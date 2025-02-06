15 best Hallmark Movies of all time

There’s no point denying it anymore – I’m a secret Hallmark fan even if I don’t admit it to people (although I guess we just did). And as a fan, I can safely say the best Hallmark movies shouldn’t be missed.

If you’re a regular Dexerto reader, you’ll know we’re big fans of When Calls the Heart and The Way Home. Whether it’s learning the Charleston or learning your baby brother accidentally grew up in the 1800s, we’re all over it.

Article continues after ad

There’s no denying that Hallmark dares to go where other studios wouldn’t. You don’t typically expect that to be a version of Pride and Prejudice set at a dog show, but we’re all the richer for seeing it.

But the question is, which of these wonderfully cheesy movies is best? Well, to answer that, we’ve been through the Hallmark back catalog to bring you a definitive list breaking down the best feature-length films the channel has to offer (and only some of them are at Christmas, amazingly).

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Story of Us

Hallmark

Release date: 2019

2019 Director: Scott Smith

Scott Smith Cast: Maggie Lawson, Sam Page, Zibby Allen, Marco Grazzini

Maggie Lawson, Sam Page, Zibby Allen, Marco Grazzini Runtime: 1 hour 24 minutes

What it’s about: Jamie’s first love, Sawyer, is the architect of a development that threatens her bookstore. A compromise rests on whether the pair can see eye to eye.

Why we like it: If you want a pithy introduction to the unique world of Hallmark movies, this is it. There’s another key reason to give it a whirl, though, especially if you recognize some of the cast. Long before Mike and Brie got together in Virgin River, Hallmark matched them up in The Story of Us. If Brie doesn’t say yes to his proposal in Season 7, at least you can see what life could have looked like.

Article continues after ad

The Lost Valentine

Hallmark

Release date: 2011

2011 Director: Darnell Martin

Darnell Martin Cast: Jennifer Love Hewitt, Betty White, Sean Faris

Jennifer Love Hewitt, Betty White, Sean Faris Runtime: 1 hour 40 minutes

What it’s about: A TV reporter discovers her love life has changed after she starts profiling a World War II widow.

Why we like it: Tragedy, heartwarming love, and Betty White is basically the Holy Trinity of Hallmark greatness – there’s a reason why this movie is part of the Hallmark Hall of Fame. Unlike (ahem) some past films, The Lost Valentine offers a phenomenal storyline and acting, including Meghann Fahy of The White Lotus fame as White’s younger version. Don’t be fooled, though… you’ll need plenty of tissues.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Best Bad Thing

Hallmark

Release date: 1997

1997 Director: Peter Rowe

Peter Rowe Cast: Lana McKissack, Michel Perron, Robert Ito, Kirin Kiki

Lana McKissack, Michel Perron, Robert Ito, Kirin Kiki Runtime: 1 hour 30 minutes

What it’s about: A girl rediscovers her dual heritage as a Japanese-American while working at an old woman’s cucumber farm.

Why we like it: It’s fairly unusual for Hallmark to deviate from their winning formula, but The Best Bad Thing is one of a few essential movies that adds some diversity to its back catalog. Essentially, the film is teaching its viewers to accept different heritages as the norm, rather than seeing anybody different as a natural outsider. It’s something that’s remained essential, and it’s done impeccably well, too.

Article continues after ad

The Nine Lives of Christmas

Hallmark

Release date: 2014

2014 Director: Mark Jean

Mark Jean Cast: Brandon Routh, Kimberly Sustad, Gregory Harrison, Stephanie Bennett

Brandon Routh, Kimberly Sustad, Gregory Harrison, Stephanie Bennett Runtime: 1 hour 26 minutes

What it’s about: Zachary and Marilee don’t believe in love but are completely different. However when Zachary offers to let Marilee stay at his house, everything changes.

Why we like it: We weren’t getting through making this list without a Christmas movie or 26! This festive film keeps things simple – no imagined royalty, no tacky gimmicks, and no time-traveling or period drama costumes in sight. Instead, it’s all about the love and connection between our leading couple, and that in itself is refreshing. Plus, there are lots of really cute cats.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

A Country Wedding

Hallmark

Release date: 2015

2015 Director: Anne Wheeler

Anne Wheeler Cast: Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser, Lauren Holly, Laura Mernell

Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser, Lauren Holly, Laura Mernell Runtime: 1 hour 30 minutes

What it’s about: Engaged country singer Bradley meets his childhood sweetheart Sarah in Texas, and she helps him realize the happiness in the little things in life.

