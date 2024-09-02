The 30 best Keanu Reeves movies

Woah! To celebrate the nicest man in Hollywood’s 60th birthday, the Dexerto team has put together a list of the best Keanu Reeves movies.

Ever since he burst onto the scene with his breakout role in the brilliant sci-fi movie Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Keanu Reeves has been a favorite of film fans worldwide.

He’s come a long way from those early days, however, and he’s probably better known now as one of the greatest action movie stars of all time (If Tom Cruise is the king of the genre, Reeves is definitely the prince). Thanks to roles in The Matrix and John Wick.

Still, there’s more to Reeves than shooting bad guys and kicking arse. Over his forty-year career, he starred in everything from rom-coms to horror movies. But which of Reeves’s films is his best? Well, we’re glad you asked! Get your headjack ready; we’re going in!

30. Knock Knock (2015)

Lionsgate

Director: Keanu Reeves

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Lorenza Izzo, Ana De Armas

What it’s about: A married man gets more than he bargained for when helping two women who knock on his door.

Why we like it: Knock Knock might not be the best movie on this list, but it’s one of the most entertaining, playing like a sexy version of Funny Games, although it’s actually inspired by an even older movie – the 1971 cult classic Death Game.

This loose remake has fun with Keanu’s nice-guy image, as he’s the perfect family man whose life starts falling apart when he lets two helpless young women into his house. Lorenza Izzo and Ana De Armas play the apparent damsels in distress, and what follows is an enjoyably silly game of cat-and-mouse.

Words by Chris Tilly

29. Chain Reaction (1996)

20th Century Studios

Director: Andrew Davis

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Morgan Freeman, Rachel Weisz

What it’s about: A radical young scientist discovers the key to clean energy, but the government doesn’t want the secret out.

Why we like it: Keanu Reeves and Morgan Freeman at odds is already an equation for success – make it a slightly overblown ‘90s thriller, and you have a real winner. Reeves and Freeman are both in their element as the cocky upstart and jaded elder, respectively, and they dig right into the exasperated cat-and-mouse. With a young Rachel Weisz along for the ride, it’s enough to power a solid evening’s viewing every time.

Words by Anthony McGlynn

28. Johnny Mnemonic (1995)

Sony

Director: Robert Longo

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Dolph Lundgren, Takeshi Kitano (no and please)

What it’s about: In the future (2021), human data carriers transport sensitive information from one place to the other. Carrying a particularly hefty package, Johnny becomes the subject of a manhunt.



Why we like it: Before he was Neo, Keanu was Johnny, another smart-dressing technophile disrupting the system. His rebellion is even more incidental here, less concerned about being a savior than the lethal timer on his payload. This ‘90s romp epitomizes an era of creativity and unfettered performances. Somehow, even the talking dolphin seems normal.



Words by Anthony McGlynn

27. Man of Tai Chi (2013)

Universal Pictures

Director: Keanu Reeves

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Tiger Chen, Iko Uwais

What it’s about: Tiger Chen-Linhu is a man of peace but finds himself forced into the dangerous world of underground fighting when trying to save his crumbling temple.

Why we like it: Man of Tai Chi is special for two reasons: being the directorial debut of Keanu Reeves and a film in which he doesn’t play the sympathetic hero but rather a manipulative villain. The plot concerns illegal fight clubs, meaning the movie plays like a video game, with Tiger Chen battling a series of increasingly deadly end-of-level bosses.

To craft those scenes, Reeves collaborated with his Matrix choreographer Yuen Woo-ping, meaning the action is second to none. The ultimate end-of-movie bosses are played by Reeves himself and Iko Uwais from The Raid, meaning Man of Tai Chi builds to a grandstanding finale.

Words by Chris Tilly

26. DC League of Super-Pets (2022)

Warner Bros

Directors: Jared Stern, Sam J. Levine

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, Keanu Reeves

What it’s about: When the Justice League is captured by Lex Luthor’s superpowered pet hamster, Lulu, it’s up to Krypto, Ace, and a rag-tag team of heroic animals to save the world and free their owners.

