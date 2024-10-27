15 scariest horror anime to watch this Halloween

Looking for some truly terrifying anime to watch this Halloween? Then you’re in the right place.

We’re quickly approaching the most frightening night of the year, and fans of things that go bump in the night are looking for the scariest horror movies and TV shows to scratch their spooky itch.

But what’s an anime fan to do? Well, don’t worry. There’s plenty of amazing anime out there to send a shiver down your spine, and as we’re celebrating Terror-Tober, our team of horror experts has put together a definitive list of titles you need to watch.

Article continues after ad

So what are you waiting for? Just don’t blame us if you have nightmares…

15. Ghost Hunt (2006-2007)

TV Tokyo

Director: Akira Mano

Cast: Yuuki Tai, Kaori Nazuka, Kenji Hamada (Japanese) / Cherami Leigh, Todd Haberkorn, Travis Willingham (English)

What it’s about: Ghost Hunt follows sixteen-year-old Mai, who finds herself in debt after destroying expensive ghost-catching equipment belonging to local paranormal investigator Kazuya Shibuya. To work it off, she becomes his temporary assistant, going on several spooky adventures.

Article continues after ad

Why we love it: Ghost Hunt is a perfect blend of horror and comedy. While the series isn’t particularly long – Mai only goes on eight adventures – there’s a nice mix of paranormal cases along the way. Sometimes the culprits are human, sometimes they’re ghosts, and even a monster two makes an appearance. Still, whatever the cause, the series manages to build the tension as it goes without ever losing its incredible sense of humor.

Article continues after ad

IMDb Score: 7.4

Words by Tulisha Srivastava

14. Corpse Party: Tortured Souls (2013)

Maiden Japan

Director: Akira Iwanaga

Cast: Hiro Shimono, Rina Satō, Asami Imai (Japanese)

What it’s about: When four friends perform a ritual for their classmate Mayu Suzumoto, who’s transferring schools, they inadvertently transport themselves to a hellish dimension full of bizarre threats.

What we think: Tortured Souls strips away the worldbuilding of the video games and focuses more on the gratuitous gore of Corpse Party. Across four episodes, the young main characters are killed and maimed in brutal fashion. Something for the gorehounds if they haven’t already indulged.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

IMDb: 6.3

Words by Anthony McGlynn

13. Another (2012)

Toho

Director: Tsutomu Mizushima

Cast: Natsumi Takamori, Atsushi Abe, Madoka Yonezawa (Japanese) / Monica Rial, Greg Ayres, Jessica Boone (English)

What it’s about: Sparks fly when Kouichi Sakakibara, a recent transfer student at Yomiyama North Junior High, finds himself inexplicably drawn to his new classmate Mei Misaki. There’s just one problem. None of Kouichi’s fellow students can see her, and things only get stranger from there.

Why we love it: Another is a captivating story that will keep you guessing until the very end. As you’d expect for a show focused on death, it has an incredibly eerie atmosphere. I should also warn you that just three episodes in, you’ll see one of the most ridiculously gory and improbable deaths ever seen in anime. Still, all this violence and tension make this a fun watch for those who love things that go bump in the night.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

IMDb Score: 7.5

Words by Tulisha Srivastava

12. Shiki (2010-2011)

Crunchyroll

Director: Tetsurô Amino

Cast: Tooru Ookawa, Kouki Uchiyama, Kazuyuki Okitsu (Japanese) / David Wald, Jerry Jewell, John Burgmeier (English)

What it’s about: Set in the small and unassuming town of Sotoba where everyone knows everyone, Shiki follows Doctor Toshio Ozaki as he tries to get to the bottom of a mysterious illness that has been killing the townspeople.

Why we love it: While Shiki might not have a wholly original premise, it’s still extremely effective. I was especially impressed by later episodes, which give us the perspective of the monsters behind the strange illness. Overall, Shiki is an interestingly devised series with an intriguing outlook on humanity’s inhumanity.

Article continues after ad

IMDb Score: 7.6

Words by Tulisha Srivastava

11. Hell Girl (2005-2006)

Crunchyroll

Director: Takahiro Omori

Cast: Mamiko Noto, Masaya Matsukaze, Takako Honda (Japanese) / Brina Palencia, Todd Haberkorn, Jennifer Seman (English)

What it’s about: An anthology series, this strange anime follows the users of a website called “Hell Correspondence.” Anyone who uses this site will conjure the titular Hell Girl, Ai Enma, a demon who offers a deadly bargain to those desperate enough to log in.

