Best Christmas movies on Netflix now

Netflix is the place to go for a great Christmas movie, so here are some of the best you can check out right now.

Christmas is the time for snuggling up on the sofa and watching festive movies, and one of the best places to do that is Netflix.

With its original movies, the streaming site has become a staple location of the Christmas flick genre. But which ones are the best?

We’ve already made a list for the best horror movies on Netflix, but below we have listed – in no particular order – the 12 best Christmas movies you can watch on Netflix right now. And we’re specifically talking movies, so sorry to Dash & Lily fans, that’s not on this list. But regardless, enjoy!

A Boy Called Christmas (2021)

What it’s about: “An ordinary young boy called Nikolas sets out on an adventure into the snowy north in search of his father who is on a quest to discover the fabled village of the elves, Elfhelm. Taking with him a headstrong reindeer called Blitzen and a loyal pet mouse, Nikolas soon meets his destiny.”

What we think: A Boy Called Christmas features a delightful modern fairy tale, brought to life by a stellar and surprisingly star-studded cast. The movie has some great visuals, and a heartfelt message about the meaning of Christmas.

Jingle Jangle (2020)

What it’s about: “Decades after being betrayed by his apprentice, a once joyful toy maker finds new hope when his bright young granddaughter arrives on his doorstep.”

What we think: Jingle Jangle is somewhat of an underrated gem, as many don’t seem to know it, and are definitely missing out. Featuring some great comedic actors, and hijinks that balance both the humor and the heart, this family flick is certain to be great for parents and kids alike.

Carol (2015)

What it’s about: “Aspiring photographer Therese spots the beautiful, elegant Carol perusing the doll displays in a 1950s Manhattan department store. The two women develop a fast bond that becomes a love with complicated consequences.”

What we think: As one of Todd Haynes’ most well known films, we couldn’t not talk about Carol, even if it’s not a Netflix Christmas original. One of those perfect Christmas movies for if you’re not one to get super festive. Featuring the amazing Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara, this period piece brings all the drama and character that you may expect.

The Christmas Chronicles Franchise (2018-2020)

What it’s about: “Siblings Kate and Teddy Pierce hatch a scheme to capture Santa Claus on Christmas Eve. When the plan goes awry, the kids join forces with a somewhat jolly Saint Nick and his loyal elves to save the holiday before it’s too late.”

What we think: This two film franchise is one of those great kids films that has a surprising amount of edge to it, likely because of its star Kurt Russell, and then Goldie Hawn in the sequel. Featuring the directing works of Christopher Columbus, this Netflix Christmas movie has more to offer than you might think.

Love Actually (2003)

What it’s about: “Nine intertwined stories examine the complexities of the one emotion that connects us all: love. Among the characters explored are David, the handsome newly elected British prime minister who falls for a young junior staffer, Sarah, a graphic designer whose devotion to her mentally ill brother complicates her love life, and Harry, a married man tempted by his attractive new secretary.”

What we think: Love Actually may not be loved by everyone – mainly because not all of the many plots have aged super well – but it’s certainly become an iconic Christmas classic. Featuring a packed ensemble cast and some great early 2000s vibes, whack it on and have a cry at that iconic Joni Mitchell scene.

A Christmas Prince Franchise (2017-2019)

What it’s about: “In the lead up to Christmas, a young journalist is sent abroad to go undercover to get the scoop on a playboy prince who is destined to be king.”

What we think: A Christmas Prince may be a guilty pleasure for some, but it deserves its place on this list solely for being the film to really kick off the genre of Netflix Christmas original movies. Featuring many now well-known tropes such as obscure, made-up European countries, politics that depend on Christmas, and main pairings that honestly don’t have that much chemistry, The Christmas Prince movies are still films we’d encourage you to watch – mainly for their flaws.

Love Hard (2021)

What it’s about: “After meeting her perfect match on a dating app, an L.A. writer learns she’s been catfished when she flies 3,000 miles to surprise him for Christmas.”

What we think: This romantic comedy offers a rather unusual duo with a woman and her cat-fisher, which surprisingly leads to an enjoyable and funny Netflix Christmas flick. Most Vampire Diaries fans will of course be here for Nina Dobrev, but there are plenty of other great actors that make an appearance.

The Knight Before Christmas (2019)

What it’s about: “A medieval knight is transported to the present day, where he falls for a high school science teacher who’s lost her belief in love.”

What we think: While the idea that a teacher can afford two homes is just as fantastical as a Knight suddenly coming from medieval to modern times, this Netflix Christmas movie is great at being what it is: pure escapist wish fulfilment. Featuring a quirky yet cute plot and charming actors, this is a sweet little romcom that you’ll be surprised has not gotten a sequel yet.

Klaus (2019)

What it’s about: “After proving himself to be the worst student at the academy, a postman is sent to a frozen town in the North where he discovers a reclusive toymaker named Klaus.”

What we think: As the highest-rated Netflix original movie with a 95% Critics’ Score on Rotten Tomatoes, this Christmas animated feature was definitely a sleeper hit when it first came out. Featuring the talented voices of Jason Schwartzman, J. K. Simmons, and Rashida Jones, Klaus packs another great origin story of the holiday.

Let it Snow (2019)

What it’s about: “A snowstorm hits a small midwestern town on Christmas Eve, bringing together a group of high school students. They soon find their friendships and love lives colliding, and come Christmas morning, nothing will be the same.”

What we think: This movie is another underrated gem, taking place in a small town with another ensemble cast, only this time they’re teens, played by arguably rising stars. While not everyone loves an ensemble movie, this is arguably the best way to show the variety of drama and magic that festers over the festive season.

The Princess Switch Franchise (2018-2021)

What it’s about: “One week before Christmas, a duchess switches places with an ordinary woman from Chicago, who looks exactly like her, and they each fall in love with each other’s beaus.”

What we think: The Princess Switch followed in the footsteps of the Christmas Prince franchise, but arguably surpassed the latter, simply due to how willing it was to lean into the campiness of Vanessa Hudgens playing two – and then three – versions of herself. The setting is festive, and the evil triplet is obviously the best part of all these movies, especially when she gets her own romance in the threequel.

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (2020)

What it’s about: “A woman plans to sell a small town with no regard for the people living there, until she receives a miraculous visit.”

What we think: While Dolly Parton films may not be for everyone, this musical spin on a Christmas Carol type tale features some catchy songs, a gloriously camp cast – including the likes of Jenifer Lewis and Christine Baranski – and a surprising amount of heart and drama.

Merry Christmas, and Happy Holidays!