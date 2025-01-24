Best thrillers on Netflix in January 2025

Best thrillers on Netflix in January 2025Netflix
Do you love films that have you on the edge of your seat and get your heart pounding? Of course, you do; why else would you click on an article titled the best thrillers on Netflix?
Now, working out what to include on this list was no easy task. After all, some of the best films ever made are thrillers, and the genre has a lot of crossover with action movies.
Still, our team of film fanatics was more than up to the task, and they’ve spent the last few days diligently trawling through Netflix’s library (and there are a lot of new movies on Netflix; trust me I have the tired eyes to prove it) to bring you what might just be the greatest list of thriller films ever made (on Netflix…).
Is that a gross exaggeration designed to hit an arbitrary word count before we get to the list? Absolutely… not, but just to make sure I’m not lying, you should probably read on and let us know what you think.
30. Luther: The Fallen Sun
- Genre: Crime thriller
- Release date: March 10 2023
- Director: Jamie Payne
- Cast: Idris Elba, Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis
- Regions: Everywhere
- How long is it? 2 hours 9 minutes
What it’s about: When a twisted new killer starts targeting families in London DCI John Luther is given the task of bringing the murderer down. But this devious killer is no ordinary criminal it soon becomes clear he’s more dangerous than Luthor realized.
Why we like it: The Fallen Sun may not reinvent the wheel but it’s got everything you’d want from a popcorn thriller namely a spooky villain, a compelling mystery, and Idris Elba growling and punching his way through London’s criminal underworld like a robot powered by thumping crooks. If that doesn’t tempt you it’s worth watching for Serkis’ unhinged performance: it’s big, brave, and totally bonkers.
Read our full Luther: The Fallen Sun review.
Words by Tom Percival
29. I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore
- Genre: Thriller, Comedy
- Release date: February 24, 2017
- Director: Macon Blair
- Cast: Melanie Lynskey, Elijah Wood, Jane Levy
- Regions: Everywhere
- How long is it? 1 hour 36 minutes
What it’s about: While deep in the midst of an existential crisis, Ruth’s house is burgled, so she teams up with strange neighbour Tony, and embarks on a mission to track the thieves down, in the hopes of making them pay for what they’ve done.
Why we like it: Written and directed by Macon Blair, who also briefly appears in the movie, I Don’t Feel at Home is a comedy-thriller that turns decidedly nasty when the protagonists find themselves in over their heads. Plot and tone are clearly influenced by the best of the Coen brothers, while Melanie Lynskey and Elijah Wood are a winning odd couple who should have played Ruth and Tony in a bunch of sequels to this underrated and underseen crime caper.
Words by Chris Tilly
28. The Power of the Dog
- Genre: Western, Drama, Thriller
- Release date: November 17, 2021
- Director: Jane Campion
- Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee
- Regions: Everywhere
- How long is it? 2 hours 6 minutes
What it’s about: Based on the 1967 Thomas Savage novel of the same name, The Power of the Dog concerns a tough and domineering rancher waging psychological warfare on his brother’s wife and son in 1920s Montana, until the tables are turned in the most shocking fashion.
Why we like it: Jane Campion’s Western movie is beautiful, disturbing, terrifying, and filled with twists and turns that you won’t see coming. Kirsten Dunst has never been better, Benedict Cumberbatch delivers a powerhouse performance as a bad man with big secrets, while the understated Kodi Smit-McPhee steals the film out from under him as a youngster with an even bigger secret. Mesmerizing stuff.
Words by Chris Tilly
27. The Platform
- Genre: Dystopian thriller
- Release date: November 8, 2019
- Director: Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia
- Cast: Iván Massagué, Antonia San Juan, Zorion Eguileor
- Regions: US, Europe
- How long is it? 1 hour 34 minutes
What it’s about: Set in an impossible towering prison The Platform follows several inmates who rely on a single platform for food that moves down the tower. Those at the top get the most to eat, those at the bottom… well they’re lucky if they get scraps.
Why we like it: The cinematic equivalent of a Cormac McCarthy novel, The Platform is an exceptionally bleak movie that ends with the promise that things might get better. As you might expect then it’s a challenging watch, yet if you’re willing to give it your time you’ll find its compelling plot, inventive concept, and shocking twists make up for the fact it’s gloomier than a Goth who can’t find their favorite black coat. It’s shockingly violent which is always a good things right?