Article continues after ad

Why we love it: Hell Girl takes full advantage of its anthology format by having some of the least likable characters ever seen in the history of anime. This makes a lot of sense, after all, no one wants to see good people be condemned to Hell. Still beyond its detestable characters, the latter episodes, which explore Ai’s backstory and reveal how she transformed into Hell Girl, really make this series interesting.

Article continues after ad

IMDb Score: 7.4

Words by Tulisha Srivastava

10. Interviews With Monster Girls (2017)

Crunchyroll

Director: Ryō Andō

Cast: Kaede Hondo, Minami Shinoda, Junichi Suwabe (Japanese) / Bryn April, Terri Doty, Cris George (English)

What it’s about: Interviews with Monster Girls isn’t an eerie show, but it’s a perfect and wholesome anime to watch this Halloween. It’s a story about three high school girls that are slightly different from their peers because they’re Demi-humans – unique individuals with special abilities who co-exist with ordinary people.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Why we love it: This anime is a breath of fresh air among other supernatural genres. The show has a vampire, snowwoman, dullahan, and even a succubus. However, they live ordinary lives among other humans. The series blends humor with serious topics as we learn more about the demi-humans. This allows the audience to connect with and empathize with the characters, making it an impressive achievement.

IMDb Score: 7.3

Words by Tulisha Srivastava

9. Gakkou Gurashi (2015)

ANIPLUS

Director: Masaomi Andō

Article continues after ad

Cast: Inori Minase, Ari Ozawa, M.A.O (Japanese) / Brittney Karbowski, Juliet Simmons, Luci Christian (English)

What it’s about: What starts out as a young girl enjoying school life mutates into something unexpected in a show that’s better viewed as fresh as possible.

What we think: To tell you why this is on this list would be to spoil a massive twist. Just trust us – this is far darker than what it seems, and you’ll see why in the first episode.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

IMDb: 7.1

Words by Anthony McGlynn

8. Flowers of Evil (2013)

Sentai Filmworks

Director: Hiroshi Nagahama

What it’s about: Three high school students are in a malformed love triangle, where one blackmails another after witnessing them commit a crime.

What we think: Cruel Intentions by way of The OC would land you close to The Flowers of Evil, a melodramatic thriller driven by hormones and teenage desire. Kasuga finds himself at the behest of Nakamura, who catches him pranking another student, interfering in his life in increasingly obscene ways. It all teeters towards something truly dramatic, getting more psychological as it goes.

Article continues after ad

IMDb: 7.6

Words by Anthony McGlynn

7. Higurashi When They Cry (2006)

Crunchyroll

Director: Chiaki Kon

Cast: Souichiro Hoshi, Mai Nakahara, Yukari Tamura (Japanese) / Grant George, Mela Lee, Rebecca Forstadtu (English)

What it’s about: The story follows Keiichi Maebara in the quiet village of Hinamizawa during the summer of 1983. However, as Keiichi prepares for an annual festival, there are several murders and disappearances in the village. What’s going on? And what do Keiichi’s friends know that they’re not telling him?

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Why we love it: Higurashi When They Cry is a gripping thriller with more twists and turns than a Japanese backstreet. What makes this series truly special, though, is its focus on friendship and the risks friends will take for one another. Be warned, it’s a real roller coaster ride, and it can transition from classic slice-of-life fun to chilling mystery pretty quickly.

IMDb Score: 7.8

Words by Tulisha Srivastava

6. Death Parade (2015)

Crunchyroll

Director: Yuzuru Tachikawa

Cast: Tomoaki Maeno, Asami Seto, Rumi Ookubo (Japanese) / Alex Organ, Jamie Marchi, Jad Saxton (English)

Article continues after ad

What it’s about: After death, neither heaven nor hell awaits you. Instead, you’re greeted with a bar. The souls must pass a test for the bartenders to determine if they should be reincarnated or sent to the void.

Why we love it: This is an anime that questions the very essence of humanity. As the souls fear for their lives, they slowly reveal their true nature to the bartenders. The concept of the anime is to judge the souls not according to the lives they lead but by their actions after death.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Despite the episodic nature of the story, with new characters appearing and departing for judgment, there is a bigger overarching plot. Especially the black-haired girl, who becomes the emotional core around which the rest of the series revolves.

