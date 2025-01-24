Best thrillers on Netflix in January 2025

Do you love films that have you on the edge of your seat and get your heart pounding? Of course, you do; why else would you click on an article titled the best thrillers on Netflix?

Now, working out what to include on this list was no easy task. After all, some of the best films ever made are thrillers, and the genre has a lot of crossover with action movies.

Still, our team of film fanatics was more than up to the task, and they’ve spent the last few days diligently trawling through Netflix’s library (and there are a lot of new movies on Netflix; trust me I have the tired eyes to prove it) to bring you what might just be the greatest list of thriller films ever made (on Netflix…).

Article continues after ad

Is that a gross exaggeration designed to hit an arbitrary word count before we get to the list? Absolutely… not, but just to make sure I’m not lying, you should probably read on and let us know what you think.

Article continues after ad

30. Luther: The Fallen Sun

Netflix

Genre: Crime thriller

Crime thriller Release date : March 10 2023

: March 10 2023 Director: Jamie Payne

Jamie Payne Cast: Idris Elba, Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis

Idris Elba, Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis Regions: Everywhere

Everywhere How long is it? 2 hours 9 minutes

What it’s about: When a twisted new killer starts targeting families in London DCI John Luther is given the task of bringing the murderer down. But this devious killer is no ordinary criminal it soon becomes clear he’s more dangerous than Luthor realized.



Why we like it: The Fallen Sun may not reinvent the wheel but it’s got everything you’d want from a popcorn thriller namely a spooky villain, a compelling mystery, and Idris Elba growling and punching his way through London’s criminal underworld like a robot powered by thumping crooks. If that doesn’t tempt you it’s worth watching for Serkis’ unhinged performance: it’s big, brave, and totally bonkers.

Article continues after ad

Read our full Luther: The Fallen Sun review.

Words by Tom Percival

29. I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore

Netflix

Genre: Thriller, Comedy

Thriller, Comedy Release date: February 24, 2017

February 24, 2017 Director: Macon Blair

Macon Blair Cast: Melanie Lynskey, Elijah Wood, Jane Levy

Melanie Lynskey, Elijah Wood, Jane Levy Regions: Everywhere

Everywhere How long is it? 1 hour 36 minutes

What it’s about: While deep in the midst of an existential crisis, Ruth’s house is burgled, so she teams up with strange neighbour Tony, and embarks on a mission to track the thieves down, in the hopes of making them pay for what they’ve done.

Article continues after ad

Why we like it: Written and directed by Macon Blair, who also briefly appears in the movie, I Don’t Feel at Home is a comedy-thriller that turns decidedly nasty when the protagonists find themselves in over their heads. Plot and tone are clearly influenced by the best of the Coen brothers, while Melanie Lynskey and Elijah Wood are a winning odd couple who should have played Ruth and Tony in a bunch of sequels to this underrated and underseen crime caper.

Article continues after ad

Words by Chris Tilly

28. The Power of the Dog

Netflix

Genre: Western, Drama, Thriller

Western, Drama, Thriller Release date: November 17, 2021

November 17, 2021 Director: Jane Campion

Jane Campion Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee

Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee Regions: Everywhere

Everywhere How long is it? 2 hours 6 minutes

What it’s about: Based on the 1967 Thomas Savage novel of the same name, The Power of the Dog concerns a tough and domineering rancher waging psychological warfare on his brother’s wife and son in 1920s Montana, until the tables are turned in the most shocking fashion.

