue to boldly go where no one has gone before.



Why we like it: An optimistic vision of the future The Next Generation didn’t earn a spot on this list because it was the most exciting show (although it could be pretty thrilling, especially when the Borg were about). Instead, The Next Generation represents the sort of television we just don’t make any more. It had episodes that dealt with difficult ethical questions like the nature of consciousness, the notion of family, and the weight of legacy. It spent time telling heartfelt stories of long dead civilizations and sad tales of sacrifice for the greater good. It was remarkable and I genuinely believe it’s TNG (not the original series) that made Star Trek a pop culture juggernaut.



Written by Tom Percival

18. Black Mirror

Netflix

Release date: December 4, 2011

December 4, 2011 Genre: Sci-fi/Horror/Thriller/Comedy

Sci-fi/Horror/Thriller/Comedy How long is it? 6 seasons (26 episodes and two specials)

What it’s about: Technology meets terror in this anthology series that turns modern anxieties into eerie, thought-provoking, and often unsettling cautionary tales about the digital age’s dark side.

Why we like it: Charlie Brooker took our worst fears about technology, cranked them up to eleven, and somehow made it entertaining. Black Mirror is the modern-day Twilight Zone, but even though it wears its influences on its sleeve, it’s carved out its own identity and become an engrained fixture of modern pop culture. How many times have you seen a news story referred to as “like a Black Mirror episode”? And if nothing else, you have to hand it to Brooker for his balls – who else would kickstart their new series with the UK Prime Minister f*cking a pig on national television?

Written by Daisy Phillipson

17. Lost

ABC

Release date: September 22, 2004

September 22, 2004 Genre: Drama

Drama Cast: Matthew Fox, Evangeline Lilly, Terry O’Quinn

Matthew Fox, Evangeline Lilly, Terry O’Quinn How long is it? 6 seasons (121 episodes)

What it’s about: After a plane crashes on an undetectable island, the group of survivors band together to try and get home, as well as uncover some of the island’s ever-growing series of mysteries.

Why we like it: As another victim of the “controversial ending” curse, many seem to have forgotten that Lost is truly one of the unparalleled greats of the small screen. In fact, you could go so far as to call it a legend. An intensely mysterious story that twists and turns more times than you can count, it’s easily one of the best written shows ever made, and leaves your jaw on the floor more times than you can count.

Written by Jessica Cullen

16. Twin Peaks

ABC

Release date: April 8, 1990

April 8, 1990 Genre: Mystery

Mystery Cast: Kyle MacLachlan, Michael Ontkean, Sherilyn Fenn, Lara Flynn Boyle

Kyle MacLachlan, Michael Ontkean, Sherilyn Fenn, Lara Flynn Boyle How long is it? 3 Seasons (48 episodes)

What it’s about: FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper is sent to the fictional town of Twin Peaks to investigate the murder of Homecoming Queen Laura Palmer.

Why we like it: “Who killed Laura Palmer?” was the mystery at the heart of Twin Peaks, and the question on everyone’s lips in 1990. TV viewers hadn’t seen anything quite like it, with David Lynch – alongside co-collaborator Mark Frost – bringing his very specific brand of weird to the small screen. The murder investigation was the engine that drove the series, but Twin Peaks was as much about the strange characters that exist in the fictional town, turning the detective story into something of a soap opera. At its dark heart, however, Twin Peaks was an exploration of evil that lurks beneath the surface in smalltown America, something that Lynch had examined in past flicks, and explored even further in prequel movie Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, and belated third season Twin Peaks The Return.

Written by Chris Tilly

15. Peep Show

C4

Release date: September 19, 2003 – December 16, 2015

September 19, 2003 – December 16, 2015 Genre: Comedy

Comedy Cast: David Mitchell, Robert Webb, Olivia Colman

David Mitchell, Robert Webb, Olivia Colman How long is it? 9 Seasons (54 episodes)

What it’s about: Roommates Mark and Jeremy try and navigate the perils of early adulthood with disastrous results.



Why we like it: 15th Jeremy! That’s insane. The Inbetweeners for the middle-aged, Peep Show iss both one of the most side-splittingly funny sitcoms of the 21st Century and one of the most painfully relatable. This potent mix (like vinegar and rum) made the show one of the most widely beloved comedies in history.. well that and the fact it’s immensely quotable.



