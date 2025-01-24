All the Star Trek movies ever made ranked

We’re boldly going where no movie and TV website has gone before (ok, they probably have, but they definitely got the order wrong) and ranking the best Star Trek movies.

Why? Well, because we love sci-fi movies, and where would science fiction be without Star Trek? Like it or loathe it, Gene Roddenberry’s optimistic vision of a future where humanity had taken to the stars is arguably one of the most influential TV shows ever created. Its cultural influence is clear to anyone who’s ever watched a sci-fi show, but beyond TV and movies, it inspired real-life engineers and scientists worldwide to do amazing things.

Basically, what I’m saying is that Star Trek shows are a big deal. So, in honor of this incredible franchise, the Dexerto team has called up its most diligent Starfleet historian (me) to determine which of the Star Trek movies are the best of the best.

It’s a job tougher than the Kobayashi Maru, but I think even the most hardcore Trekkie would agree I nailed it.

14. Star Trek: Section 31 (2025)

Paramount+

Director: Olatunde Osunsanmi

Cast: Michelle Yeoh, Sam Richardson, Robert Kazinsky, Kacey Rohl, Sven Ruygrok, James Hiroyuki Liao, Humberly Gonzalez, Joe Pingue, and Omari Hardwick.

What it’s about: Emperor Philippa Georgiou is forced to team up with a group of misfits in a secret Starfleet division and together they embark on a mission that connects with her dark past.

What we think: Section 31 is immediately at a disadvantage being a TV movie with a much smaller budget than its theatrical counterparts. The project also started life as a series, which is probably why some of the film feels rushed, and tonally all over the place.

Proceedings kick off in encouraging fashion, with maybe the most shocking scene in Star Trek history. But then Section 31 splits into two narratives, one a Mission: Impossible style caper, the other the story of Philippa Giorgeou’s redemption. They both bump up against each other without ever comfortably coalescing, however, while the climax is confusing, and the entire enterprise a bit of a mess.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 19%

13. Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Paramount

Director: William Shatner

Cast: William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, James Doohan, Walter Koenig, Nichelle Nichols, George Takei

What it’s about: Captain Kirk and his crew find themselves traveling to the center of the galaxy in search of God (yes, really) after being beguiled by Spock’s renegade half-brother Sybok.

What we think: Oooh boy, The Final Frontier stinks more than a Targ in heat and nearly killed the entire Star Trek franchise. The film went through multiple rewrites and a rushed production, and it shows.

What was supposed to be a thought-provoking meditation on the nature of man and God quickly devolves into impenetrable, confusing slop, and the beloved cast is woefully misused. Worst of all, it was clear Shatner lacked the experience to direct a sci-fi action film on this scale, so all his attempts at spectacle ended up as exciting as watching a balloon slowly deflate.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 23%

12. Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)

Paramount

Director: Stuart Baird

Cast: Patrick Stewart, Tom Hardy, Jonathan Frakes, Brent Spiner, LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn. Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis

What it’s about: After a failed clone of Captain Picard named Shinzon overthrows the Romulan government and threatens to invade The Federation, it’s up to the crew of the USS Enterprise-E to save the day.

What we think: Poor special effects and an ill-conceived story mar what should have been the Next Generation cast’s final hurrah. While it’s not as bad as Final Frontier, it’s pretty close. Arguably, the film’s biggest failing is the baffling decision to sideline the crew in favor of giving Shinzon more screentime, a choice that allows Patrick Stewart to shine but robs us of the dynamic that made TNG such a hit with fans. If I had to name one thing I liked about it, I couldn’t.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 38%

11. Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Paramount

Director: Jonathan Frakes

Cast: Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes, Brent Spiner, LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn. Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis

What it’s about: In the dying days of the Dominion War, Picard and his crew are forced to rebel against Starfleet after they’re ordered to relocate the peaceful people of Ba’ku from their homeworld. Why does Starfleet want the planet? Well, because it has miraculous healing properties, The Federation wants to use that for medicinal purposes.

What we think: For good or ill, Star Trek: Insurrection is the movie that feels most like an episode of TNG. On the one hand, that means we get a lot of the crew interacting and space politics, and there’s a nice thorny moral dilemma for them to get to grips with. However, it’s just not a very cinematic idea, and while Frakes does his best to make it feel grand, it just doesn’t work. Insurrection lacks the stakes we’ve come to expect from the franchise. It’s not a bad movie per se, but it’s more misguided and only worth your time if you’re a TNG completionist.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 55%

10. Star Trek Generations (1994)

Paramount

Director: David Carson

Cast: Patrick Stewart, Malcolm McDowell, William Shatner, Jonathan Frakes, Brent Spiner, LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn. Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis

What it’s about: Captain Picard and Captain James T. Kirk must team up to stop the sinister scientist Soran from wiping out an entire planetary system in his desperate attempt to return to the Nexus – an alternate dimension where all one’s dreams come true.