Why we like it: Jane Campion’s Western movie is beautiful, disturbing, terrifying, and filled with twists and turns that you won’t see coming. Kirsten Dunst has never been better, Benedict Cumberbatch delivers a powerhouse performance as a bad man with big secrets, while the understated Kodi Smit-McPhee steals the film out from under him as a youngster with an even bigger secret. Mesmerizing stuff.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Words by Chris Tilly

27. The Platform

Netflix

Genre: Dystopian thriller

Dystopian thriller Release date : November 8, 2019

: November 8, 2019 Director: Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia

Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia Cast: Iván Massagué, Antonia San Juan, Zorion Eguileor

Iván Massagué, Antonia San Juan, Zorion Eguileor Regions: US, Europe

US, Europe How long is it? 1 hour 34 minutes

What it’s about: Set in an impossible towering prison The Platform follows several inmates who rely on a single platform for food that moves down the tower. Those at the top get the most to eat, those at the bottom… well they’re lucky if they get scraps.



Why we like it: The cinematic equivalent of a Cormac McCarthy novel, The Platform is an exceptionally bleak movie that ends with the promise that things might get better. As you might expect then it’s a challenging watch, yet if you’re willing to give it your time you’ll find its compelling plot, inventive concept, and shocking twists make up for the fact it’s gloomier than a Goth who can’t find their favorite black coat. It’s shockingly violent which is always a good things right?

Article continues after ad

Words by Tom Percival

26. I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Netflix

Genre: Thriller, drama

Thriller, drama Release date: August 28, 2020

August 28, 2020 Director: Charlie Kaufman

Charlie Kaufman Cast: Jesse Plemons, Jessie Buckley, Toni Collette

Jesse Plemons, Jessie Buckley, Toni Collette Regions: Everywhere

Everywhere How long is it? 2 hours 14 minutes

What it’s about: When a young woman joins her boyfriend on a trip to meet his parents, she starts to discover small clues and moments that suggest the world around her isn’t really what it seems to be, including her boyfriend.

Article continues after ad

Why we like it: Thrillers are often known for their intensity and the feeling of being left on a knife’s edge, but there are quieter options, too. One of which is I’m Thinking of Ending Things, which is a far more subtle but equally enticing flick that just about classifies as a thriller. But it could also be a horror, a romance, or a drama, depending on how you interpret events. And some interpretation is needed, because by the time the tension and mystery dissolve, you’ll be left with more questions than answers.

Article continues after ad

Words by Jessica Cullen

25. A Prophet

UGC Distribution

Genre: Crime/Thriller

Crime/Thriller Release date: May 16, 2009

May 16, 2009 Director: Jacques Audiard

Jacques Audiard Cast: Tahar Rahim, Niels Arestrup, Hichem Yacoubi, Reda Kateb

Tahar Rahim, Niels Arestrup, Hichem Yacoubi, Reda Kateb Regions: US and Canada

US and Canada How long is it? 2 hours 30 minutes

What it’s about: A young Muslin man rises through the ranks of a brutal French prison, navigating alliances, betrayals, and a criminal empire.

Why we like it: Emilia Perez might not be for everyone, but A Prophet is undoubtedly Audiard’s best work. A mature, engrossing crime drama that touches on race and religion, it’s the kind of film you need to set aside time for. Rather than a popcorn thriller, it’s a gritty, unrelenting portrayal of prison life and criminal ascension, one that’s well worth sticking with. Thankfully, your only option is to watch this thriller its original language (French) on Netflix, so there are no dodgy dubs to be found here.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Words by Daisy Phillipson

24. The Lost Daughter

Netflix

Genre: Thriller/Drama

Thriller/Drama Release date: December 16, 2021

December 16, 2021 Director: Maggie Gyllenhaal

Maggie Gyllenhaal Cast: Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal, Ed Harris

Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal, Ed Harris Regions: Everywhere

Everywhere How long is it? 2 hours 1 minute

What it’s about: A middle-aged woman’s seaside vacation takes a turn thanks to her fixation on a mother-daughter duo in a nearby villa. Watching them day to day, her dark past is opened up.

Why we like it: If you’ve ever wanted to see Olivia Colman be a complete cold-hearted b*tch, now’s your chance. Brooding and often stuck in its own trauma, The Lost Daughter plays out like the callous neighbor you’ve always suspected looks down on you. It serves as Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut, and she’s going to school you on cinema etiquette any chance she gets.

