15 best Hallmark TV shows of all time

Surprise! I bet you thought you’d seen the last of me. You thought I was done after the best Hallmark movies? Well, I raise you the best Hallmark TV shows!

Frankly, I’m in my element here. Since 2025 kicked off, I’ve done little else but dedicate my professional life to Hallmark’s back catalog of TV – When Calls the Heart and The Way Home in particular.

Watching a Hallmark series is a bit like putting on your favorite pajamas, sitting on the sofa at just the right temperature, wrapped in the world’s coziest blanket. Your favorite meal is on the table in front of you, and some gorgeous person is ready to give you a comforting cuddle. Bliss.

Even if some of that’s a distant reality, it’s always waiting for you on screen. You’ve probably got a lifetime’s binge available on Hallmark+, so let’s walk through the best Hallmark TV shows of all time for the crème de la crème.

The Chicken Sisters

Hallmark

Release date: September 10, 2024

September 10, 2024 Cast: Schuyler Fisk, Genevieve Angelson, Lea Thompson, Wendie Malick

Schuyler Fisk, Genevieve Angelson, Lea Thompson, Wendie Malick Runtime: 1 season (8 episodes)

1 season (8 episodes) What it’s about: In the fictional town of Merinac, there’s a feud between two rival fried chicken restaurant families. They’re reunited on the set of the reality show “Kitchen Clash,” and it’s motherclucking chaos.

In the fictional town of Merinac, there’s a feud between two rival fried chicken restaurant families. They’re reunited on the set of the reality show “Kitchen Clash,” and it’s motherclucking chaos. Why we like it: Two households, both alike in… chickenity? The Chicken Sisters might be new to Hallmark, but it’s already made a delicious impression. It seems impossible to kick the streamer in the 21st century without being the butt of a joke, but a fictional culinary competition has easily managed it. Family drama? Check. Mouth-watering grub? Check. Season 2? Coming soon.

Ride

Hallmark

Release date: March 26, 2023

March 26, 2023 Cast: Nancy Travis , Tiera Skovbye, Beau Mirchoff, Jake Foy

Nancy Travis Tiera Skovbye, Beau Mirchoff, Jake Foy Runtime: 1 season (10 episodes)

1 season (10 episodes) What it’s about: The tight-knit McMurray family is on a mission to save their Colorado ranch from falling into evil hands. Matriarch Isabel leads the cause, with champion rodeo rider son Cash desperate to escape.

The tight-knit McMurray family is on a mission to save their Colorado ranch from falling into evil hands. Matriarch Isabel leads the cause, with champion rodeo rider son Cash desperate to escape. Why we like it: If you’ve ever wondered what Yellowstone would be like if it had a Hallmark makeover, look no further. Granted, this series was canceled after one season, but it shouldn’t have been. Ride proved Westerns and lovey-dovey romance could go hand-in-hand, towing a delicate line between life, loss, and grief. Plus, there’s a bunch of hot cowboys.

Darrow & Darrow

Hallmark

Release date: October 22, 2017- September 8, 2019

October 22, 2017- September 8, 2019 Cast: Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Wendie Malick, Tom Cavanagh, Lilah Fitzgerald

Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Wendie Malick, Tom Cavanagh, Lilah Fitzgerald Runtime: 1 season (4 episodes)

1 season (4 episodes) What it’s about: Claire Darrow is an idealistic lawyer who fights cases she believes in. But when her brash mother returns from New York, Claire’s idealism is put to the test.

Claire Darrow is an idealistic lawyer who fights cases she believes in. But when her brash mother returns from New York, Claire’s idealism is put to the test. Why we like it: We’re cheating a little bit with this one, as it’s halfway between a movie franchise and a TV series. Sizzling chemistry and mysteries that you don’t have to work too hard to crack, Darrow & Darrow is more about relationships than legal loopholes. Just as well – Wendie Malick plays an exceptional, standoffish, successful mother.

