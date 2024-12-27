15 TV shows coming in 2025 you need to get excited about

2024 kept TV fans glued to their screens and it’s looking like 2025 is going to be no different. In fact there’s so much great TV coming next year we had to put together a list of the 2025 shows we’re most excited for.

Of course with so many great shows on the way, including a new Game of Thrones spinoff, exciting new Netflix shows, and the return of some old favorites (Severance Season 2 and The Last of Us Part 2 in the same year? I must be dreaming), so how did we pick which 25 shows to include?

Well we don’t want to give away our secrets but it basically involves a gathering of our most enlightened team members in a temple in a country you’re not allowed to exist. We spend 14 days in conclave hashing it out before finally our great leader communes with the sprits of forgotten TV shows to finalize the list… or if people are busy we just work it out over email. Either way the job gets done.

Now before we begin it’s important to know we haven’t ranked these. They’re in release date order. Why? Well we’ve not seen any of the shows so it’s only fair. Plus we all know which show would be #1 don’t we, it’s obvious!

Missing You

Release date: January 1, 2025

January 1, 2025 Genre: Thriller

Thriller Cast: Rosalind Eleazar, Ashley Walters, Lenny Henry, Richard Armitage

What it’s about: More than a decade after her fiancé’s disappearance, Detective Kat Donovan finds her missing love on a dating app, forcing her back into a world of old wounds and dark secrets.

Why we’re excited: Harlan Coben’s multi-year Netflix deal has been as fruitful as it has been entertaining. Though they vary in quality, every series we’ve had so far, from Stay Close and The Stranger to Fool Me Once and Safe, have been the on-screen equivalent of page-turners, perfect for binge-watching over a quiet afternoon. Missing You is one book we’ve been waiting for, with old flames, buried secrets, and plenty of twists and turns indicating we may be onto another banger in Coben’s Netflix collection.

Words by Daisy Phillipson

Severance Season 2

Release date: January 17, 2025

January 17, 2025 Genre: Sci-fi

Sci-fi Cast: Adam Scott, Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, John Turturro, Tramell Tillman, Patricia Arquette

What it’s about: After the events of Severance Season 1, Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe that may unravel an even larger conspiracy.

Why we’re excited: Severance is easily the best TV Apple TV has ever produced – and it should be considered criminal to end on that cliffhanger and take this long to make Severance Season 2. Well, praise Kier because it’s nearly here, and I have questions; will Irving reunite with Burt, will Ms. Casey realize she’s Mark’s supposedly dead wife, and how will Helly R’s life change? Whatever happens, I’m ready to sever any and all arrangements to tune in every week.

Words by Cameron Frew

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Marvel

Release date: January 29, 2025

January 29, 2025 Genre: Superhero, animated show

Superhero, animated show Cast: Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo, Eugene Byrd, Grace Song

What it’s about: Set somewhere in a dimension where Norman Osborn took Peter Parker under his wing instead of Tony Stark this new cartoon explores Spider-Man’s earliest years as he battles classic villains and meets old allies.

Why we’re excited: As a huge fan of the Spider-Man comics, I can’t wait for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. The show looks like a fun blend of the Ditko/Lee Spider-man stories of yesteryear mixed in with more modern stuff from writers like Dan Slott and Howard Mackie. If you’re not a Spider-Man nerd, though, there’s plenty of other stuff to get excited about, including appearances by Daredevil and Doctor Strange. It also looks like we’re going to get a new take on the best Spider-Man villain of them all, Doctor Octopus!

Words by Tom Percival

The White Lotus Season 3

Release date: February 16, 2025

February 16, 2025 Genre: Drama

Drama Cast: Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Aimee-Lee Wood, LISA, Natasha Rothwell

What it’s about: The third series of the hit hotel drama, The White Lotus Season 3 cast is taking up residence in Thailand… with deadly results.

Why we’re excited: I’ve had to have a dance break to the theme song before writing this. It’s by far the television event of the year for me, even if we don’t get to see Jennifer Coolidge return (evil twin, perhaps?) Mike White’s take on human connection in a concentrated place is unmatched, and he remains the only person who can beat his cataclysmic second season. Just who will look like Peppa Pig this time?