Why we like it: If you watched Desperate Housewives some 10 years before A Country Wedding was released, you’ll know there was only one guy to have a crush on in the noughties. The fact Metcalfe’s playing a country singer here only broadens his appeal – it’s essentially catnip for moms. And good catnip it is, too! Cute, cozy, and romantic. Oh, and plenty of horseriding.

Article continues after ad

A When Calls the Heart Christmas

Hallmark

Release date: 2016

2016 Director: Neill Fearnley

Neill Fearnley Cast: Erin Krakow, Terence Kelly, Jack Wagner, Pascale Hutton

Erin Krakow, Terence Kelly, Jack Wagner, Pascale Hutton Runtime: 1 hour 26 minutes

What it’s about: An intriguing peddler comes to Hope Valley, selling the townspeople his wares and teaching them valuable lessons about joy and giving.

Why we like it: Of course, there are four When Calls the Heart Christmas specials to choose from, but this one takes the biscuit (or Christmas cookie). Jack was still alive, Bill wasn’t going through unrequited love, and Elizabeth still had long hair. It’s as wholesome as the TV show has always been, and you don’t need to have seen any of its 12 seasons to follow along.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Autumn Dreams

Hallmark

Release date: 2015

2015 Director: Neill Fearnley

Neill Fearnley Cast: Jill Wagner, Colin Egglesfield, Rachel Hayward, Ken Tremblett

Jill Wagner, Colin Egglesfield, Rachel Hayward, Ken Tremblett Runtime: 1 hour 24 minutes

What it’s about: Years after the annulment of their spontaneous marriage, a couple discovers a mistake in the paperwork that means they are still husband and wife.

Why we like it: Autumn Dreams is a different take on romance for Hallmark, following divorce as opposed to marriage. It’s directed by When Calls the Heart’s Neill Fearnley, so you know you’re in good hands. Fans have described it as one of the best Hallmark movies ever made, and that’s largely thanks to male lead Colin Egglesfield. The downside? This is one of a small few films he’s made.

Article continues after ad

Chance At Romance

Hallmark

Release date: 2013

2013 Director: Bradford May

Bradford May Cast: Erin Krakow, Ryan McPartlin, Ian Andrew, Patricia Richardson

Erin Krakow, Ryan McPartlin, Ian Andrew, Patricia Richardson Runtime: 2 hours

What it’s about: Samantha meets Heath while looking for her soul mate, while his son is trying to play Cupid to get them together.

Why we like it: One for the Hearties, Hope Valley isn’t the only Hallmark location for star Erin Krakow. It’s unusually long for them, yet it’s textbook feel-good stuff. McPartlin finally gets a break from Christmas movies, and we finally see Krakow in the present day. If you see the movie by its other name, Friend Request, rest assured it’s exactly the same thing.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Wedding Veil

Hallmark

Release date: 2022

2022 Director: Terry Ingram

Terry Ingram Cast: Lacey Chabert, Kevin McGarry, Autumn Reeser, Alison Sweeney

Lacey Chabert, Kevin McGarry, Autumn Reeser, Alison Sweeney Runtime: 1 hour 24 minutes

What it’s about: A group of friends find a mysterious antique veil alleged to unite its wearer with her true love.

Why we like it: Lacey Chabert is the Queen of Hallmark for a reason, and that reason is movies like this. She’s fully hit her stride by this point, hitting all the notes of a classic cute wedding story she needs to. On top of this, Nathan from When Calls the Heart (aka Kevin McGarry) stars opposite, who is arguably the biggest Hallmark heartthrob going.

Article continues after ad

Unleashing Mr. Darcy

Hallmark

Release date: 2016

2016 Director: David Winning

David Winning Cast: Cindy Busby, Ryan Paevey, Elizabeth McLaughlin, Francis Fisher

Cindy Busby, Ryan Paevey, Elizabeth McLaughlin, Francis Fisher Runtime: 1 hour 24 minutes

What it’s about: Dog show judge Donovan Darcy captures Elizabeth’s attention, but she is disappointed when he appears arrogant and rude.