Words by Tom Percival
26. I’m Thinking of Ending Things
- Genre: Thriller, drama
- Release date: August 28, 2020
- Director: Charlie Kaufman
- Cast: Jesse Plemons, Jessie Buckley, Toni Collette
- Regions: Everywhere
- How long is it? 2 hours 14 minutes
What it’s about: When a young woman joins her boyfriend on a trip to meet his parents, she starts to discover small clues and moments that suggest the world around her isn’t really what it seems to be, including her boyfriend.
Why we like it: Thrillers are often known for their intensity and the feeling of being left on a knife’s edge, but there are quieter options, too. One of which is I’m Thinking of Ending Things, which is a far more subtle but equally enticing flick that just about classifies as a thriller. But it could also be a horror, a romance, or a drama, depending on how you interpret events. And some interpretation is needed, because by the time the tension and mystery dissolve, you’ll be left with more questions than answers.
Words by Jessica Cullen
25. A Prophet
- Genre: Crime/Thriller
- Release date: May 16, 2009
- Director: Jacques Audiard
- Cast: Tahar Rahim, Niels Arestrup, Hichem Yacoubi, Reda Kateb
- Regions: US and Canada
- How long is it? 2 hours 30 minutes
What it’s about: A young Muslin man rises through the ranks of a brutal French prison, navigating alliances, betrayals, and a criminal empire.
Why we like it: Emilia Perez might not be for everyone, but A Prophet is undoubtedly Audiard’s best work. A mature, engrossing crime drama that touches on race and religion, it’s the kind of film you need to set aside time for. Rather than a popcorn thriller, it’s a gritty, unrelenting portrayal of prison life and criminal ascension, one that’s well worth sticking with. Thankfully, your only option is to watch this thriller its original language (French) on Netflix, so there are no dodgy dubs to be found here.
Words by Daisy Phillipson
24. The Lost Daughter
- Genre: Thriller/Drama
- Release date: December 16, 2021
- Director: Maggie Gyllenhaal
- Cast: Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal, Ed Harris
- Regions: Everywhere
- How long is it? 2 hours 1 minute
What it’s about: A middle-aged woman’s seaside vacation takes a turn thanks to her fixation on a mother-daughter duo in a nearby villa. Watching them day to day, her dark past is opened up.
Why we like it: If you’ve ever wanted to see Olivia Colman be a complete cold-hearted b*tch, now’s your chance. Brooding and often stuck in its own trauma, The Lost Daughter plays out like the callous neighbor you’ve always suspected looks down on you. It serves as Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut, and she’s going to school you on cinema etiquette any chance she gets.
Words by Jasmine Valentine
23. It’s What’s Inside
- Genre: Horror/sci-fi
- Release date: January 19, 2024
- Director: Greg Jardin
- Cast: Reina Hardesty, Gavin Leatherwood, James Morosini, Nina Bloomgarden, Madison Davenport
- Regions: Everywhere
- How long is it? 1 hour 43 minutes
What it’s about: A group of college friends at a pre-wedding reunion find a surprise guest who arrives with a mysterious suitcase in the pack. This starts to tear the group apart, resulting in psychological chaos.
Why we like it: This mind-bending movie takes a typical coming-of-age story to the next level. It’s What’s Inside is an all-rounder that’s easy to watch – good cast, direction, script, and a satisfying mystery… it’s all there.
Words by Jasmine Valentine
22. Nowhere
- Genre: Thriller/drama
- Release date: September 29, 2023
- Director: Albert Pintó
- Cast: Anna Castillo, Mariam Torres, Tamar Novas, Tony Corvillo, Kaabil Sekali
- Regions: Everywhere
- How long is it? 1 hour 49 minutes
What it’s about: Pregnant Mia is fleeing a totalitarian country when a violent storm knocks the ship container she’s hiding in overboard. Can she survive? Well, that would be telling.
Why we like it: I’m not sure if I’d describe watching a dystopian thriller that could happen to us at any given moment as “thrilling,” but Nowhere never drops its tension. By the end of the movie, you’ll be spent of any energy, which has all gone into the baby’s survival. It’s a great choice if you want to expand your Spanish Duolingo streak, though.
Words by Jasmine Valentine
21. Don’t Move
- Genre: Horror/Thriller
- Release date: October 24, 2024
- Director: Adam Schindler
- Cast: Kelsey Asbille, Finn Wittrock
- Regions: Everywhere
- How long is it? 1 hour 30 minutes
What it’s about: When a Patrick Bateman wannabe injects a woman with a paralytic agent, she has just 20 minutes to run and hide before her body shuts down.