Article continues after ad

Words by Jasmine Valentine

23. It’s What’s Inside

Netflix

Genre: Horror/sci-fi

Horror/sci-fi Release date: January 19, 2024

January 19, 2024 Director: Greg Jardin

Greg Jardin Cast: Reina Hardesty, Gavin Leatherwood, James Morosini, Nina Bloomgarden, Madison Davenport

Reina Hardesty, Gavin Leatherwood, James Morosini, Nina Bloomgarden, Madison Davenport Regions: Everywhere

Everywhere How long is it? 1 hour 43 minutes

What it’s about: A group of college friends at a pre-wedding reunion find a surprise guest who arrives with a mysterious suitcase in the pack. This starts to tear the group apart, resulting in psychological chaos.

Article continues after ad

Why we like it: This mind-bending movie takes a typical coming-of-age story to the next level. It’s What’s Inside is an all-rounder that’s easy to watch – good cast, direction, script, and a satisfying mystery… it’s all there.

Article continues after ad

Words by Jasmine Valentine

22. Nowhere

Netflix

Genre: Thriller/drama

Thriller/drama Release date: September 29, 2023

September 29, 2023 Director: Albert Pintó

Albert Pintó Cast: Anna Castillo, Mariam Torres, Tamar Novas, Tony Corvillo, Kaabil Sekali

Anna Castillo, Mariam Torres, Tamar Novas, Tony Corvillo, Kaabil Sekali Regions: Everywhere

Everywhere How long is it? 1 hour 49 minutes

What it’s about: Pregnant Mia is fleeing a totalitarian country when a violent storm knocks the ship container she’s hiding in overboard. Can she survive? Well, that would be telling.

Why we like it: I’m not sure if I’d describe watching a dystopian thriller that could happen to us at any given moment as “thrilling,” but Nowhere never drops its tension. By the end of the movie, you’ll be spent of any energy, which has all gone into the baby’s survival. It’s a great choice if you want to expand your Spanish Duolingo streak, though.

Article continues after ad

Words by Jasmine Valentine

Article continues after ad

21. Don’t Move

Netflix

Genre: Horror/Thriller

Horror/Thriller Release date: October 24, 2024

October 24, 2024 Director: Adam Schindler

Adam Schindler Cast: Kelsey Asbille, Finn Wittrock

Kelsey Asbille, Finn Wittrock Regions: Everywhere

Everywhere How long is it? 1 hour 30 minutes

What it’s about: When a Patrick Bateman wannabe injects a woman with a paralytic agent, she has just 20 minutes to run and hide before her body shuts down.

Why we like it: Word of warning: Don’t Move will have you screaming at your screen. It might not be “absolute cinema,” as Martin Scorsese would put it, but if you’re looking for 90 minutes of heart-thumping tension and a unique premise, this is for you. Asbille and Wittrock give impeccable performances, and as for that ending, well, let’s just say you won’t see it coming.



Words by Daisy Phillipson

Article continues after ad

20. Fair Play

Netflix

Genre: Thriller/Mystery

Thriller/Mystery Release date: January 20, 2023

January 20, 2023 Director: Chloe Domont

Chloe Domont Cast: Phoebe Dynevor, Alden Ehrenreich, Eddie Marsan, Sebastian de Souza, Brandon Bassir

Phoebe Dynevor, Alden Ehrenreich, Eddie Marsan, Sebastian de Souza, Brandon Bassir Regions: Everywhere

Everywhere How long is it? 1 hour 53 minutes

What it’s about: An unexpected promotion at a cutthroat hedge fund pushes a newly engaged couple’s relationship to the brink.



Why we like it: Sally from Corrie’s daughter in a sexy, legal, love affair? It’s almost too good to be true. Fair Play is a different dramatic turn for Netflix, taking the typical romance mystery on a much darker turn. Our leads’ chemistry is off the charts, and the twists and turns will keep you on a knife’s edge.