Written by Tom Percival

14. Better Call Saul

AMC

Release date: February 8, 2015 – August 15, 2022

February 8, 2015 – August 15, 2022 Genre: Crime drama

Crime drama Cast: Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Giancarlo Esposito

Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Giancarlo Esposito How long is it? 6 seasons (63 episodes)

What it’s about: Years before his transformation into Saul Goodman (and the consequences of his deal with Alberquerque’s most notorious drug lord), Jimmy McGill tries to make ends meet as a small-time attorney, hustling through cases and making a name for himself – often with dubious, if not illegal means, and plenty of chicanery.

Why we like it: Better Call Saul is just as good as – and even sometimes better than – Breaking Bad. That, in itself, places it in the pantheon of television. Like everyone else, I was skeptical about a TV show revisiting such hallowed ground, but it may be the greatest prequel ever made. It’s a funny, shocking, and deeply sad series about temptation and destiny; in other words, someone cooked here.

Written by Cameron Frew

13. The Office

BBC

Release date: July 9, 2001

July 9, 2001 Genre: Comedy

Comedy Cast: Ricky Gervais, Martin Freeman, Lucy Davis

Ricky Gervais, Martin Freeman, Lucy Davis How long is it? 2 Seasons (14 episodes)

What it’s about: The Office is a mockumentary about the goings-on in a fictional paper company in Slough, focussing on the day-to-day life of Wernham Hogg’s employees.

Why we like it: Fake documentaries had been done before, via the This is Spinal Tap movie, and People Like Us series. But The Office perfected the art-form, transforming TV in the process, with countless copycats following suit, but none able to duplicate this perfect combination of humor and pathos.

Creators Ricky Gervais and Steven Merchant brilliantly captured the banality of office life, so everyone could relate. While in David Brent – who Gervais also played – they created a terrible boss for the ages, driven by bad jokes, insecurity, and misplaced delusions of grandeur. They made just 12 episodes – plus a Christmas special – meaning there’s no filler gags, or extraneous characters, or duff scenes, just a perfect piece of television.

Written by Chris Tilly

12. Stranger Things

Netflix

Release date: July 15, 2016

July 15, 2016 Genre: Sci-fi

Sci-fi Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, David Harbour

Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, David Harbour How long is it? 4 seasons (34 episodes)

What it’s about: When a young boy goes missing in Hawkins, Indiana, his group of friends stumble across a strange girl with no past, a horrifying monster, and an ongoing mystery which traces back to Hawkins Lab



Why we like it: Even though Stranger Things is starting to fall victim to very fair criticisms (it’s taken too damn long just to get five seasons done), it can’t be denied that to this day, it’s still one of the most original, addictive, and rightfully successful shows Netflix has ever created. From its pitch-perfect ’80s nostalgia and genuinely gripping general mystery, there’s no guessing where the Upside Down is going to take us next. And while Season 5 still has the big task of ending on a high, this is a show we’ll still be thinking about decades from now.

Written by Jessica Cullen

11. The Wire

HBO

Release date: 2002-2008

2002-2008 Genre: Crime/drama

Crime/drama Cast: Michael Kenneth Williams, Dominic West, Lance Reddick, Felicia Pearson, Idris Elba

Michael Kenneth Williams, Dominic West, Lance Reddick, Felicia Pearson, Idris Elba How long is it? 5 seasons (60 episodes)

What it’s about: Detective James McNulty tries to solve the bridge between drug kingpins and law enforcement agencies in Baltimore.



Why we like it: When you think about hard-hitting dramas that punched you in the gut and made you cry, The Wire is right up there. Impeccably crafted with plenty of fresh new talent making names for themselves (Idris Elba for one), it proved that it could be accurate as well as entertaining. What’s even better is the fact they stuck the ending… not without breaking a few hearts in the process.

Written by Jasmine Valentine

10. Severance

Apple TV+

Release date: February 18, 2022

February 18, 2022 Genre: Sci-fi/Thriller

Sci-fi/Thriller Cast: Adam Scott, Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, John Turturro, Tramell Tillman, Patricia Arquette, Christopher Walken

Adam Scott, Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, John Turturro, Tramell Tillman, Patricia Arquette, Christopher Walken How long is it? 2 seasons (19 episodes)

What it’s about: In a dystopian workplace named Lumon, employees’ work and personal memories are surgically separated, leading to a slow-burning mystery.

Why we like it: A workplace satire, a sci-fi thriller, and an existential nightmare all rolled into one. Severance asks the question: what if work-life balance was taken way too literally? The result is one of the smartest, strangest, and most unsettling shows in years. As we said in our Season 2 review, it’s “generational TV in the making.”