Words by Jasmine Valentine

Suits L.A.

The CW

Release date: February 23, 2025

February 23, 2025 Genre: Drama

Drama Cast: Stephen Amell, Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, Bryan Greenberg

What it’s about: Ted Black, a former New York prosecutor, reinvents himself as an attorney in Los Angeles – but his firm hits a crisis point, forcing him to become the sort of lawyer he’s always hated as his past catches up to him.

Why we’re excited: Suits took the walk-and-talk, whip-smart adrenaline of The West Wing and charged it with soap opera suspense (and preposterousness). Its success on Netflix paved the way for a new spinoff, with Aaron Korsh returning as showrunner – if that doesn’t get you Litt up, Gabriel Macht is returning as Harvey Specter for a few episodes. Life is like this, but I like this.

Words by Cameron Frew

Daredevil: Born Again

Release date: March 4, 2025

March 4, 2025 Genre: Superhero/Action

Superhero/Action Cast: Charlie Cox, Deborah Ann Woll, Jon Bernthal, Wilson Bethel, Elden Henson

What it’s about: Matt Murdock is fighting for the little man through his law firm, while Wilson Fisk makes himself known as a political force in New York. Their paths collide, and it’s chaos.

Why we’re excited: This project has had more issues than I did taking my driving test, but at last, there’s light at the end of the tunnel. Out of all the Netflix Marvel TV shows, Daredevil was undoubtedly the strongest – so we should have high hopes for Born Again. If they could bring back Carrie-Anne Moss’ Jeri Hogarth in a cameo role, all the better.

Words by Jasmine Valentine

Black Mirror Season 7

Netflix

Release date: TBC

TBC Genre: Sci-fi

Sci-fi Cast: Awkwafina, Emma Corrin, Paul Giamatti

What it’s about: An anthology series tackling the potentially troubling future ahead, this season of Black Mirror will feature six new stories, including a sequel to “USS Callister”.

Why we’re excited: Black Mirror has always captured the horrified imaginations of its viewers, and Season 7 has the potential to be the most star-studded season yet. Plus, in a time dominated by AI concerns and fraught political events, this might hit audiences harder than Black Mirror has in a long time.

Words by Jessica Cullen

Good American Family

Hulu

Release date: TBC

TBC Genre: Drama

Drama Cast: Ellen Pompeo, Mark Duplass, Imogen Faith Reid

What it’s about: Based on the true story of Natalia Grace, a Ukrainian orphan adopted by Kristine and Michael Barnett, this limited series will explore the controversial events and mysterious circumstances that led to an age change, a court case, and a feverish dispute that rages on to this day.

Why we’re excited: Anyone who tuned into The Curious Case of Natalia Grace will no doubt be giving Good American Family a watch, if only to see how the story is portrayed. Much like Monsters Season 2 and The Staircase, the facts are murky and built on two conflicting accounts. There’s no denying it’s a fascinating, twisty true story, but if handled with care, the series has the potential to explore the deeper questions beneath the scandal.

Words by Daisy Phillipson

Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

HBO

Release date: TBC Summer 2025

TBC Summer 2025 Genre: Fantasy

Fantasy Cast: Peter Claffey, Dexter Sol Ansell, Finn Bennett, Bertie Carvel

What it’s about: Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg, wander Westeros and make powerful friends… and enemies.

Why we’re excited: House of the Dragon Season 3 isn’t coming out until 2026. That sucks, but Knight of the Seven Kingdoms isn’t just filler: while the Game of Thrones prequel has tried to recapture the flagship show’s glory, this feels like something new; light-hearted, comedic, while still retaining the franchise’s appeal. It’s also been given the thumbs up by George R.R. Martin, which is no small feat.

Words by Cameron Frew

Squid Game Season 3

Netflix

Release date: TBC

TBC Genre: Thriller

Thriller Cast: Lee Jung-jae

What it’s about: Following the events of Squid Game Season 2, the third and final chapter will conclude the story of Seong Gi-hun as he seeks vengeance against the organizers of the deadly competition.