Mystery Woman

Hallmark

Release date: August 31, 2003 – January 13, 2007

August 31, 2003 – January 13, 2007 Cast: Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III, Nina Siemaszko, Casey Sander

Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III, Nina Siemaszko, Casey Sander Runtime: 1 season (11 episodes)

1 season (11 episodes) What it’s about: Bookstore owner Samantha Kinsey helps police investigate a series of murders. Why? Her extensive knowledge of bookish murder mysteries, of course.

Bookstore owner Samantha Kinsey helps police investigate a series of murders. Why? Her extensive knowledge of bookish murder mysteries, of course. Why we like it: Nosey women who seem to know too much and local police who don’t have a clue is a match made in fictional heaven. Mystery Woman knows this all too well, with a dash of noughties charm thrown in for good measure. Each episode has plenty of satisfying twists and turns, with the core ensemble cast as much of a reason why you want to keep watching. Keep an extra eye out for the two episodes Kellie Martin directed herself.

Meet the Peetes

Hallmark

Release date: February 18, 2018 – March 18, 2019

February 18, 2018 – March 18, 2019 Cast: Holly Robinson Peete, Rodney Peete, Ryan Peete, Rodney Peete Jr.

Holly Robinson Peete, Rodney Peete, Ryan Peete, Rodney Peete Jr. Runtime: 2 seasons (20 episodes)

2 seasons (20 episodes) What it’s about: Holly and veteran NFL quarterback Rodney Peete try to balance running their charity and raising their four children.

Holly and veteran NFL quarterback Rodney Peete try to balance running their charity and raising their four children. Why we like it: Another departure from the typical format, Hallmark did once dabble in reality TV. Holly and Rodney are clearly a couple destined to be together, and it was up to Hallmark to save the day when OWN canceled their original series For Peete’s Sake (a much better name, though). Shoutout to matriarch Dolores, who absolutely takes no prisoners.

Gulliver’s Travels

Hallmark

Release date:

Cast: Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen, James Fox, Omar Sharif

Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen, James Fox, Omar Sharif Runtime: 1 season (2 episodes)

1 season (2 episodes) What it’s about: Based on Jonathan Swift’s 1726 novel of the same name, an Englishman returns after nine years abroad and tells strange stories of unusual people.

Based on Jonathan Swift’s 1726 novel of the same name, an Englishman returns after nine years abroad and tells strange stories of unusual people. Why we like it: Time to bring in the big guns – can you believe this one is technically Hallmark? Anyone who has clapped their eyes on a telly in the last few decades has certainly seen this, and there’s good reason why it’s a fan fave. Nerdy knowledge tells us this is one of the only TV adaptations to include all four of Gulliver’s trips, meaning you’re getting a lot of bang for your subscription buck. It won a bunch of Emmys and even has Isabelle Huppert’s voiceover chucked in for good measure.

The Infinite Worlds of H.G. Wells

Hallmark

Release date: August 5, 2001

August 5, 2001 Cast: Katy Carmichael, Tom Ward, Matthew Cottle, Eve Best

Katy Carmichael, Tom Ward, Matthew Cottle, Eve Best Runtime: 1 season (3 episodes)

1 season (3 episodes) What it’s about: A dramatization of short stories by H.G. Wells, of course. Through them, he recounts “unnatural phenomena” he found with scientist Jane Robbins in the late 19th century.

A dramatization of short stories by H.G. Wells, of course. Through them, he recounts “unnatural phenomena” he found with scientist Jane Robbins in the late 19th century. Why we like it: I’m really just a sucker for twee historical stuff. Aren’t we all? There’s something fantastical about being taken back in time when there’s a supernatural element to it. Frankly, there’s nothing a smart-looking man in a cravat can’t get to the bottom of, and this adaptation goes deep. If you like your authors, there’s a treasure trove of detail here.