Written by Daisy Phillipson

9. Game of Thrones

HBO

Release date: April 17, 2011 – May 19, 2019

April 17, 2011 – May 19, 2019 Genre: Fantasy

Fantasy Cast: Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Peter Dinklage, Sean Bean, Lena Headey, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Peter Dinklage, Sean Bean, Lena Headey, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau How long is it? 8 seasons (73 episodes)

What it’s about: As noble families fight for the Iron Throne and control of the Seven Kingdoms, the daughter of a slain king embarks on a long journey from the west to reclaim the throne. Meanwhile, an ancient threat rises in the distant north that threatens every soul in Westeros; no matter what they do, “winter is coming.”

Why we like it: The rise and fall of Game of Thrones should be seen as a pop culture parable: it had it all – fans across the Known World, second-to-none storytelling, calculated spectacle, and it pierced the mainstream lexicon with George R.R. Martin’s jargon, mythos, and names – only to burn itself to ashes in its final season.

Lest we forget the power of its prime: stupendous and weighty high-fantasy TV that’s yet to be topped, even by its (brilliant) successor, House of the Dragon. “Never forget what you are. The rest of the world will not.”

Written by Cameron Frew

8. Friends

NBC

Release date: September 22, 1994

September 22, 1994 Genre: Comedy

Comedy Cast: David Schwimmer, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Matt Le Blanc and Lisa Kudrow

David Schwimmer, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Matt Le Blanc and Lisa Kudrow Runtime: 10 Season (236 episodes)

What it’s about: Friends is the story of six single chums living in New York, and trying to navigate life together.

Why we like it: Sitcoms were originally about families and married couples, before revolving around singletons, until Friends spotted a gap in the market, and focussed on a group of buddies living together in the big city while looking for work and love. The characters were beautifully written, with Ross, Monica, Chandler, Rachel, Joey, and Phoebe having distinct and frequently hilarious personalities. While they were perfectly played, with Friends turning David Schwimmer, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Matt Le Blanc and Lisa Kudrow into household names, their superb work in the show making them some of TV’s most beloved stars.

Written by Chris Tilly

7. Mad Men

AMC

Release date: July 19, 2007

July 19, 2007 Genre: Drama

Drama Cast: Jon Hamm, Elisabeth Moss, Christina Hendricks

Jon Hamm, Elisabeth Moss, Christina Hendricks How long is it? 7 seasons (92 episodes)

What it’s about: Taking place across the ‘60s and ‘70s, Mad Men chronicles the daily business of an elite advertising agency in New York, focusing on the life of hotshot Don Draper.

Why we like it: From start to finish, Mad Men is one of the slickest and most alluring shows around. The ‘50s aesthetic and cultural references are pitch-perfect without ever shoving the era in your face. Watching these hotshot advertising executives is borderline addictive, but what’s even better is the unexpected and wild nature of the show, always keeping you guessing as to what Don Draper is going to have to handle today. It’s the show where someone’s leg gets chopped off in the middle of an office…need we say more?

Written by Jessica Cullen

6. The West Wing

NBC

Release date: September 22, 1999 – May 14, 2006

September 22, 1999 – May 14, 2006 Genre: Political drama

Cast: Martin Sheen, Allison Janney, Bradley Whitford, Richard Schiff, John Spencer, Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Janel Moloney

Martin Sheen, Allison Janney, Bradley Whitford, Richard Schiff, John Spencer, Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Janel Moloney How long is it? 7 seasons (154 episodes)

What it’s about: Tax bills, assassination attempts, speeches, elections, bicycle accidents; for President Bartlet and his administration in the White House, no two days are the same, and the country depends on them figuring out how to deal with whatever lands on their desks.

Why we like it: The West Wing – in this writer’s not-so-humble opinion – is the greatest TV show of all time, bar none. It’s fierce, yet optimistic; immense in scope and plot, but compulsively watchable; dauntingly intelligent, but never impenetrable (it made me feel smarter than I actually am). At the peak of its powers, Sorkin’s rapid-fire pithiness is more electrifying than the grandest spectacle you can imagine – but beyond its many unforgettable quotes, it feels like a genuine force for good; now more than ever.

If you disagree, just stand there in your wrongness and be wrong and get used to it, lest you tempt the wrath of the whatever from high atop the thing.

Written by Cameron Frew

5. Chernobyl

HBO

Release date: May 6, 2019

May 6, 2019 Genre: Historical/Drama

Historical/Drama Cast: Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgård, Emily Watson, Paul Ritter

Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgård, Emily Watson, Paul Ritter How long is it? 1 season (5 episodes)

What it’s about: A gripping dramatization of the 1986 nuclear disaster, Chernobyl showcases government incompetence and human sacrifice as officials attempt to deal with the impending horror and its aftermath.