Why we like it: Word of warning: Don’t Move will have you screaming at your screen. It might not be “absolute cinema,” as Martin Scorsese would put it, but if you’re looking for 90 minutes of heart-thumping tension and a unique premise, this is for you. Asbille and Wittrock give impeccable performances, and as for that ending, well, let’s just say you won’t see it coming.
Words by Daisy Phillipson
20. Fair Play
- Genre: Thriller/Mystery
- Release date: January 20, 2023
- Director: Chloe Domont
- Cast: Phoebe Dynevor, Alden Ehrenreich, Eddie Marsan, Sebastian de Souza, Brandon Bassir
- Regions: Everywhere
- How long is it? 1 hour 53 minutes
What it’s about: An unexpected promotion at a cutthroat hedge fund pushes a newly engaged couple’s relationship to the brink.
Why we like it: Sally from Corrie’s daughter in a sexy, legal, love affair? It’s almost too good to be true. Fair Play is a different dramatic turn for Netflix, taking the typical romance mystery on a much darker turn. Our leads’ chemistry is off the charts, and the twists and turns will keep you on a knife’s edge.
Words by Jasmine Valentine
19. I Care a Lot
- Genre: Crime thriller
- Release date: February 21, 2021
- Director: J. Blakeson
- Cast: Rosamund Pike, Eiza González, Peter Dinklage, Chris Messina
- Regions: US and Canada
- How long is it? 1 hour 58 minutes
What it’s about: Marla Grayson has a particularly insidious con: she convinces judges to make her a court-appointed guardian of elderly people, before moving them into her care home and robbing them. However, she gets more than she bargained for when she bags a new resident with ties to the mafia.
Why we like it: This is deliciously grim viewing. Pike is a force of wicked nature; if it wasn’t for Gone Girl, this would be a career-best performance. However, as compulsively nasty as it is – you’ll be distressed, and you’ll like it – it’s also slickly directed, wittily written, and always entertaining, plus it has an empowering love story at its core. Sometimes, it just feels good to watch bad people have some fun.
Words by Cameron Frew
18. Da Five Bloods
- Genre: War thriller
- Release date: June 12, 2020
- Director: Spike Lee
- Cast: Chadwick Boseman, Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Jonathan Majors, Isiah Whitlock Jr.
- Regions: Everywhere
- How long is it? 2 hours 36 minutes
What it’s about: Decades after the Vietnam War, the Bloods – a group of Black veterans – reunite in Saigon and embark on a mission to recover the remains of their fallen leader, who died in the heat of battle, and dig up a cache of gold they buried long ago. In their words, it’s reparations for “every Black boot that didn’t make it home.”
Why we like it: This is an anti-escapist war movie from Spike Lee; a furious, gruesome crusade into America’s heart of darkness, and a fascinating, blistering post-Coppola vision of the war’s immorality from America’s fieriest observer. It is sensational – in the simplest terms, it’s Stand By Me in Vietnam.
Words by Cameron Frew
17. Unhinged
- Genre: Action thriller
- Release date: August 21, 2020
- Director: Derrick Borte
- Cast: Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, Gabriel Bateman, Jimmi Simpson
- Regions: US and Canada
- How long is it? 1 hour 30 minutes
What it’s about: Rachel isn’t having a good time: she’s newly single, she’s just been fired by one of her clients, and she’s stuck in rush hour traffic. However, it gets a lot worse when she honks her horn at the wrong car, and when she refuses to apologize to the driver, he won’t stop until he shows her “what a bad day really is.”
Why we like it: As the Joker famously said, “all it takes is one bad day.” Unhinged is basically a modern-day Falling Down; a feverish nightmare of seething, sweaty anger at the hands of Crowe’s terrifying villain. Don’t expect much depth: this is a simple, brutal road-rage thriller that earns its namesake with old-fashioned glee.
Words by Cameron Frew
16. 22 July
- Genre: Documentary/Thriller
- Release date: September 5, 2018
- Director: Paul Greengrass
- Cast: Anders Danielsen Lie, Jon Øigarden, Thorbjørn Harr
- Regions: Everywhere
- How long is it? 2 hours 20 minutes
What it’s about: A true story based on the 2011 Norway attacks, 22 July examines the harrowing experiences of victims and survivors trapped at a summer camp when a right-wing extremist launched a deadly attack.
Why we like it: Greengrass takes a no-frills approach that is essential to filmmaking of this kind, offering a sobering reminder of the horrors of extremism, a message that is tragically vital today. Deeply emotional and unflinchingly realistic, 22 July balances personal stories with the broader societal impact, with its raw performances and restrained direction making its message hit even harder.