When Hope Calls

Hallmark

Release date: August 30, 2019 – present

August 30, 2019 – present Cast: Morgan Kohan, Jocelyn Hudon, Greg Hovanessian, Lori Loughlin, Kevin McGarry

Morgan Kohan, Jocelyn Hudon, Greg Hovanessian, Lori Loughlin, Kevin McGarry Runtime: 2 seasons (12 episodes)

2 seasons (12 episodes) What it’s about: A spinoff of When Calls the Heart following sisters Lillian and Grace – who now have their own Mountie love interests.

A spinoff of When Calls the Heart following sisters Lillian and Grace – who now have their own Mountie love interests. Why we like it: Sometimes, it’s worth keeping wading through those pesky Christmas specials. It’s where Lillian and Grace were first introduced, and now they’ve got a separate life of their own. Brookfield is the perfect extension of Hope Valley with the long wait for a full second season almost over. There’s a downside, though – Season 2 will be on Great American Family instead.

Home & Family

Hallmark

Release date: April 1, 1996 – August 4, 2021

April 1, 1996 – August 4, 2021 Cast: Chuck Woolery, Cristina Ferrare, Michael Burger, Paige Davis

Chuck Woolery, Cristina Ferrare, Michael Burger, Paige Davis Runtime: 9 seasons (1609 episodes)

9 seasons (1609 episodes) What it’s about: Classic daytime chat show fodder. A main rotation of presenters was known as “the family” – but instead of being a sinister cult, they showed us arts, crafts, and cooking.

Classic daytime chat show fodder. A main rotation of presenters was known as “the family” – but instead of being a sinister cult, they showed us arts, crafts, and cooking. Why we like it: Much like its namesake, Home & Family was the staple of many living rooms for decades. You might be confused why the are thousands of episodes and only nine seasons: the show was on for two years in the nineties before being revived in 2012. If you want to relive your childhood or fully live those wholesome vibes, you know what to do.

The Way Home

Hallmark

Release date: January 15, 2023 – present

January 15, 2023 – present Cast: Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, Sadie Laflamme-Snow, Evan Williams

Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, Sadie Laflamme-Snow, Evan Williams Runtime: 3 seasons (26 episodes)

3 seasons (26 episodes) What it’s about: Three generations of the Landry family – Del, Kat, and Alice – find the pond at the end of their garden is a time travel portal. As it turns out, visiting past timelines uncovers a truckload of family secrets.

Three generations of the Landry family – Del, Kat, and Alice – find the pond at the end of their garden is a time travel portal. As it turns out, visiting past timelines uncovers a truckload of family secrets. Why we like it: Ah, my favorite. The Way Home has to be seen to be believed… and that’s if you can keep up with the plot. The hit show was never supposed to be at Hallmark to begin with, originally developed at Netflix. Dipping a toe in edgier waters has had a huge payoff though, blending together everything we love about these shows into one delicious, algae-filled soup (that is a much bigger compliment than it looks).

Signed, Sealed, Delivered

Hallmark

Release date: April 20, 2014 – June 22, 2014

April 20, 2014 – June 22, 2014 Cast: Eric Mabius, Kristin Booth, Crystal Lowe, Geoff Gustafson

Eric Mabius, Kristin Booth, Crystal Lowe, Geoff Gustafson Runtime: 1 season (23 episodes)

1 season (23 episodes) What it’s about: Four dedicated United States Postal Service employees work in the dead letter office – so what better way to spend their time than tracking down recipients of undeliverable mail?

Four dedicated United States Postal Service employees work in the dead letter office – so what better way to spend their time than tracking down recipients of undeliverable mail? Why we like it: If you were to ask my Dad, he’d say this is a “back of the net” formula for quality TV. Not only is tearing through other peoples’ mail something we’ve all wanted to do (don’t deny it), but we don’t even have to do it here to get some juicy gossip. It’s equal parts wholesome and intriguing, delving into different lives in each episode. The best part? Signed, Sealed, Delivered is technically 10 episodes and 13 TV movies, which is quite the binge.