What we think: Star Trek Generations is not a great movie. It’s probably not even a good one, but it is ambitious, and that’s why I’ve always enjoyed it. It helps, of course, that we finally get to see Picard and Kirk team up to save the day (however briefly), and I’ve always enjoyed the sequence where Enterprise D crashes. Sadly, the film’s most significant issues are its story and villain. The Nexus plot is convoluted and dull, while Soran is a forgettable evil scientist. Also, whoever decided that Kirk should die by having a bridge fall on him must immediately go to sickbay.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 47%

9. Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Paramount

Director: Leonard Nimoy

Cast: William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, James Doohan, Walter Koenig, Nichelle Nichols, George Takei

What it’s about: A direct sequel to the Wrath of Khan, The Search for Spock follows Captain Kirk and co as they… well… search for Spock. Along the way, they commit mutiny, battle Klingons, and blow up the Enterprise (oops).

What we think: Good news, everyone! From this point on, there are no bad Star Trek movies! The Search For Spock had the tough job of following arguably the best film to feature the original crew, and expectations were high.

It didn’t quite live up to those expectations, but it’s not really trying to. This is a big, bombastic sci-fi romp full of alien worlds, space battles, and heart-breaking drama. Is it a little overwrought? Yes, but this film captures the adventurous spirit of the original series in a bottle, and for me, this is the movie where the crew became a family. If you’re not into that mushy stuff, though, it’s worth checking out just for the dramatic destruction of the Enterprise.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 79%

8. Star Trek Into Darkness (2013)

Paramount

Director: J.J. Abrams

Cast: Chris Pine, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zachary Quinto, Simon Pegg, Karl Urban, Zoe Saldaña, John Cho, Anton Yelchin

What it’s about: Following a terrorist bombing in the heart of Federation space, the Enterprise crew are tasked with tracking down the dangerous criminal Khan Noonien Singh, the man responsible for the attack. Yet Kirk, Spock, and Bones soon uncover a darker conspiracy that threatens to tear the galaxy apart.

What we think: Into Darkness is often criticized for being overly dark and a poor remake of Wrath of Khan… and I see the validity in those criticisms. The film does feel excessively cynical at times, and the Khan stuff doesn’t always work. Yet, honestly, I think Cumberbatch does an incredible job. He might be chewing the scenery like a beaver coming off a diet, but he’s charismatic enough to make it work. There’s also a grand tradition of cynicism in Trek, most notably in Deep Space 9, which deals with similar ideas like terrorism, corruption, and escalation. Plus, the action is genuinely spectacular (I don’t care if the warp chase doesn’t make sense. It looks amazing).

Rotten Tomatoes score: 84%

7. Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Paramount

Director: Robert Wise

Cast: William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, James Doohan, Walter Koenig, Nichelle Nichols, George Takei

What it’s about: When a colossal alien probe called V’ger enters Federation space and starts heading towards Earth, Admiral Kirk takes command of the rebuilt Enterprise to find out what the strange synthetic life form wants.

What we think: The Motion Picture was a somewhat transparent attempt to capitalize on the success of the recently released Star Wars. Yet the film exists as proof that just because some art is commercially driven, that doesn’t mean it has to suck.

Honestly, the film feels more like an homage to 2001: A Space Odyssey and is full of lofty ideas, grand visuals, and a sense of scale that’s perfect for the big screen. The only problem with it is that it’s really dull and completely lacks any of the energy that would go on to define later films in the franchise. So why have I ranked it so high? Well, you have to recognize that without this film, Trek would be dead. Basically, The Motion Picture was the defibrillator that revived the franchise before Wrath of Khan nursed it back to health.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 52%

6. Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Director: Leonard Nimoy

Cast: William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, James Doohan, Walter Koenig, Nichelle Nichols, George Takei

What it’s about: A direct sequel to The Search for Spock, the Voyage Home sees Kirk, Spock, and the rest head to Earth and the consequences of their mutiny. The crew, however, get the chance to clear their names when a gargantuan probe parks in orbit of Earth and starts transmitting a signal that wreaks havoc with Earth’s atmosphere. With the planet on the brink of destruction, the crew has to travel back in time to retrieve a humpback whale, the only creature capable of “talking” to the mysterious probe.

What we think: I don’t care what anyone says: a Star Trek comedy is a great idea, and The Voyage Home proves it. Is the idea of a probe that talks to whales stupid? Yes. Is time travel treated like an extended car ride? Yes. Do I care? No. Why? Well, by this point in the franchise, we’d had several sci-fi adventures, and it was time for a change in tone. I think the decision to tell a fish out of water time travel story was inspired; it gave all the cast time to shine after some Spock and Kirk heavy movies and prove their comedic chops. Best of all, it did all of this while keeping the crew in character and the stakes high.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 81%

5. Star Trek Beyond (2016)

Paramount

Director: Justin Lin

Cast: Chris Pine, Idris Elba, Sofia Boutella, Zachary Quinto, Simon Pegg, Karl Urban, Zoe Saldaña, John Cho, Anton Yelchin

What it’s about: Two and a half years into his five-year mission, Kirk finds himself strangely bored of boldly going where no one has gone before. However, all that changes when the Enterprise is attacked by an alien called Krall during a routine rescue mission, and the crew finds himself stranded on a strange alien world. With the Enterprise destroyed and the crew scattered, Kirk and his closest friends must band together before Krall can attack a nearby starbase.