Article continues after ad

Words by Jasmine Valentine

Article continues after ad

19. I Care a Lot

Netflix

Genre: Crime thriller

Crime thriller Release date: February 21, 2021

February 21, 2021 Director: J. Blakeson

J. Blakeson Cast: Rosamund Pike, Eiza González, Peter Dinklage, Chris Messina

Rosamund Pike, Eiza González, Peter Dinklage, Chris Messina Regions: US and Canada

US and Canada How long is it? 1 hour 58 minutes

What it’s about: Marla Grayson has a particularly insidious con: she convinces judges to make her a court-appointed guardian of elderly people, before moving them into her care home and robbing them. However, she gets more than she bargained for when she bags a new resident with ties to the mafia.

Why we like it: This is deliciously grim viewing. Pike is a force of wicked nature; if it wasn’t for Gone Girl, this would be a career-best performance. However, as compulsively nasty as it is – you’ll be distressed, and you’ll like it – it’s also slickly directed, wittily written, and always entertaining, plus it has an empowering love story at its core. Sometimes, it just feels good to watch bad people have some fun.

Article continues after ad

Words by Cameron Frew

18. Da Five Bloods

Netflix

Genre: War thriller

War thriller Release date: June 12, 2020

June 12, 2020 Director: Spike Lee

Spike Lee Cast: Chadwick Boseman, Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Jonathan Majors, Isiah Whitlock Jr.

Chadwick Boseman, Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Jonathan Majors, Isiah Whitlock Jr. Regions: Everywhere

Everywhere How long is it? 2 hours 36 minutes

What it’s about: Decades after the Vietnam War, the Bloods – a group of Black veterans – reunite in Saigon and embark on a mission to recover the remains of their fallen leader, who died in the heat of battle, and dig up a cache of gold they buried long ago. In their words, it’s reparations for “every Black boot that didn’t make it home.”

Article continues after ad

Why we like it: This is an anti-escapist war movie from Spike Lee; a furious, gruesome crusade into America’s heart of darkness, and a fascinating, blistering post-Coppola vision of the war’s immorality from America’s fieriest observer. It is sensational – in the simplest terms, it’s Stand By Me in Vietnam.

Article continues after ad

Words by Cameron Frew

17. Unhinged

Netflix

Genre: Action thriller

Action thriller Release date: August 21, 2020

August 21, 2020 Director: Derrick Borte

Derrick Borte Cast: Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, Gabriel Bateman, Jimmi Simpson

Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, Gabriel Bateman, Jimmi Simpson Regions: US and Canada

US and Canada How long is it? 1 hour 30 minutes

What it’s about: Rachel isn’t having a good time: she’s newly single, she’s just been fired by one of her clients, and she’s stuck in rush hour traffic. However, it gets a lot worse when she honks her horn at the wrong car, and when she refuses to apologize to the driver, he won’t stop until he shows her “what a bad day really is.”

Article continues after ad

Why we like it: As the Joker famously said, “all it takes is one bad day.” Unhinged is basically a modern-day Falling Down; a feverish nightmare of seething, sweaty anger at the hands of Crowe’s terrifying villain. Don’t expect much depth: this is a simple, brutal road-rage thriller that earns its namesake with old-fashioned glee.

Article continues after ad

Words by Cameron Frew

16. 22 July

Netflix

Genre: Documentary/Thriller

Documentary/Thriller Release date: September 5, 2018

September 5, 2018 Director: Paul Greengrass

Paul Greengrass Cast: Anders Danielsen Lie, Jon Øigarden, Thorbjørn Harr

Anders Danielsen Lie, Jon Øigarden, Thorbjørn Harr Regions: Everywhere

Everywhere How long is it? 2 hours 20 minutes

What it’s about: A true story based on the 2011 Norway attacks, 22 July examines the harrowing experiences of victims and survivors trapped at a summer camp when a right-wing extremist launched a deadly attack.

