Best Christmas movies if you hate Christmas

‘Tis the season and all that, unless you’re a bit of a Scrooge – so, if you too can’t stand the festive season, here are the best Christmas movies for people who hate Christmas.

For those who dream of a white Christmas, the festive season is a time to be merry with family, eat and drink everything, and crack on films like Home Alone, Love Actually, and Elf.

For others, it’s at best a snoozefest and at worst a reminder of familial trauma. If you, like me, fit into the latter camp, anti-Christmas movies are the ultimate antidote.

So, here’s a selection of the eight best Christmas films for people who hate Christmas, as well as where to watch them.

The Shining (1980)

All Christmas and no cynicism makes Jack a dull boy. Stanley Kubrick’s horror masterpiece stands as one of the greatest horror movies of all time, a cinematic masterpiece bolstered by the atmospheric score, tension-building camera work, and impeccable performances from Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall. It’s also got snow in it, and is perfect if you’re sick of your family – they might be arguing around the dinner table but at least they’re (hopefully) not chasing you with an axe.

Where to stream: On-demand

Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale

This Finnish fantasy-horror-comedy fusion takes a macabre approach to the legend of Santa Claus, turning the joyful figure into something much darker, following a young boy who uncovers the sinister truth about the real Santa. With its oddball humor, twisted folklore, and unique take on Christmas traditions, it stands out as the perfect anti-Christmas movie, defying expectations and delivering a chillingly humorous experience.

Where to stream: Peacock

Inside No. 9, ‘The Devil of Christmas’ (2016)

Okay, so this is more of a Christmas special than a movie, but it’s definitely a worthy entry. ‘The Devil of Christmas’ is an episode of Inside No. 9, the British anthology series by comedy icons Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton. A loving parody on low budget ‘70s horror anthology shows, the story centers on an English family holidaying in Austria over the holidays, only for the lore of Krampus to become a little too real. As is the case with all Inside No. 9 episodes, it ends with a delightfully dark twist.

Where to stream: BBC iPlayer

Black Mirror, ‘White Christmas’ (2014)

If you didn’t catch Black Mirror before it jumped from Channel 4 to Netflix, you might have overlooked the feature-length entry ‘White Christmas’ – by far one of Charlie Brooker’s best entries to date. Capturing the dichotomy between the cozy joy and claustrophobic terror of Christmas, it’s the perfect festive viewing if you’re looking to jumpstart that annual existential crisis early.

Where to stream: Netflix

Die Hard (1988)

A dose of action with Bruce Willis battling terrorists during a Christmas party and Alan Rickman’s charismatic antagonist Hans Gruber might just be just what you need to shake off the holiday blues. Oh, and it’s definitely a Christmas movie. Don’t @ us – 20th Century Fox said so.

Where to stream: Disney+

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

It’s a Christmas movie and we will die on this hill, but it’s far from a traditional festive viewing. Stanley Kubrick’s final film, set during the holiday season, is a masterful psychological drama that explores themes of indulgence, temptation, and desire. If you’re sick of awkward family reunions this Christmas, just crack this on after dinner – your guests will be grabbing their coats in no time.

Where to stream: Max

Black Christmas (1974)

Since awkward family meals are the real horror of the holiday season, why not engage in some healthy slasher escapism with Bob Clark’s 1974 classic Black Christmas. Festive cheer is replaced with sorority girl slayings, which comes with added creep factor thanks to its purported real-life inspiration: a series of murders that occurred during the holiday season in the Westmount area of Montreal. The film’s subtle storytelling and minimalistic approach to gore deviate from typical horror tropes, focusing instead on psychological terror and suspense. We’ll cheers to that.

Where to stream: Peacock

Lethal Weapon (1987)

Another action classic set during Christmas, this buddy cop film starring Mel Gibson and Danny Glover combines action with a touch of holiday chaos. Though Richard Donner’s 1987 flick has spawned a franchise, Murtaugh and Riggs started here. With its blend of drama, comedy, action, absurdity, and plenty of guns, this is the perfect chaser to what can often feel like a bland holiday – you’re never too old for this.

Where to stream: On-demand

Most of these movies can be bought or rented digitally on Amazon Prime, as well as 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD. You can sign up here, find out top Christmas movies here, and read more of our TV & Movie coverage below:

