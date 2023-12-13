Top 5 true crime for Christmas

The holidays are a time for love, giving, and… murder? For all you Scrooges out there, we’ve put together a list of five true crime documentaries to check out on Christmas.

While everyone’s Christmas plans – and what’s on their dinner plates – vary from home to home, a majority will have at least one or two cozy movies in circulation every time the Santa season rolls around.

But while most will enjoy the comforting familiarity of the likes of Home Alone or Love Actually, you’re on this page, which means you’re looking for something a little more sinister to enjoy with your eggnog.

So, without further ado, here are five true crime documentaries to get stuck into this Christmas. Warning: Some may find this content distressing.

Santa Claus: The Serial Killer

Released last year, Santa Claus: The Serial Killer is a documentary series about the crimes of shopping mall Santa Bruce McArthur, who is believed to be the most prolific killer in Toronto’s history. McArthur largely targeted the LGBTQ+ community and POC, having murdered and dismembered eight men he met in the Canadian city’s Gay Village between 2010 and 2017. It took years for police to catch up with him, with the documentary series examining prejudice within society, as well as those who were impacted by McArthur’s crimes.

Where to stream: BBC iPlayer

Sins of our Mother

If you need a reminder that yours isn’t the most dysfunctional family this Christmas, then look no further than Sins of our Mother. Helmed by Abducted in Plain Sight and Girl in the Picture director Skye Borgman, this shocking documentary series examines “doomsday mom” Lori Vallow and her descent into extremist beliefs that led to a string of murders – including two of her children. Each episode outdoes the last, filled with twists and turns in this story of haunting betrayal and religious fanaticism. If nothing else, it will have you counting your blessings this Christmas.

Where to stream: Netflix

Homicide for the Holidays

Every December since 2016, the Oxygen Channel has released a new season of Homicide for the Holidays, a true crime series that serves as a reminder that the so-called happiest times of the year can easily turn into the worst when they end in murder. Each episode deals with a case that took place over the holidays, with Season 5’s finale examining a Texas police officer who was gunned down in cold blood on Christmas Eve, resulting in a nationwide manhunt. This series features firsthand accounts from the victims’ loved ones, making it a harrowing yet poignant watch, reminding us that tragedy doesn’t always wait for the holidays to pass.

Where to stream: Oxygen Channel

Body in the Snow: The Murder of Joanna Yeates

This compelling UK documentary delves into the tragic and mysterious death of Joanna Yeates over Christmas 2010. Body in the Snow stands out due to its detailed exploration of the case, from the initial disappearance of Yeates in Bristol to the intense police investigation and the subsequent arrest and conviction of her neighbor. As is the case with all true crime, watching Body In The Snow over the holidays provides a stark contrast to the festive season’s cheer, offering a gripping and thought-provoking viewing experience.

Where to stream: Channel 5

The Killing of JonBenet: The Truth Uncovered

The Killing of JonBenet: The Truth Uncovered revisits one of the most notorious and unsolved murder cases in American history – the death of six-year-old JonBenet Ramsey, a child beauty pageant contestant who was killed on Christmas Day 1996. This documentary is distinguished by its in-depth analysis and presentation of the extensive evidence collected over the years, including previously unreleased details and interviews with key figures connected to the case.

Where to stream: A&E on Amazon Prime