Article continues after ad

Why we like it: Greengrass takes a no-frills approach that is essential to filmmaking of this kind, offering a sobering reminder of the horrors of extremism, a message that is tragically vital today. Deeply emotional and unflinchingly realistic, 22 July balances personal stories with the broader societal impact, with its raw performances and restrained direction making its message hit even harder.

Words by Daisy Phillipson

15. Leave the World Behind

Netflix

Genre: Sci-fi/Thriller

Release date: October 25, 2023

Director: Sam Esmail

Cast: Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, and Myha’la

Regions: Everywhere

How long is it? 2 hours 20 minutes

What it’s about: Based on Rumaan Alam’s novel of the same name, the story sees a family vacation turn into a tense apocalyptic ordeal as tech failures spark paranoia, distrust, and questions of survival.

Article continues after ad

Why we like it: Say what you want about this film (“predictive programming” and all), there’s no denying it’s an apocalyptic thriller for our times. So much so that it hits the newsfeed every time there’s a tech-related failure. Alongside its enticingly dark story and stunning shots, Leave the World Behind benefits from its top-tier cast performances – even if we can’t forgive that dance scene.



Words by Daisy Phillipson

14. Calibre

Netflix

Genre: Psychological/Thriller

Psychological/Thriller Release date: June 29, 2018

June 29, 2018 Director: Matt Palmer

Matt Palmer Cast: Jack Lowden, Martin McCann, Tony Curran

Jack Lowden, Martin McCann, Tony Curran Regions: Everywhere

Everywhere How long is it? 1 hour 40 minutes

What it’s about: Two old friends reunite for a hunting trip in the Scottish Highlands, but a single mistake spirals into life-altering consequences, transforming their journey into a devastating moral nightmare.



Why we like it: Watching Calibre is like experiencing a nightmare; you’ll wake up from it feeling grateful that none of it was real. It’s a simple premise, brought to life by convincing performances and a claustrophobic tension that snowballs to the point of absurdity. It’ll undoubtedly raise those cortisol levels but the wash of relief when it ends is euphoric. Trust me, it’s worth the stress.



Words by Daisy Phillipson

Article continues after ad

13. Creep

Netflix

Genre: Horror thriller

Horror thriller Release date: July 14, 2015

July 14, 2015 Director: Patrick Brice

Patrick Brice Cast: Mark Duplass,

Mark Duplass, Regions: Everywhere

Everywhere How long is it? 77 minutes

What it’s about: Josef, an unusual man who’s dying from an inoperable brain tumor, hires a cameraman to film a video diary for his unborn child – but as the day goes on, his increasingly intense behavior starts to frighten his guest.

Why we like it: Creep isn’t just one of Netflix’s best thrillers, it’s one of the best horror movies ever made. Its tension, brilliantly amped by Brice and Duplass, lies in the power of the uncanny; the pitch-black depths of moments that are seemingly innocent yet undeniably weird. Found-footage movies may be ten a penny, but this still feels bolder – and, most importantly, scarier – than anything that’s come since. It’s tubby time!

Article continues after ad

Words by Cameron Frew

12. Compliance

Magnolia Pictures

Genre: Crime/Thriller

Crime/Thriller Release date: January 21, 2012

January 21, 2012 Director: Craig Zobel

Craig Zobel Cast: Ann Dowd, Dreama Walker, Pat Healy, Bill Camp

Ann Dowd, Dreama Walker, Pat Healy, Bill Camp Regions: US and Canada

US and Canada How long is it? 1 hour 30 minutes

What it’s about: Based on the 2004 strip search phone call scam, a fast food manager receives a disturbing phone call, leading to the increasingly invasive interrogation of a young employee.