Words by Daisy Phillipson
15. Leave the World Behind
- Genre: Sci-fi/Thriller
- Release date: October 25, 2023
- Director: Sam Esmail
- Cast: Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, and Myha’la
- Regions: Everywhere
- How long is it? 2 hours 20 minutes
What it’s about: Based on Rumaan Alam’s novel of the same name, the story sees a family vacation turn into a tense apocalyptic ordeal as tech failures spark paranoia, distrust, and questions of survival.
Why we like it: Say what you want about this film (“predictive programming” and all), there’s no denying it’s an apocalyptic thriller for our times. So much so that it hits the newsfeed every time there’s a tech-related failure. Alongside its enticingly dark story and stunning shots, Leave the World Behind benefits from its top-tier cast performances – even if we can’t forgive that dance scene.
Words by Daisy Phillipson
14. Calibre
- Genre: Psychological/Thriller
- Release date: June 29, 2018
- Director: Matt Palmer
- Cast: Jack Lowden, Martin McCann, Tony Curran
- Regions: Everywhere
- How long is it? 1 hour 40 minutes
What it’s about: Two old friends reunite for a hunting trip in the Scottish Highlands, but a single mistake spirals into life-altering consequences, transforming their journey into a devastating moral nightmare.
Why we like it: Watching Calibre is like experiencing a nightmare; you’ll wake up from it feeling grateful that none of it was real. It’s a simple premise, brought to life by convincing performances and a claustrophobic tension that snowballs to the point of absurdity. It’ll undoubtedly raise those cortisol levels but the wash of relief when it ends is euphoric. Trust me, it’s worth the stress.
Words by Daisy Phillipson
13. Creep
- Genre: Horror thriller
- Release date: July 14, 2015
- Director: Patrick Brice
- Cast: Mark Duplass,
- Regions: Everywhere
- How long is it? 77 minutes
What it’s about: Josef, an unusual man who’s dying from an inoperable brain tumor, hires a cameraman to film a video diary for his unborn child – but as the day goes on, his increasingly intense behavior starts to frighten his guest.
Why we like it: Creep isn’t just one of Netflix’s best thrillers, it’s one of the best horror movies ever made. Its tension, brilliantly amped by Brice and Duplass, lies in the power of the uncanny; the pitch-black depths of moments that are seemingly innocent yet undeniably weird. Found-footage movies may be ten a penny, but this still feels bolder – and, most importantly, scarier – than anything that’s come since. It’s tubby time!
Words by Cameron Frew
12. Compliance
- Genre: Crime/Thriller
- Release date: January 21, 2012
- Director: Craig Zobel
- Cast: Ann Dowd, Dreama Walker, Pat Healy, Bill Camp
- Regions: US and Canada
- How long is it? 1 hour 30 minutes
What it’s about: Based on the 2004 strip search phone call scam, a fast food manager receives a disturbing phone call, leading to the increasingly invasive interrogation of a young employee.
Why we like it: Some movies are simply too unbelievable to be realistic, and Compliance should be one of them. But it’s not. Watching this is like passing a train wreck; you can’t look away, no matter how much you want to. Zobel succeeds in creating a film that is as compelling as it is claustrophobic, but the true story behind it is where the tension lies (you’ll find yourself screaming at the baffling decisions being made, all the while wondering whether “icky thriller” should be a new genre).
Words by Daisy Phillipson
11. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Genre: Whodunnit, Comedy, Thriller
- Release date: November 23, 2022
- Director: Rian Johnson
- Cast: Daniel Craig, Janelle Monae, Edward Norton
- Regions: Everywhere
- How long is it? 2 hours 19 minutes
What it’s about: Master Detective Benoit Blank is invited to a murder-mystery game on a beautiful Greek island by a tech billionaire called Miles Bron. But Miles is then promptly murdered by one of his guests, meaning Blanc is tasked with figuring out which of his fellow holiday-makers committed the crime.
Why we like it: While the island location is certainly more glamorous than the first Knives Out movie, the central mystery isn’t quite as satisfying. But it’s nevertheless a blast spending time with Benoit Blanc, while the cast that includes Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Edward Norton, and Kate Hudson is clearly having as much fun as the audience watching. Especially Hugh Grant, who delivers a delicious cameo.
Read our full Glass Onion review.
