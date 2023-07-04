Best Fourth of July movies: Independence Day & more

It’s Independence Day, so if you’re planning a post-fireworks movie night with your family and friends, here’s the best movies to celebrate the Fourth of July in patriotic style (well, sort of).

Today is the day on which Americans celebrate the Declaration of Independence and the preservation of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

Tonight, fireworks will fill the sky across the country against a backdrop of star-spangled bunting and decorations, and the mouth-watering whiff of smoky hot dogs and flame-grilled burgers will guarantee full tummies and hearts as the celebrations commence.

Article continues after ad

Eventually, whether it’s too hot outside or you finally finish cleaning up, you’ll be ready to plonk yourself on the sofa and watch a film – so, here’s the best Fourth of July movies and how to watch them.

Best Fourth of July movies

Below, we’ve listed nine of the best Fourth of July movies to commemorate the day. Now, we can’t promise that all of them take place on July 4, but they all tap into something about America; patriotism, individualism, the Dream, and all the highs and lows o’er the land of the free and the home of the brave.

Article continues after ad

Independence Day

20th Century Studios

Will Smith punches an alien in the face and says, “Welcome to Earth”, the White House gets blown to smithereens, and Bill Pullman delivers the most rousing presidential speech in history (sorry, Abe). It’s even in the damn name – it should be at the top of your list.

Where to watch: Starz and on-demand

Jaws

Universal Pictures

On Fourth of July weekend, a coastal New England town is torn apart (in some cases, literally) by a bloodthirsty great white. Yes, it may be about how greed and capitalism can doom us all, but it’s also a bona fide American masterpiece.

Article continues after ad

Where to watch: Fubo and on-demand

Top Gun: Maverick

Paramount Pictures

One of the latest and greatest entries on this list, Top Gun: Maverick has it all: Tom Cruise radiating pure movie star energy, death-defying aerobatics, and the final flight of an unsung hero.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Paramount+, and on-demand

Team America: World Police

Paramount Pictures

Team America, f*ck yeah! ‘Nuff said.

Where to watch: Max and on-demand

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

National Treasure

Disney

Is there a better way to celebrate the Declaration of Independence than watching Nicolas Cage steal it? We don’t think so.

Article continues after ad

Where to watch: Disney+ and on-demand

Forrest Gump

Paramount Pictures

Forget the Founding Fathers. This July 4, make room for America’s dad, Tom Hanks, as he stumbles and sprints through some of the country’s most momentous moments in the 20th Century. Life may be like a box of chocolates, but you know what you’re gonna get from Forrest Gump: joy.

Where to watch: Paramount+ and on-demand

Born on the Fourth of July

Universal Pictures

Tom Cruise turns in a devastating early performance as Ron Kovic, a Vietnam veteran paralyzed in battle who returns home enraged at the government and shifts to anti-war activism.

Article continues after ad

Where to watch: On-demand

Air Force One

Sony Pictures

Air Force One is the ultimate Cold War popcorn flick, starring Harrison Ford as the President of the United States who finds himself in a Die Hard situation against Russian terrorists. Four words: “Get off my plane!”

Where to watch: On-demand

Miracle

Disney

Miracle chronicles of one America’s greatest sporting stories: the triumph of Herb Brooks (Kurt Russell) and his 1980 ice hockey team, who defied all the odds at the Winter Olympics. Bring tissues.

Article continues after ad

Where to watch: Disney+ and on-demand

All of these Fourth of July movies can be bought or rented via Amazon Prime. You can sign up here. You can also check out our other TV and movies coverage here.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.