Why we like it: Some movies are simply too unbelievable to be realistic, and Compliance should be one of them. But it’s not. Watching this is like passing a train wreck; you can’t look away, no matter how much you want to. Zobel succeeds in creating a film that is as compelling as it is claustrophobic, but the true story behind it is where the tension lies (you’ll find yourself screaming at the baffling decisions being made, all the while wondering whether “icky thriller” should be a new genre).

Article continues after ad

Words by Daisy Phillipson

11. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Netflix

Genre: Whodunnit, Comedy, Thriller

Whodunnit, Comedy, Thriller Release date: November 23, 2022

November 23, 2022 Director: Rian Johnson

Rian Johnson Cast: Daniel Craig, Janelle Monae, Edward Norton

Daniel Craig, Janelle Monae, Edward Norton Regions: Everywhere

Everywhere How long is it? 2 hours 19 minutes

What it’s about: Master Detective Benoit Blank is invited to a murder-mystery game on a beautiful Greek island by a tech billionaire called Miles Bron. But Miles is then promptly murdered by one of his guests, meaning Blanc is tasked with figuring out which of his fellow holiday-makers committed the crime.

Why we like it: While the island location is certainly more glamorous than the first Knives Out movie, the central mystery isn’t quite as satisfying. But it’s nevertheless a blast spending time with Benoit Blanc, while the cast that includes Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Edward Norton, and Kate Hudson is clearly having as much fun as the audience watching. Especially Hugh Grant, who delivers a delicious cameo.

Read our full Glass Onion review.

Words by Chris Tilly

10. The Irishman

Netflix

Genre: Crime thriller

Crime thriller Release date: November 27, 2019

November 27, 2019 Director: Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese Cast: Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Harvey Keitel, Stephen Graham

Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Harvey Keitel, Stephen Graham Regions: Everywhere

Everywhere How long is it? 3 hours 29 minutes

What it’s about: Through a chance encounter, Frank Sheeran becomes a handyman for the mafia, ‘painting houses’ and doing anything else asked of him. His dispassion for life makes him a huge asset, especially when he’s sent to work for Jimmy Hoffa, a powerful Teamsters leader.

Why we like it: Thank God it’s not, but The Irishman would’ve been a fitting final film for Scorsese – it feels like the grand summation of his ambitions and plights over the years. The gangster beats are there, but as a loving, desperately moving look at mortality, guilt, and how time endlessly, irrepressibly moves on, this is a truly extraordinary film; a near-perfect epic.

Words by Cameron Frew

9. Knives Out

Lionsgate

Genre: Whodunnit, Comedy, Thriller

Whodunnit, Comedy, Thriller Release date: November 27, 2019

November 27, 2019 Director: Rian Johnson

Rian Johnson Cast: Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans

Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans Regions: Everywhere

Everywhere How long is it? 2 hours 10 minutes

What it’s about: When a rich mystery writer is murdered in his bed, legendary detective Benoit Blanc is anonymously hired to solve the crime, with the author’s children all having something to gain from the death of their father.

Why we like it: Knives Out is pretty much the perfect whodunnit, with the murder at the heart of the story ingenious, the siblings suspected of that murder both interesting and colorful, and man on the case Benoit Blanc a likable lead, even if Daniel Craig does make him sound a bit like Foghorn Leghorn. And you won’t see the solution coming.

Words by Chris Tilly

8. El Camino

Netflix

Genre: Thriller

Thriller Release date: October 11, 2019

October 11, 2019 Director: Vince Gilligan

Vince Gilligan Cast: Aaron Paul, Jesse Plemons, Krysten Ritter

Aaron Paul, Jesse Plemons, Krysten Ritter Regions: Everywhere

Everywhere How long is it? 2 hours 2 minutes

What it’s about: Taking place during and after the events of Breaking Bad, El Camino follows Jesse Pinkman during his time being held prisoner and after his escape.

Why we like it: Let’s get this out of the way: El Camino didn’t need to exist, and it certainly didn’t outperform the show that came before it. But for an unnecessary follow-up, it’s a pretty damn fierce solo outing for Jesse Pinkman, who attempts to survive his circumstance and later, overcome his trauma. The short but overwhelming story will leave you feeling like you’re hurtling down the road at 90mph, only to come to a sudden stop.