Why we like it: There is no way this movie should have been half as fun as it was, but somehow, it worked. It’s a brilliant film to watch with kids, but it offers more than enough for older DC fans, too. DC League of Super Pets has moments of humor, a fresh superhero story, and some great voice work by the cast (with Reeves as Batman) to bring it all to life.

Words by Jakob Barnes

25. River’s Edge (1987)

Island Records

Director: Tim Hunter

Cast: Crispin Glover, Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper

Article continues after ad

Why we like it: One of the most important movies of the 1980s, River’s Edge plays like a direct response to the mindless teen comedies of the era. That’s because rather than having sex on their mind, these High School students feel nothing but apathy and alienation, which is brought into sharp focus when one of their classmates kills his girlfriend.

Keanu’s character is the only kid who seems to feel any regret or remorse about what’s happened, while everyone else reacts with disturbing indifference, making River’s Edge a relentlessly bleak watch.

Words by Chris Tilly

24. Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Warner Bros.

Director: Nancy Meyers

Cast: Jack Nicholson, Diane Keaton, Frances McDormand, Amanda Peet

What it’s about: Erica arrives at her summer house to find pensioner Harry having it off with her daughter Marin. Erica soon falls in love with Harry herself, but not before she’s bagged a hot younger doctor as a summer fling.

Why we like it: Keanu, you sly dog! If there’s any reason to suddenly start dating much older women, it’s for Diane Keaton. Something’s Gotta Give is the epitome of the 2000s rom-com, with charming pixelated cinematography to match.

Keanu goes full Grey’s Anatomy dream hunk here, and it suits him after years of being a sci-fi action man. He doesn’t just charm the (literal) pants off of Keaton’s Erica, but he charms viewers into realizing that, yes, he does have a lot more range than just backbending.

Words by Jasmine Valentine

23. A Scanner Darkly (2006)

Warner Independent Pictures

Director: Richard Linklater

Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Woody Harrelson, Winona Ryder

What it’s about: Based on Philip K. Dick’s 1977 novel of the same name, A Scanner Darkly is set in a dystopian future where the US has lost the war on drugs, and Substance D, which causes bizarre hallucinations, has swept the country.

As government officials enact a surveillance system, undercover cop Bob Arctor becomes entangled in an addiction that blurs the line between his true identity and his undercover persona, unraveling a complex web of paranoia and deception.

Why we like it: First things first, this movie is stunning to look at. Utilizing the animation-over-footage technique seen in Linklater’s philosophical masterpiece, Waking Life, the film’s unique visuals create a trippy, haunting atmosphere that perfectly mirrors the story’s themes of paranoia, identity, and reality distortion.

I will say, if you’ve never seen it before, maybe don’t do it high; the mind-bending narrative and disorienting animation could send you down a dark path (not speaking from personal experience… promise). But it’s well worth your time, proving that even the trickiest of novels can be brought to the big screen with a committed creative team and talented cast.

Words by Daisy Phillipson

22. Hardball (2001)

Paramount Pictures

Director: Brian Robbins

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Diane Lane, D.B. Sweeney

What it’s about: Conor O’Neill is a mess. He’s gambled away all of his money, and now he’s in the bookies’ pockets. Fate gives him a way out: coaching a kids’ baseball team in the projects for a few hundred bucks a week, a gig that quickly changes his life.

Why we like it: Hardball is a hard-edged Mighty Ducks; sweet, sentimental, and more harrowing than you’d expect (and it features a young, bright-eyed Michael B. Jordan). Yes, it embraces sports movie clichés – tropes become tropes because they work! – but it inspires genuine hope; “the most important thing in life is showing up.”

Words by Cameron Frew

21. The Matrix: Resurrections (2021)

Warner Bros.

