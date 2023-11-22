Top 10 Thanksgiving movies you can stream now

With Thanksgiving fast approaching, here’s a list of holiday-vibe filled movies you can stream while you eat.

Unlike bigger holidays like Christmas and New Year’s Eve, the holiday of Thanksgiving doesn’t get a lot of love.

There’s no real Thanksgiving songs or shows, even though a lot of TV shows do have certain Thanksgiving-centric episodes.

However, there are some Thanksgiving-themed films out there just waiting to be streamed, so before you fill up your plate, check out our list of Thanksgiving movies that should be watched every turkey day.

10. Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Paul Blart: Mall Cop follows mall cop Paul Blart as he works to thwart a bunch of thieves after they infiltrate the mall he works in, even when he’s told time and time again that he’s not a real police officer and can’t help.

This is the perfect movie to watch on Thanksgiving because it focuses on the second more important holiday of Thanksgiving week: Black Friday. It’s a hilarious watch for the whole family and will make you grateful that you’re not trapped in a mall.

Where to watch it: Netflix

Holidate tells the story of Sloane and Jackson, two 20-something single people who decide to enter into an agreement where they spend every big holiday together in order to avoid the topic of their terrible love lives, but they end up catching real feelings.

Roberts’ latest venture into the Netflix rom-com genre is so fun because it shows how a relationship deals with all holidays, Thanksgiving included. Whether you’re in a fake relationship, on the brink of something real, or celebrating with your long-time partner, this is the movie for you.

Where to watch it: Netflix

8. A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving

A series of hijinks hinders Charlie Brown from having the perfect Thanksgiving meal at his family’s house thanks to Peppermint Patty’s town-wide invitation.

A true holiday classic, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is one of the staples within the franchise as it highlights how chaotic the holiday can be and how you’ll do anything for the people you love.

Where to watch it: Apple TV+

7. Thanksgiving

After a Black Friday riot ends in immense tragedy, an axe-wielding murderer descends on the town of Plymouth, Massachusetts to exact their revenge against those they feel are responsible for the incident.

According to our four-star review, Eli Roth’s latest film “lives up to the slasher genre that even had well-seasoned horror fans gasping at some of the methods of killing (one word: intestines).” The entire movie turns the holiday on its head as it focuses more on the horror aspect of being in town for Thanksgiving – and we’re not talking about running into your high school peers at the grocery store.

Where to watch it: In theaters

6. You’ve Got Mail

One of the greatest enemies-to-lovers films, You’ve Got Mail tells the story of Kathleen Kelly, a struggling bookstore owner who strikes up an intense romance with an online pen pal who turns out to be the owner of a corporate bookstore chain gunning for her business.

Though Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks begin as rivals, it’s so fun to see how they both celebrate with songs, dances, and a whole lot of love.

Where to watch it: Tubi

5. It’s Complicated

It’s Complicated follows Jane and Jake as they work through life post-divorce while juggling the needs of their college-aged children. However, things get complicated when Jane and Jake start an affair right when a romance begins to brew between Jane and her new home contractor Adam.

While this film never dips its toes into the turkey pond, it does highlight the stress of bringing your family together for important occasions and how easily lines can be blurred when you’re a part of a big, blended unit.

Where to watch it: Amazon Prime Video

4. The Goonies

The Goonies sees a group of middle school aged friends come into possession of a treasure they intend to find, but they soon discover the road to riches isn’t paved with just gold, as bandits, thieves, and boobytraps await them at every turn.

A true ’80s classic, The Goonies continues the tradition of movies on this list that have nothing to do with Thanksgiving, but lets viewers enjoy a comfortable, fall vibe while saying a cheers on this band of misfits.

Where to watch it: Sling TV

3. Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Planes, Trains and Automobiles sees two unlikely companions — Neal and Del — try to travel from Kansas to Chicago for Thanksgiving, only to be derailed by increasingly wacky situations while on the road.

Not only does this film feature the holiday as a huge plot point, but audiences are treated to the comedy styles of Steve Martin and John Candy, which is truly the best gift of all.

Where to watch it: Showtime and Hulu

2. Knives Out

Knives Out follows the Thrombey as they’re interrogated by the world’s greatest detective, Benoit Blanc, after the patriarch of the family — Harlan — mysteriously dies after a disastrous birthday that left his family members with a ton of motive for murder.

Not your typical Thanksgiving movie, Knives Out brings the ultimate family drama as viewers get insight into the tangling web of lies, betrayal, and sass that comes out when a family gets together for an event.

Where to watch it: Pluto TV

1. Addams Family Values

The sequel to the ’90s classic film, Addams Family Values follows the Addams family as they welcome two different members into the fold: a mustached baby and a black widow who seeks to steal part of their fortune.

Addams Family Values is the ultimate Thanksgiving movie because it blends familial chaos with one of the best Thanksgiving pageants ever put to screen. Every Thanksgiving turkey should have a picture of young Christina Ricci holding a match on it as she’s the true matron of the holiday.

Where to watch it: Paramount+