Why we like it: A horror story that actually happened, Chernobyl is bleak and brilliantly made – the kind of show that leaves you staring into space after every episode. It turns a disaster into a slow-burn thriller, proving that the scariest things aren’t ghosts or monsters, but bureaucratic incompetence. The acting, the casting, the story, the delivery, everything about it is perfect (it’s personally my favorite show of all time, but my editor won’t allow a limited series based on a horrific true story to be number one and I get it).

Written by Daisy Phillipson

4. The Simpsons

FOX

Release date : December 17, 1989

: December 17, 1989 Genre : Comedy

: Comedy Cast : Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright, Yeardley Smith, Hank Azaria, Harry Shearer

: Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright, Yeardley Smith, Hank Azaria, Harry Shearer How long is it? 36 Seasons (781 episodes)

What it’s about: A sitcom following the misadventures of America’s most dysfunctional family.



Why we like it: The Simpsons not cracking the top 3! That’s unpossible! Ok, while it’s become cool over the last two decades (or so) to complain about The Simpsons not being any good any more I have a great counter argument. Shut up. You see at it’s height The Simpsons was the greatest comedy show ever made (you can tell because every comedy that followed copied it) and that’s earned it a tremendous amount of goodwill.

Honestly I think the Season 3-9 run is the greatest run in the history of television, each and every episode is hilarious, quotable, and the best of the best can break your heart. Even the later season have their moments with recent episodes like Halloween of Horror or Bart’s Birthday prove The Simpsons is still great… just don’t ask me about that Lady Gaga episode even I can’t forgive that one.



Written by Tom Percival

3. The Sopranos

HBO

Release date: January 10, 1999

January 10, 1999 Genre: Gangster

Gangster Cast: James Gandolfini, Edie Falco, Michael Imperioli

James Gandolfini, Edie Falco, Michael Imperioli How long is it? 6 Seasons (86 episodes)

What it’s about: Italian-American mobster Tony Soprano struggles with work-life balance, and following a series of panic attacks, seeks the help of a psychiatrist.

Why we like it: The genius of David Chase’s Sopranos was in combining the extraordinary life of a mobster with the mundanity of raising a family in the New Jersey suburbs. Audiences were shocked by Tony Soprano’s day-job, but could relate to his marital problems and arguments with his kids. It helps that James Gandolfini managed to make Tony sympathetic, in spite of the awful crimes he commits. While he’s surrounded by one of the great TV ensembles, playing characters who were hilarious one minute, and terrifying the next. That unpredictable mix made The Sopranos must-watch TV throughout its acclaimed run, while the much-maligned ending is still talked about some 20 years on, suggesting Chase got that right too.

Written by Chris Tilly

2. Succession

HBO

Release date: June 3, 2018

June 3, 2018 Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama Cast: Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook

Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook How long is it? 4 seasons (39 episodes)

What it’s about: A billionaire media mogul pits his dysfunctional children against each other for control of his international media empire.

Why we like it: Rich people behaving badly has never been so entertaining. Anyone who’s watched The Thick of It will know that Jesse Armstrong’s insult-packed dialogue is bordering on Shakespearean, and if that’s the case, Succession is his Hamlet. It’s a deliciously dark comedy with enough corporate/family backstabbing to make Wall Street blush, one that demands to be watched again and again. Logan Roy would hate you, but you’ll love every second of it.

Written by Daisy Philipson

1. Breaking Bad

AMC

Release date: January 20, 2008

January 20, 2008 Genre: Drama

Drama Cast: Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn

Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn How long is it? 5 seasons (62 episodes)

What it’s about: When a meek chemistry teacher finds out he has cancer, he enlists one of his old students to help him produce and sell crystal meth, a business that soon makes him one of the most notorious drug lords in New Mexico.

Why we like it: Two words: perfect show. Breaking Bad is number one on most people’s lists for a reason, and it’s because it’s flawless. The dark and criminal underbelly of Walt and Jesse’s day job leads to all the danger and distress you could hope for, but it still remains one of the funniest non-comedies you could watch. Vince Gilligan is a mastermind when it comes to making you root for the bad guy, hate the good guy, and often making you question who’s who. There’s plenty of great shows out there, but let’s face it: Breaking Bad is peerless in its excellence.

Written by Jessica Cullen

Looking for more hot takes? Then check out our list of the best movies ever made or our guide to the greatest Netflix thrillers.