Director: Lana Wachowski

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jessica Henwick

What it’s about: Thomas Anderson’s seemingly ordinary life ends when he accepts Morpheus’s offer, only to wake up to a new, more secure, and much more dangerous Matrix.

Why we like it: The Matrix 4 is a hopeful and elegant love letter to everything Neo and Trinity stand for. When it’s not wrestling with its own existence in fascinating ways, it’s leaning into the franchise’s special, hard-coded qualities to shake our shoulders and ask us to reignite the sparks of social resistance. Loving, optimistic, and kind, this is a ‘good vibes only’ movie.

Words by Trudie Graham

20. Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020)

Warner Bros.

Director: Dean Parisot

Cast: Alex Winter, Keanu Reeves, William Sadler, Kristen Schaal, Samara Weaving

What it’s about: When Bill and Ted fail to write the song that will save all of reality, they turn to the only people in all of time and space who can help them: their daughters.

Why we like it: Bringing back Bill and Ted after nearly 20 years was always going to be a risky proposition, but it paid off because while our time-traveling slackers might be older, they’ve lost none of their charm. Face the Music is funny, sweet, and delightfully sentimental. It might not reach the rocking heights of Excellent Adventure or Bogus Journey, but this movie is impossible to dislike.

Words by Tom Percival

19. Always Be My Maybe (2019)

Netflix

Director: Nahnatchka Khan

Cast: James Saito, Michelle Buteau, Vivian Bang, Daniel Dae Kim, Keanu Reeves

What it’s about: When old friends Sasha Tran and Marcus Kim reunite after 16 years old, unresolved feelings bubble back to the surface. Can these crazy kids work out their feelings? Well, it would have been easier if Keanu Reeves hadn’t been there.

Why we like it: A laugh-out-loud funny rom-com, Always Be My Maybe, is a delightful romantic romp made all the better by Reeve’s bizarre but brilliant turn as a heightened uber-hipster version of himself.

Words by Tom Percival

18. Much Ado About Nothing (1993)

MGM

Director: Kenneth Branagh

Cast: Kenneth Branagh, Emma Thompson, Robert Sean Leonard, Denzel Washington, Michael Keaton, Keanu Reeves

What it’s about: The anti-Romeo and Juliet, Much Ado About Nothing, tells the story of Beatrice and Benedick, a bickering pair who claim they cannot stand each other. Their friends, however, believe they’re perfect for each other and plot to make them fall in love.

Why we like it: Kenneth Branagh proves there’s life in the old Bard with a wonderfully entertaining adaptation of one of Shakespeare’s best comedies. Awkwardly, Reeves is probably the worst thing in it, giving a performance so wooden you could probably get a flat-pack version from Ikea. Still, it’s worth seeing for Branagh and Thompson’s captivating chemistry.

Words by Tom Percival

17. My Own Private Idaho (1992)

Fine Line Features

Director: Gus Van Sant

Cast: River Phoenix, William Richert, Chiara Caselli

What it’s about: A (very) loose retelling of Shakespeare’s Henry IV, My Own Private Idaho follows two young hustlers, Mike and Scott. The former is a sensitive, narcoleptic drifter searching for his lost mother, while Scott, the rebellious son of a wealthy mayor, is set to inherit his father’s millions. As they embark on a journey through the seedy underbelly of society, their deepening friendship is tested by their contrasting desires.

Why we like it: In the opening sequence, Phoenix’s hustler, Mike, ponders the “one of a kind” stretch of road he’s standing on, a line that can certainly be applied to My Own Private Idaho.

As an avid fan of Van Sant, My Own Private Idaho ranks highly on my own personal list, evoking a dreamlike state that is artsy but not pretentious and surreal but compelling. Its poetic exploration of loneliness, identity, class, and longing make it a road movie like no other, bolstered by impeccable performances from the late Phoenix and the ever-talented Reeves.

Words by Daisy Phillipson

16. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019)

Lionsgate

Director: Chad Stahelski

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne

What it’s about: John Wick is declared excommunicado, and a hefty bounty is set on him after he murders an international crime lord. He sets out to seek help to save himself from ruthless hitmen and bounty hunters.

Why we like it: Parabellum hits the gas pedal immediately – there’s a timed, palpably thick atmosphere in John Wick 3. It has the marks of a crew pushing the limits of their budget, and the results are undeniable. The visceral sound, jaw-dropping stunts, and subtle world-building put excellent craftsmanship originality on display (just don’t get too close to the window; someone’s liable to be thrown through it).

Words by Trudie Graham

15. Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)

Sony

Director: Peter Hewitt



Cast: Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, George Carlin



What it’s about: After their most excellent adventure through time, Bill and Ted have to take on Death itself in order to save the Wyld Stallyns and, by extension, the future.



Why we like it: Where else do you go after making a radical trip into the past? The afterlife, of course! Ted ‘Theodore’ Logan and Bill S Preston Esq make the most radical challenge death has ever seen in a weirder, darker follow-up to their previous misadventure. Their dedication to all things tubular keeps spirits high, though.



Words by Anthony McGlynn

14. Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)

Columbia Pictures

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Cast: Gary Oldman, Winona Ryder, Keanu Reeves

What it’s about: The classic tale of Dracula is brought to life by legendary director, Francis Ford Coppola, with a real emphasis on the romantic and erotic elements of the story. Count Dracula travels to England to seduce Jonathan Harker’s wife, Mina, while Van Helsing and Jonathan hunt the mysterious vampire.

Why we like it: Ironically, Keanu’s performance in this film is pretty terrible, including a heinous British accent. Still, everything else about Coppola’s vision is absolutely perfect, from the devilishly divine visuals to the unhinged portrayal of the titular vampire by Gary Oldman.

Words by Jakob Barnes

13. John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017)

Lionsgate

Director: Chad Stahelski

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Common, Laurence Fishburne, Riccardo Scamarcio, Ruby Rose

What it’s about: After slaughtering half the Russian mob, retired hitman John Wick is drawn into another murderous adventure by an old ally turned enemy to whom he owes a blood debt.

Why we like it: The first John Wick movie teased an unseen word of assassins and killers that was right under our noses. The second film took this and built it out into a full-blown mythology, which is an impressive feat considering the movie is every bit as exciting and propulsive as its predecessor.

Words by Tom Percival

12. The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

Warner Bros

Directors: Lana Wachowski, Lilly Wachowski

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss

What it’s about: This threequel concludes the story of Neo and his endeavor to take down Agent Smith to save the world. With the hero stuck between the Matrix and reality, Smith assimilates with the Oracle and appears unbeatable. Only the grandest sacrifice will be enough to overcome the malignant force.

Why we like it: Rounding out such an ambitious story was always going to be difficult, but Revolutions manages it. It takes some truly wild turns, but it has to, and the way it ties all the loose threads together without damaging the lore of the Matrix is incredible. That climactic fight between Neo and Smith in the rain is perfection, too.

Words by Jakob Barnes

11. The Neon Demon (2016)

Amazon

Director: Nicolas Winding Refn

Cast: Elle Fanning, Christina Hendricks, Jena Malone

What it’s about: The cutthroat world of modeling collides with cannibalism in this grisly body horror from the director of Drive. Jesse (Fanning) moves to LA to chase her dream of becoming a supermodel but finds all her virtues and innocence consumed by those around her.

Why we like it: Yes, the title is a little bit on the nose, but the neon-soaked visuals accompanying this thrilling story make for one hell of an atmosphere. Keanu Reeves’ role is small here, but he just adds to the moody, murky vibes in his own special way.

Words by Jakob Barnes

10. John Wick 4 (2023)

Lionsgate

Director: Chad Stahelski

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Lance Reddick, Ian McShane

What it’s about: After evading death by excommunicado, John Wick resurfaces and wages war on the High Table – specifically, the Marquis de Gramont, an emissary who puts an almighty bounty on his head that pits the Baba Yaga against the world’s most dangerous killers.

Why we like it: John Wick Chapter 4 is insanity incarnate: a cirque du violence that sees Reeves’ iconic hitman dispatch bad guys over and over again, using some of the most diabolical weapons and skills in his arsenal (Dragon’s Breath! Nunchuks!), and achieving the same result each time – pure action cinema.

Words by Cameron Frew

9. Toy Story 4 (2019)

Disney/Pixar

Director: Josh Cooley

Cast: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts

What it’s about: When the toys’ new owner, Bonnie, creates Forky, Woody is forced to babysit this mischievous new plaything. After disappearing on a road trip, Woody is reunited with Bo Peep, and he has to make a big decision about his future.

Why we like it: After the perfect ending of Toy Story 3, many argued a fourth movie was unnecessary. And it was, truth be told. But, it still works as a continuation of the toys’ journey post-Andy. All the fun of the original movies is there, and a great deal of that comes from Duke Caboom, who Keanu Reeves voices so wonderfully.

Words by Jakob Barnes

8. Speed (1994)

20th Century Fox

Director: Jan de Bont

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock, Dennis Hopper, Jeff Daniels

What it’s about: There’s a bomb on a bus. If the bus goes under 50mph, the bomb goes off. (It’s one of the most efficient movie pitches of all time!) LAPD SWAT officer Jack Traven, haunted by a terrorist who frequently taunts him, gets aboard the bus and attempts to save those inside, all while the bus is speeding through the chaotic streets of Los Angeles.

Why we like it: If you’re wondering why Speed is a good movie, you should probably read the pitch above once again. Speed has everything: Keanu Reeves throwing out some of the best nonsensical one-liners of his career (“It was cans!”), Sandra Bullock nailing the snappy, gum-chewing love interest, and Dennis Hopper blessed us with one of the greatest devious masterminds of the ’90s.

Frankly, there’s nothing more thrilling than seeing a city bus plummet through the streets, unable to stop or slow down, facing every single unbelievable obstacle God (Jan de Bont) could throw at it. Each set piece is more nail-biting than the last, all accumulating to one of the most explosive endings of the corny-action era. A Reeves filmography highlight and one of the best action movies ever made, without a doubt.

Words by Jessica Cullen

7. The Devil’s Advocate (1997)

Warner Bros.

Director: Taylor Hackford

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Al Pacino, Charlize Theron

What it’s about: A smart and ambitious Florida lawyer lands a job at a prestigious New York law firm, little realizing that his new boss is the devil.

Why we like it: Based on the 1990 book of the same name by Andrew Neiderman – and clearly taking inspiration from Rosemary’s Baby – The Devil’s Advocate combines horror with courtroom drama to create a relentlessly entertaining potboiler.

Keanu is good as the charming defense attorney whose head is turned by the prospect of wealth, success, and power. Charlize Theron is great as his wife, who suffers scare after scare in their new Manhattan home. Still, the movie belongs to Al Pacino, who chews up every inch of scenery as he transforms into the boss from literal hell.

Words by Chris Tilly

6. Constantine (2005)

Warner Bros

Director: Francis Lawrence

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Rachel Weisz, Peter Stormare (no and please)

What it’s about: Terminally ill exorcist John Constantine has to prevent the Antichrist from coming while vying to extend his own life.

Why we like it: Like the devil himself, there’s something distinctly alluring about John Constantine. His chain-smoking casual apathy towards entities demonic and angelic alike is heightened by Reeves’s subtle nature. In 2005, this came off a little corny, but now it’s earned its place in the Dark Lord’s pantheon – not that it’ll help John see the gates of Heaven.

Words by Anthony McGlynn

5. The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

Warner Bros.

Director: The Wachowski Sisters

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, Hugo Weaving

What it’s about: As the machines hone in on Zion, Neo, Trinity, and Morpheus try to reach the Source and confront the Architect before it’s too late – but Agent Smith, freed from the system and hellbent on destroying ‘the One’ has other ideas.