Words by Jessica Cullen

7. The Killer

Netflix

Genre: Thriller/action

Thriller/action Release date: September 3, 2023

September 3, 2023 Director: David Fincher

David Fincher Cast: Michael Fassbender, Sophie Charlotte, Tilda Swinton, Monique Ganderton, Arliss Howard

Michael Fassbender, Sophie Charlotte, Tilda Swinton, Monique Ganderton, Arliss Howard Regions: Everywhere

Everywhere How long is it? 1 hour 58 minutes

What it’s about: A solitary, cold, and methodical contract killer has a hit go awry. As he gets into more trouble, he believes he’s losing his mind.

Why we like it: Only David Fincher could make a main role who hardly talks and doesn’t even have a name into an absolute masterpiece. The Killer is a spectacle of meditation, moving stealthily through a storyline that shouldn’t otherwise feel new to us at all. Our contract hitman has an unexpected sense of humor alongside chomping a McMuffin and taking out baddies who watch The Antiques Roadshow. In short, it’s all happening.

Read our full The Killer review.

Words by Jasmine Valentine

6. Carry-On

Netflix

Genre: Thriller, action

Thriller, action Release date: December 5, 2024

December 5, 2024 Director: Jaume Collet-Serra

Jaume Collet-Serra Cast: Taron Egerton, Sofia Carson, Jason Bateman

Taron Egerton, Sofia Carson, Jason Bateman Regions: Everywhere

Everywhere How long is it? 1 hour and 59 minutes

What it’s about: When a TSA agent is instructed to let through a mysterious bag at a busy airport, he finds himself trying to stop a horrific terrorist plot that could cost the lives of hundreds.

Why we like it: Many dubbed Carry-On as this generation’s Die Hard, and while that might be an exaggeration, the Netflix thriller has all the makings of an undeniably fun time. If there were a thriller checklist, Carry-on would tick them all off: a time crunch, a busy and everyday environment, a blackmailed protagonist, and a cheesy villain with the goal to destroy. Oh, and it’s a Christmas movie. Not too shabby!

Read our full Carry-On review.

Words by Jessica Cullen

5. Extraction 2

Netflix

Genre: Action thriller

Action thriller Release date: June 9, 2023

June 9, 2023 Director: Sam Hargrave

Sam Hargrave Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenki, Golshifteh Farahani

Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenki, Golshifteh Farahani Regions: Everywhere

Everywhere How long is it? 2 hours 3 minutes

What it’s about: After miraculously surviving a firefight in Bangladesh, Tyler Rake embarks on a new mission to rescue a mother and her two children from a Georgian prison, controlled by the violent leaders of the country’s ‘Nagazi.’

Why we like it: I didn’t expect Extraction 2 to top the first; Tyler Rake literally killed a man with a rake, for god’s sake. And yet, this is a phenomenal sequel; a head-rocking, brutally audacious action extravaganza that corrects its predecessor’s faults (in other words, this one has a good story) while upping the ante in every way. If you love Just Cause, this is the movie for you.

Read our full Extraction 2 review.

Words by Cameron Frew

4. Woman of the Hour

Netflix

Genre: Thriller, true crime

Thriller, true crime Release date: October 18, 2024

October 18, 2024 Director: Anna Kendrick

Anna Kendrick Cast: Anna Kendrick, Daniel Zovatto, Tony Hale

Anna Kendrick, Daniel Zovatto, Tony Hale Regions: Everywhere

Everywhere How long is it? 1 hour 35 minutes

What it’s about: Based on the real TV dating show appearance of Rodney Alcala (aka The Dating Game Killer), Woman of the Hour explores his past crimes and tells the fictional story of the woman he almost went on a date with.