Why we’re excited: Squid Game Season 1 was pandemic-defining TV, and rightly so. The storytelling, the dialogue, the twists, the performances, the social commentary, the humor, the violence – every aspect of it is perfection. Season 3 is set to close the story for good, bringing an end to the twisted saga, and given the quality so far, it looks set to go out with a bang. Let the games begin.

Words by Daisy Phillipson

Stranger Things Season 5

Netflix

Release date: TBC

TBC Genre: Sci-fi/Horror

Sci-fi/Horror Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink

What it’s about: As Hawkins falls after Vecna’s attack, Eleven and her friends have to find a way to take down the powerful villain once and for all, saving their town and closing off the gate to the Upside Down for good.

Why we’re excited: Yes, it’s taken a lifetime for Stranger Things to come to an end. Yes, maybe the hype isn’t as big as it used to be nut there’s something almost spiritual about the ending of one of Netflix’s biggest shows ever, and since Season 4 was the best it’s been in years, our hopes are incredibly high for this nostalgic nightmare. Read more about Stranger Things Season 5 here.

Words by Jessica Cullen

The Bear Season 4

Hulu

Release date: TBC

TBC Genre: Drama

Drama Cast: Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri

What it’s about: The fate of the restaurant hangs in the balance; more specifically, the verdict of one review. However, whether it’s a rave or a hatchet job, there’s more at stake than Carmy knows: Sydney’s mental health has passed its breaking point, and she may be leaving to work for someone else.

Why we’re excited: The Bear Season 3 was excellent, but it had one big problem: it felt like half of a chapter, with no resolution for Carmy, Syd, Richie – or anyone, really. The Bear Season 4 will complete the meal (and retroactively improve its predecessor, no doubt) with the show’s most pivotal, and potentially final helping of heart-aching, hive-spreading drama. Yes, chef!

Words by Cameron Frew

The Last of Us Season 2

HBO

Release date: TBC

TBC Genre: Horror

Horror Cast: Bella Ramsey, Pedro Pascal, Kaitlyn Dever, Gabriel Luna, Catherine O’Hara

What it’s about: Five years after the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie’s relationship has frosted over in Jackson. However, their actions unwittingly put them on a collision course with a mysterious stranger, Abby.

Why we’re excited: The Last of Us wasn’t just one of the greatest video game adaptations ever made – it was one of the best TV shows of the decade. If The Last of Us Season 2 follows the plot of Part II (maybe gaming’s most extraordinary, emotional story), expect shock and awe – if it hasn’t been spoiled for you already. Consider yourself warned… and excited.

Words by Cameron Frew

The Madison

Paramount

Release date: TBC

TBC Genre: Drama

Drama Cast: Michelle Pfeiffer, Patrick J. Adams, Matthew Fox

What it’s about: A spinoff of Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone, The Madison follows a wealthy New York family as they reel from a personal tragedy, finding solace in the rural ranch settings of Montana.

Why we’re excited: Okay, this might be one for the Sheridan-heads only, but if you’ve been keeping up with the Duttons/Landmen/Lionesses, then The Madison will likely be on your must-watch list, too. And not just because it’s got a stacked cast and drama-prone premise, but also because we simply have to see if any Yellowstone characters pop up.

Words by Jessica Cullen

Welcome to Derry

HBO

Release date: TBC

TBC Genre: Horror

Horror Cast: Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, Taylour Paige, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Bill Skarsgård

What it’s about: We don’t know a lot about Welcome to Derry beyond it being a prequel series to the It movies, but we expect the show to explore the origins of Pennywise the Clown as he terrorizes the titular town.

Why we’re excited: Pennywise is a beguiling monster whose origin is shrouded in mystery, and I’ve been desperate to know more about him since I walked out of IT Chapter 1. I’m looking forward then to learning more about this cruel cannibalistic clown and how his evil permeated the very soil that Derry’s built upon. I’m thrilled as well that some of the talent behind the recent horror movies – including Andy and Barbara Muschietti, as well as Bill Skarsgard – are working on the show as well because I’m sure they’ll make Welcome to Derry as terrifying as anything we saw in the It films.

Words by Tom Percival