Words by Chris Tilly
10. The Irishman
- Genre: Crime thriller
- Release date: November 27, 2019
- Director: Martin Scorsese
- Cast: Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Harvey Keitel, Stephen Graham
- Regions: Everywhere
- How long is it? 3 hours 29 minutes
What it’s about: Through a chance encounter, Frank Sheeran becomes a handyman for the mafia, ‘painting houses’ and doing anything else asked of him. His dispassion for life makes him a huge asset, especially when he’s sent to work for Jimmy Hoffa, a powerful Teamsters leader.
Why we like it: Thank God it’s not, but The Irishman would’ve been a fitting final film for Scorsese – it feels like the grand summation of his ambitions and plights over the years. The gangster beats are there, but as a loving, desperately moving look at mortality, guilt, and how time endlessly, irrepressibly moves on, this is a truly extraordinary film; a near-perfect epic.
Words by Cameron Frew
9. Knives Out
- Genre: Whodunnit, Comedy, Thriller
- Release date: November 27, 2019
- Director: Rian Johnson
- Cast: Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans
- Regions: Everywhere
- How long is it? 2 hours 10 minutes
What it’s about: When a rich mystery writer is murdered in his bed, legendary detective Benoit Blanc is anonymously hired to solve the crime, with the author’s children all having something to gain from the death of their father.
Why we like it: Knives Out is pretty much the perfect whodunnit, with the murder at the heart of the story ingenious, the siblings suspected of that murder both interesting and colorful, and man on the case Benoit Blanc a likable lead, even if Daniel Craig does make him sound a bit like Foghorn Leghorn. And you won’t see the solution coming.
Words by Chris Tilly
8. El Camino
- Genre: Thriller
- Release date: October 11, 2019
- Director: Vince Gilligan
- Cast: Aaron Paul, Jesse Plemons, Krysten Ritter
- Regions: Everywhere
- How long is it? 2 hours 2 minutes
What it’s about: Taking place during and after the events of Breaking Bad, El Camino follows Jesse Pinkman during his time being held prisoner and after his escape.
Why we like it: Let’s get this out of the way: El Camino didn’t need to exist, and it certainly didn’t outperform the show that came before it. But for an unnecessary follow-up, it’s a pretty damn fierce solo outing for Jesse Pinkman, who attempts to survive his circumstance and later, overcome his trauma. The short but overwhelming story will leave you feeling like you’re hurtling down the road at 90mph, only to come to a sudden stop.
Words by Jessica Cullen
7. The Killer
- Genre: Thriller/action
- Release date: September 3, 2023
- Director: David Fincher
- Cast: Michael Fassbender, Sophie Charlotte, Tilda Swinton, Monique Ganderton, Arliss Howard
- Regions: Everywhere
- How long is it? 1 hour 58 minutes
What it’s about: A solitary, cold, and methodical contract killer has a hit go awry. As he gets into more trouble, he believes he’s losing his mind.
Why we like it: Only David Fincher could make a main role who hardly talks and doesn’t even have a name into an absolute masterpiece. The Killer is a spectacle of meditation, moving stealthily through a storyline that shouldn’t otherwise feel new to us at all. Our contract hitman has an unexpected sense of humor alongside chomping a McMuffin and taking out baddies who watch The Antiques Roadshow. In short, it’s all happening.
Read our full The Killer review.
Words by Jasmine Valentine
6. Carry-On
- Genre: Thriller, action
- Release date: December 5, 2024
- Director: Jaume Collet-Serra
- Cast: Taron Egerton, Sofia Carson, Jason Bateman
- Regions: Everywhere
- How long is it? 1 hour and 59 minutes
What it’s about: When a TSA agent is instructed to let through a mysterious bag at a busy airport, he finds himself trying to stop a horrific terrorist plot that could cost the lives of hundreds.
Why we like it: Many dubbed Carry-On as this generation’s Die Hard, and while that might be an exaggeration, the Netflix thriller has all the makings of an undeniably fun time. If there were a thriller checklist, Carry-on would tick them all off: a time crunch, a busy and everyday environment, a blackmailed protagonist, and a cheesy villain with the goal to destroy. Oh, and it’s a Christmas movie. Not too shabby!
Read our full Carry-On review.
Words by Jessica Cullen
5. Extraction 2
- Genre: Action thriller
- Release date: June 9, 2023
- Director: Sam Hargrave
- Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenki, Golshifteh Farahani
- Regions: Everywhere
- How long is it? 2 hours 3 minutes
What it’s about: After miraculously surviving a firefight in Bangladesh, Tyler Rake embarks on a new mission to rescue a mother and her two children from a Georgian prison, controlled by the violent leaders of the country’s ‘Nagazi.’