Why we like it: Most great thrillers can fall under the true crime umbrella, but Woman of the Hour is easily one of Netflix’s best dramatizations in years. The true story behind the Dating Game Killer is horrific and downright unbelievable, but Woman of the Hour manages to ground the drama while adding in its own fictional twists to emanate a deep sense of unease and unpredictability.

Read our full Woman of the Hour review.



Words by Jessica Cullen

3. Gerald’s Game

Netflix

Genre: Horror, Thriller

Horror, Thriller Release date: September 29, 2017

September 29, 2017 Director: Mike Flanagan

Mike Flanagan Cast: Carla Gugino, Bruce Greenwood

Carla Gugino, Bruce Greenwood Regions: Everywhere

Everywhere How long is it? 1 hour 43 minutes

What it’s about: A couple who are drifting apart head to a cabin in the woods for a weekend getaway to try and reconnect. Husband Gerald endeavors to spice things up by handcuffing wife Jessie to the bed. But then he has a heart attack and dies, with the key to the cuffs ending up out of Jessie’s reach. What follows is the weekend from hell as Jessie is trapped without food or drink, and that’s before the wolves appear at her door…

Why we like it: Gerald’s Game is based on Stephen King’s famously unfilmable novel 1992 novel, but writer-director Mike Flanagan found a way, as well as the perfect Jessie in Carla Gugino. Tension, tragedy, and genuine horror make gripping bedfellows throughout, while the infamous “degloving” sequence is one of the most shocking scenes in horror history.

Words by Chris Tilly

2. Uncut Gems

A24

Genre: Thriller, crime

Thriller, crime Release date: December 13, 2019

December 13, 2019 Director: Josh Safdie, Benny Safdie

Josh Safdie, Benny Safdie Cast: Adam Sandler, LaKeith Stanfield, Julia Fox

Adam Sandler, LaKeith Stanfield, Julia Fox Regions: UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, Europe

UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, Europe How long is it? 2 hours 15 minutes

What it’s about: The owner of a jewelry store in New York gets in too deep when he borrows money from a loan shark, leading him to have to get back an expensive opal gem he gave away.

Why we like it: Uncut Gems blew everyone away when it was first released, and for good reason. The sheer terror and on-the-edge-of-your-seat drama felt like something you’d want to bottle up and relive later on, despite being so unbearable at times. It’s Adam Sandler’s best role by a mile, and some impeccably used comedy and often cringeworthy moments make Uncut Gems one of the wildest rides you can find on the streaming service right now.

Words by Jessica Cullen

1. Rebel Ridge

Netflix

Genre: Action thriller

Action thriller Release date: August 27, 2024

August 27, 2024 Director: Jeremy Saulnier

Jeremy Saulnier Cast: Aaron Pierre, Don Johnson, Anna Sophia Robb, David Denman

Aaron Pierre, Don Johnson, Anna Sophia Robb, David Denman How long is it? 2 hours 11 minutes

What it’s about: Terry Richmond has a simple goal: bailing his cousin out of jail and setting up a new life for them. Unfortunately, Shelby Springs’ corrupt police force gets in the way, leaving him with one option: “I gotta haunt these motherf**kers myself.”

Why we like it: Rebel Ridge is one of the best movies (let alone thrillers) Netflix has ever produced; a proper 21st-century successor to Rambo (First Blood, specifically) that mixes the Dad-coded charms of Reacher and Jeremy Saulnier’s trademark, clinical direction. Plus, it’s impossible not to fall under the hulking, charismatic spell of Aaron Pierre as he stares down Don Johnson’s “sh*t-eating grin.”

Read our full Rebel Ridge review.

Words by Cameron Frew

Now you know our picks for the best of Netflix’s thriller offering, if you’re looking for more hot takes, check out our list of the best sci-fi movies ever made as well as our best movies of 2024. If you’re more excited about the year ahead, then we’ve got you covered with our list of the most anticipated movies of 2025.