Why we like it: Think Jane Austen, Hallmark style. I don’t suppose the classic author would ever have envisioned her work would be enthused with an American dog show, but real creatives take daring risks. When Hope Calls newbie Cindy Busby stars as Elizabeth and it’s clear why endearing romance is her thing. David Winning? He certainly is.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Beach House

Hallmark

Release date: 2018

2018 Director: Roger Spottiswode

Roger Spottiswode Cast: Andie MacDowell, Chad Michael Murray, Minka Kelly, Mackenzie Vega

Andie MacDowell, Chad Michael Murray, Minka Kelly, Mackenzie Vega Runtime: 1 hour 32 minutes

What it’s about: Cara returns to her hometown, where she’s soon confronted by the reasons she left in the first place.

Why we like it: The Way Home fans, this one’s for you. Forget the time-traveling pond and multiple generations of one family; this is small-town drama on a digestible scale. Adapted from Mary Alice Monroe’s 2002 novel, it’s got a bulletproof narrative thread to follow, and it delivers the romantic escapism we’re looking for. Chad Michael Murray is also there, looking broody and delicious.

Article continues after ad

Harvest Moon

Hallmark

Release date: 2015

2015 Director: Peter DeLuise

Peter DeLuise Cast: Jessy Schram, Jesse Hutch, Rowen Kahn, Barbara Pollard

Jessy Schram, Jesse Hutch, Rowen Kahn, Barbara Pollard Runtime: 1 hour 24 minutes

What it’s about: After her family goes bankrupt, a big city woman returns to the country to fix up her father’s pumpkin farm.

Why we like it: Christmas isn’t the only holiday Hallmark excels at. Harvest Moon is ideal fodder for anyone who loves “Christian Autumn” on Instagram or can’t get to a pumpkin patch in time for Halloween. There’s lots of horse-riding and porch swinging, and even a Do-si-do in the barn for good measure. The fact the romantic leads are called Jessy and Jesse in real life makes it feel serendipitous.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle To Die For

Hallmark

Release date: 2019

2019 Director: Don McCutcheon

Don McCutcheon Cast: Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott, Barbara Niven, John Kapelos

Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott, Barbara Niven, John Kapelos Runtime: 1 hour 24 minutes

What it’s about: When an art gallery owner is murdered and the only clue is a crossword out unlikely hero Tess (a crossword editor… yes that’s a real job) is called upon to solve the case.

Why we like it: Crime on the best Hallmark movies list? Who’da thunk it! This is something completely different for the channel and essentially is their own take on Law & Order. Obviously, it’s a lot more light-hearted… if you can even make crime light-hearted. Chesapeake Shores fans will recognize Barbara Niven from the hit TV show, too.

Article continues after ad

The Watsons go to Birmingham

Hallmark

Release date: 2013

2013 Director: Kenny Leon

Kenny Leon Cast: Bryce Clyde Jenkins, Harrison Knight, Skai Jackson, Anika Noni Rose

Bryce Clyde Jenkins, Harrison Knight, Skai Jackson, Anika Noni Rose Runtime: 1 hour 27 minutes.

What it’s about: In 1963, The Watsons decide to visit their grandmother in Birmingham. On their way, they discover life during the civil-rights movement.

Why we like it: Based on the historical-fiction novel by Christopher Paul Curtis, The Watsons go to Birmingham is educational as well as entertaining. In fact, so much so that it’s frequently been shown in classrooms. Be warned, though, Some details from the original books are glossed over, but there’s plenty of food for thought nonetheless.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

A Season for Miracles

Hallmark

Release date: 1999

1999 Director: Michael Pressman

Michael Pressman Cast: Carla Gugino, Patty Duke, Laura Dern, David Conrad

Carla Gugino, Patty Duke, Laura Dern, David Conrad Runtime: 1 hour 40 minutes

What it’s about: Forced to take care of her niece and nephew, Emilie Thompson needs a miracle to keep their family together.

Why we like it: If you want a Hallmark movie with a star-studded cast, this is the one to choose. If you like Family Stone and Most Wonderful Time of the Year, this is the one to choose. If you like Victorian architecture, this is the one for you. If you like well-rounded quality… you know what I’m going to say.

Article continues after ad

You can find the above movies available to stream on Hallmark+.

For The Way Home, take a look at Jacob’s return, how Season 3 can be improved, and more TV shows streaming this month.

Hearties should check out When Calls the Heart’s episode release schedule and how to watch outside of the US.