Cedar Cove

Hallmark

Release date: July 20, 2013 – September 26, 2015

July 20, 2013 – September 26, 2015 Cast: Andie MacDowell, Dylan Neal, Teryl Rothery, Sarah Smyth

Andie MacDowell, Dylan Neal, Teryl Rothery, Sarah Smyth Runtime: 3 seasons (36 episodes)

3 seasons (36 episodes) What it’s about: In a tiny town where everyone knows each other, municipal court judge Olivia Lockhart tries to be herself while managing her chaotic personal life.

In a tiny town where everyone knows each other, municipal court judge Olivia Lockhart tries to be herself while managing her chaotic personal life. Why we like it: Have you ever thought “Wow, I wish Virgin River featured a high court judge and was set by the beach”? Ta-da! Here’s Cedar Cove (and hello, Muriel). Not all drama has to be hard-hitting and full of shock value, and Andie MacDowell’s time spent getting to know her true self proves that. Close your eyes and it’s almost like we’re residents too.

When Calls the Heart

Hallmark

Release date: September 14, 2014 – present

September 14, 2014 – present Cast: Erin Krakow, Kevin McGarry, Pascale Hutton, Daniel Lissing

Erin Krakow, Kevin McGarry, Pascale Hutton, Daniel Lissing Runtime: 12 seasons (125 episodes)

12 seasons (125 episodes) What it’s about: Elizabeth arrives in Hope Valley with the hopes of becoming a local teacher. While she settles into village life, she meets Mountie Jack – and falls for him.

Elizabeth arrives in Hope Valley with the hopes of becoming a local teacher. While she settles into village life, she meets Mountie Jack – and falls for him. Why we like it: The Hallmark show of all Hallmark shows is still dominating the channel’s viewing figures 10 years on. How? By doing what it does best – not getting bogged down in the wow factor. People want to watch day-to-day lives, goddammit, and even better if there’s period clothing! Learning to dance the Charleston has never been so exciting.

Chesapeake Shores

Hallmark Channel

Release date: August 14, 2016 – October 16, 2022

August 14, 2016 – October 16, 2022 Cast: Jesse Metcalfe, Barbara Niven, Meghan Ory, Lacy J. Mailey

Jesse Metcalfe, Barbara Niven, Meghan Ory, Lacy J. Mailey Runtime: 6 seasons (55 episodes)

6 seasons (55 episodes) What it’s about: Abby returns to her hometown to help panicked sister Jess renovate an inn. Coming home means confronting the past, and that’s not always pretty.

Abby returns to her hometown to help panicked sister Jess renovate an inn. Coming home means confronting the past, and that’s not always pretty. Why we like it: Now this is how you do family drama. Careers up the swanny! Love triangles! People fighting over a dinner spread you’ve only ever seen in magazines! The picturesque life isn’t always a happy one, but God is it fun to watch. It was a dark day when Hallmark canceled the show, and it still stings now.

Good Witch

Hallmark

Release date: June 1, 2016 – July 25, 2021

June 1, 2016 – July 25, 2021 Cast: Catherine Bell, Bailee Madison, James Denton, Sarah Power

Catherine Bell, Bailee Madison, James Denton, Sarah Power Runtime: 7 seasons (75 episodes)

7 seasons (75 episodes) What it’s about: Dr Sam Radford moves with his son close to Grey House, where they meet the mysterious Cassie Nightingale (spoiler: she’s a witch).

Dr Sam Radford moves with his son close to Grey House, where they meet the mysterious Cassie Nightingale (spoiler: she’s a witch). Why we like it: Clearly, 2016 was a peak time for Hallmark TV. Good Witch was arguably the best there’s ever been, mixing light-hearted lore with relationships you can sink your teeth into. Frankly, it’s a bit like Charmed for dummies, but therein lies the magic. It doesn’t compromise a happy ending or quality storylines, and all of our cast are loveable. Community life never looked so good.