Why we like it: “He’s doing his Superman thing again.” This is the movie in which Reeves’ Neo became my ultimate action star: the slow-mo sky-soaring, the bullet-stopping, the effortless tussling to Rob Dougan’s Fallen Angels. Reloaded is a gift and (perhaps even more so than its predecessor) one of the most exhilarating, stylish action pictures of all time.

Words by Cameron Frew

4. Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

Warner Bros.

Director: Stephen Herek

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, George Carlin

What it’s about: The future is destined to become a utopia, but only if Bill and Ted pass their history class and form their rock band, Wyld Stallyns. With a time machine in the form of a telephone booth, the pair journeys through time to put together a most excellent presentation about historical figures.

Why we like it: It’s exciting to live in a world where Bill & Ted have become the cultural phenomenon they are today, but it does feel a bit like a fever dream. The film came out of nowhere, with a cast of largely unknown actors (save for comedian George Carlin) and a bizarre premise: two aspiring rock stars use a time machine to make the ultimate history report.

You cannot deny the overwhelming charm of Bill & Ted or the franchise as a whole. Truly, these are tales about the pitfalls of a world where you’re not good to your fellow man and don’t chase your dreams. Its follow-ups may never reach the heights as the original film, but this remains a surprisingly wholesome and uplifting story released at a time when cinema was pivoting to an increasingly darker and grittier tone.

The film does have its dated moments, and it’s not the deepest example of a time travel plot. Nonetheless, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure remains a perfect distillation of the final notes of the 1980s and the promise of the ’90s.

Words by Christopher Baggett

3. Point Break (1991)

20th Century Fox

Director: Kathryn Bigelow

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Patrick Swayze, Gary Busey

What it’s about: Johnny Utah (Reeves) infiltrates a gang of notorious bank robbers led by the charismatic Bodhi (Swayze). But, in order to succeed, Utah must shred waves and try to ignore the growing camaraderie he feels for Bodhi and his team.

Why we like it: Point Break is just ludicrously cool, man. Reeves kills it in the lead role, and it’s right up there as one of his most badass roles, which says a lot when you remember he’s played a universe-saving superhero and an assassin extraordinaire.

Words by Jakob Barnes

2. The Matrix (1999)

Warner Bros.

Director: The Wachowskis

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Laurence Fishburne

What it’s about: Neo, a computer programmer and hacker, has always questioned the reality of the world around him. His suspicions are confirmed when Morpheus, a rebel leader, contacts him and reveals the truth to him.

Why we like it: The Matrix is an immortal presence in science fiction. Let the green lines of code holding the walls up fall and take a hard look around; you’re going to need something real to hold on to. From its trans-coded exploration of imprisoned human minds to how corporate America is framed as a hostile, life-sucking, antagonistic force, The Matrix is a truly radical film in sleek, hair-raising packaging.

Words by Trudie Graham

1. John Wick (2015)

Lionsgate

Director: Chad Stahelski

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, Michael Nyqvist

What it’s about: Deadly assassin John Wick is forced out of retirement when a mobster’s son kills his beloved puppy dog.

Why we like it: John Wick is the ultimate Keanu Reeves movie because the role was tailor-made for the star. Derek Kolstead initially wrote a script about an older hitman, but then stuntmen Chad Stahelski and David Leitch got hold of the material and helped to retool it for their longtime collaborator, Reeves. Knowing how Keanu moves and fights, as well as what he’s capable of physically, they helped turn that script into the ultimate showcase for the actor’s talents.

The directing duo also crafted some of the most exciting action sequences ever committed to celluloid, and while several of those scenes have now been overshadowed by the John Wick films that followed, what sets the original apart is the simplicity of that central premise. As it turns out, there’s nothing more compelling than a man avenging the death of his dog.

Words by Chris Tilly