Why we like it: I didn’t expect Extraction 2 to top the first; Tyler Rake literally killed a man with a rake, for god’s sake. And yet, this is a phenomenal sequel; a head-rocking, brutally audacious action extravaganza that corrects its predecessor’s faults (in other words, this one has a good story) while upping the ante in every way. If you love Just Cause, this is the movie for you.
Read our full Extraction 2 review.
Words by Cameron Frew
4. Woman of the Hour
- Genre: Thriller, true crime
- Release date: October 18, 2024
- Director: Anna Kendrick
- Cast: Anna Kendrick, Daniel Zovatto, Tony Hale
- Regions: Everywhere
- How long is it? 1 hour 35 minutes
What it’s about: Based on the real TV dating show appearance of Rodney Alcala (aka The Dating Game Killer), Woman of the Hour explores his past crimes and tells the fictional story of the woman he almost went on a date with.
Why we like it: Most great thrillers can fall under the true crime umbrella, but Woman of the Hour is easily one of Netflix’s best dramatizations in years. The true story behind the Dating Game Killer is horrific and downright unbelievable, but Woman of the Hour manages to ground the drama while adding in its own fictional twists to emanate a deep sense of unease and unpredictability.
Read our full Woman of the Hour review.
Words by Jessica Cullen
3. Gerald’s Game
- Genre: Horror, Thriller
- Release date: September 29, 2017
- Director: Mike Flanagan
- Cast: Carla Gugino, Bruce Greenwood
- Regions: Everywhere
- How long is it? 1 hour 43 minutes
What it’s about: A couple who are drifting apart head to a cabin in the woods for a weekend getaway to try and reconnect. Husband Gerald endeavors to spice things up by handcuffing wife Jessie to the bed. But then he has a heart attack and dies, with the key to the cuffs ending up out of Jessie’s reach. What follows is the weekend from hell as Jessie is trapped without food or drink, and that’s before the wolves appear at her door…
Why we like it: Gerald’s Game is based on Stephen King’s famously unfilmable novel 1992 novel, but writer-director Mike Flanagan found a way, as well as the perfect Jessie in Carla Gugino. Tension, tragedy, and genuine horror make gripping bedfellows throughout, while the infamous “degloving” sequence is one of the most shocking scenes in horror history.
Words by Chris Tilly
2. Uncut Gems
- Genre: Thriller, crime
- Release date: December 13, 2019
- Director: Josh Safdie, Benny Safdie
- Cast: Adam Sandler, LaKeith Stanfield, Julia Fox
- Regions: UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, Europe
- How long is it? 2 hours 15 minutes
What it’s about: The owner of a jewelry store in New York gets in too deep when he borrows money from a loan shark, leading him to have to get back an expensive opal gem he gave away.
Why we like it: Uncut Gems blew everyone away when it was first released, and for good reason. The sheer terror and on-the-edge-of-your-seat drama felt like something you’d want to bottle up and relive later on, despite being so unbearable at times. It’s Adam Sandler’s best role by a mile, and some impeccably used comedy and often cringeworthy moments make Uncut Gems one of the wildest rides you can find on the streaming service right now.
Words by Jessica Cullen
1. Rebel Ridge
- Genre: Action thriller
- Release date: August 27, 2024
- Director: Jeremy Saulnier
- Cast: Aaron Pierre, Don Johnson, Anna Sophia Robb, David Denman
- How long is it? 2 hours 11 minutes
What it’s about: Terry Richmond has a simple goal: bailing his cousin out of jail and setting up a new life for them. Unfortunately, Shelby Springs’ corrupt police force gets in the way, leaving him with one option: “I gotta haunt these motherf**kers myself.”
Why we like it: Rebel Ridge is one of the best movies (let alone thrillers) Netflix has ever produced; a proper 21st-century successor to Rambo (First Blood, specifically) that mixes the Dad-coded charms of Reacher and Jeremy Saulnier’s trademark, clinical direction. Plus, it’s impossible not to fall under the hulking, charismatic spell of Aaron Pierre as he stares down Don Johnson’s “sh*t-eating grin.”
Read our full Rebel Ridge review.
Words by Cameron Frew
Now you know our picks for the best of Netflix's thriller offering, if you're looking for more hot takes, check out our list of the best sci-fi movies ever made as well as our best movies of 2024. If you're more excited about the year ahead, then we've got you covered with our list of the most anticipated movies of 2025.