What we think: If I had any criticism of the rebooted Trek movies, it would be a reliance on shock and awe. What do I mean? Well, it’s clear that the action came first, and the characters second. That worked well for the first two films, but by the time Beyond came about, director Justin Lin clearly realized we needed more of a focus on the beloved Enterprise crew.

As a result, this film feels like a charming throwback to the old Trek movies, with updated effects and a kickass villain. Best of all, it did all of this without sacrificing any spectacle or bombast, and the final action sequence, set to the Beastie Boys’ Sabotage, might be the coolest thing ever to happen in Trek.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 86%

4. Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Paramount

Director: Nicholas Meyer

Cast: William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, James Doohan, Walter Koenig, Nichelle Nichols, George Takei

What it’s about: The Klingons try to end their long war with the Federation after accidentally blowing up their own moon, yet factions within the Klingon Empire (and outside) aren’t happy with the new peace deal and try to undermine the negotiations for the Enterprise crew to get involved once again.

What we think: The Undiscovered Country is a wildly entertaining film that manages to be both a compelling political thriller and an intriguing murder mystery. Arguably, though, the reason it works so well is that it serves as the ultimate synthesis of all the Trek movies that came before. It’s as grand as the Motion Picture, as funny as The Voyage Home, and the plot is as exciting as The Wrath of Khan. Basically, it’s a nearly perfect movie and is the perfect send-off for the original Star Trek crew.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 83%

Paramount

Director: Jonathan Frakes

Cast: Patrick Stewart, James Cromwell, Alice Krige, Jonathan Frakes, Brent Spiner, LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn. Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis

What it’s about: In a desperate attempt to destroy The Federation, the insidious Borg travel back in time to assimilate humanity before they develop warp technology. Thankfully, Captain Picard and the crew of the USS Enterprise aren’t willing to let the Borg tamper with history and follow them back in time to try and save the day.

What we think: First Contact is effectively Die Hard on the Enterprise with sci-fi zombies, and if that combination of words doesn’t excite you, then I really don’t know what you’re doing here. In all seriousness, what makes First Contact the best TNG movie is how it uses Picard’s previously established hatred of the Borg as the backdrop to tell a grander story than would be possible in the show. The result is a film that both satisfies long-term fans who wanted some resolution to the Borg storyline, and an exciting action-horror with broader commercial appeal. It’s genuinely genius, and I think Frakes does an excellent job of making the already terrifying Borg even scarier.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

2. Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Paramount

Director: Nicholas Meyer

Cast: William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, James Doohan, Walter Koenig, Nichelle Nichols, George Takei

What it’s about: Also known as Moby Dick in space, The Wrath of Khan brings back the classic Star Trek villain, Khan Noonien Singh, who’s after revenge on Captain Kirk for marooning him on a dying world decades ago.

What we think: While The Wrath of Khan may lack the humor that would go on to define later Trek movies, it doesn’t need it. This is a serious (but not po-faced) story that puts the character front and center to tell a tragic story about the self-destructive nature of vengeance and obsession. In terms of action, while the film may lack the bombast of the Motion Picture’s special effects, it makes up for it with one of the tensest space battles ever captured on celluloid. The Wrath of Khan is a classic, and its influence on the wider franchise cannot be understated. It’s baked into Trek’s DNA like a Trill symbiote.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 86%

1. Star Trek (2009)

Paramount

Director: J.J. Abrams

Cast: Chris Pine, Eric Bana, Zachary Quinto, Simon Pegg, Karl Urban, Zoe Saldaña, John Cho, Anton Yelchin

What it’s about: When a mad Romulan accidentally travels back in time and sets out to destroy The Federation, he unintentionally reboots the entire Star Trek timeline. This film then follows an alternate James Kirk, who, with the help of Prime Timeline Spock, tries to set right what once went wrong.

What we think: Reboots are always perilous propositions as you risk alienating fans while failing to appeal to a broader audience. J.J. Abrams, however, managed to do the impossible and thread the needle with Star Trek 2009, which feels simultaneously like a love letter to the Trek of old while also converting a new generation of cinema-goers into Trek fanatics.

He did this by following the blueprint laid out by previous films, delicately balancing the three essential ingredients of any Trek movie: character, action, and humor. However, I’m aware this might get me thrown out of the next Trek convention, so I’d argue that his new all-star cast and modern special effects allowed him to create the best Trek movie of all time. Sorry, Wrath of Khan fans, but the future is now…

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