IMDb Score: 7.8

Words by Tulisha Srivastava

5. Devilman Crybaby (2018)

Netflix

Director: Masaaki Yuasa

Cast: Kōki Uchiyama, Ayumu Murase, Megumi Han (Japanese) / Griffin Burns, Kyle McCarley, Cristina Vee (English)

What it’s about: Two friends take the battle against ancient demons by becoming part of them, leading to some terrifying and existential consequences.

Article continues after ad

What we think: Devilman CryBaby modernizes the ’70s version in visceral fashion, doubling down on the body horror and existential dread. When the titular hero undergoes his wicked transformation, he unlocks a Pandora’s box that offers stark reflections on who we are and the battles we face. Rewarding but not for the faint of heart.

RT score: 89%

Words by Anthony McGlynn

4. Elfen Lied (2004)

AT-X

Director: Mamoru Kanbe

Article continues after ad

Cast: N/A

What it’s about: A teenage girl with control of invisible telekinetic limbs escapes the lab holding her captive, leaving a trail of blood in her wake.

Article continues after ad

What we think: Short, sweet, and oh-so bloody, Elfen Lied doesn’t pull any punches. From the jump, it’s clear protagonist Lucy can do some serious damage, despite her soft demeanor. The tension of cutesiness and flying body parts keeps the show thrilling, even when it gets a bit odd toward the end.

RT score: 100%

Words by Anthony McGlynn

3. Dandadan (2024)

Crunchyroll

Director: Fûga Yamashiro

Cast: Shion Wakayama, Natsuki Hanae, Ayane Sakura (Japanese) / Abby Trott, AJ Beckles, Lisa Relmold (English)

Article continues after ad

What it’s about: Dandadan is a popular new shonen anime centering around Momo Ayase and her classmate Takakura. While Momo believes in ghosts, Takakura believes aliens are real. Perhaps unsurprisingly, they’re both right, and the series revolves around them trying to fix supernatural problems so they can go back to their ordinary lives.

Article continues after ad

Why we love it: Boasting unique and eccentric animation, Dandadan is a beautiful show that does justice to the exquisitely drawn manga. While the show does have its dark elements, the comedy balances it out. Still, arguably, its greatest strengths are its outstanding character development and strong plot. If you’ve not seen it, check it out because Dandadan is in a league of its own.

Article continues after ad

IMDb Score: 8.6

Words by Tulisha Srivastava

2. Chainsaw Man (2022-present)

Crunchyroll

Director: Ryū Nakayama

Cast: Kikunosuke Toya, Shiori Izawa, Kenjiro Tsuda (Japanese) / Ryan Colt Levy, Lindsay Seidel, Jason Douglas (English)

What it’s about: Denji, an impoverished teenager, makes a deal with the devil to become a chainsaw-limbed monster who chooses to assist in defeating other monsters in a world shaped by alternative history.

What we think: Chainsaw Man is both a bright, vivacious show about a hero with multiple razor-edged power tools as limbs and an acute metaphor for history repeating itself. Either way you’re getting cutting edge action, incredible effects, some of the most beautiful color work within the medium – we can only imagine what’s coming in the Chainsaw Man movie.

Article continues after ad

RT score: 97%

Words by Anthony McGlynn

1. Demon Slayer (2019-Present)

Crunchyroll

Director: Haruo Sotozaki

Cast: Natsuki Hanae, Akari Kitō, Hiro Shimono (Japanese) / Zach Aguilar, Abby Trott, Aleks Le (English)

What it’s about: Tanjiro joins the ranks of the Demon Slayers after demonic entities kill his family and try to convert his sister, just in time for war against the deadliest killer of them all.

What we think: If ever a show makes good use of comic relief, it’s Demon Slayer. The rank naivete of Tanjiro and the other prospects of the Demon Slayer Corps provides some relief against the onslaught of otherworldly horrors, ranging from flesh puppets and gigantic spiders to immortal abusive narcissists.

Article continues after ad

RT score: 87%

Words by Anthony McGlynn

Enjoy this list? Well check out our list of the best Netflix horror movies and the most violent horror movies ever made for more scares.