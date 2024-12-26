25 movies coming in 2025 you need to get excited about

2024 is dead (nearly) so it’s out with the old and in with the new. And what better way to kickstart the New Year by listing the 2025 movies we’re most excited for!

That’s no mean feat, some incredible films are s year. Set for release year, with all the superhero movies, action movies, sci-fi films, and horror movies coming, how did we possibly whittle the list down to just 25?

Well, we put together a ground council of Dexerto TV & movie writers (in Slack), each of whom could put forward the case for one or two movies coming next year. From there the top TV & movies people got to work using complicated algorithms (picking the ones we liked) until we had a definitive list of the most exciting 2025 movies.

Article continues after ad

For the record, we haven’t ranked these films. They’re in release date order. Why? Well it felt wrong to rank a film we hadn’t seen and we’re nothing if not scrupulously ethical… plus it looks like Avatar 3 is our most anticipated movie either way, so those of us who rightly believe James Cameron is a genius win either way.

Article continues after ad

Den of Thieves 2

Release date: January 10, 2025

January 10, 2025 Genre: Action

Action Director: Christian Gudegast

Christian Gudegast Cast: Gerard Butler, O’Shea Jackson, Meadow Williams

What it’s about: ‘Big Nick’ tracks down Donnie in Europe, where he’s planning a heist of the world’s largest diamond exchange. However, he doesn’t want to arrest him – he wants in.

Article continues after ad

Why we’re excited: Den of Thieves was described by one critic as Heat soaked in Monster Energy. If that doesn’t get your motor running, I feel sorry for you. Its sequel looks even better than the first, bigger and louder with an eyebrow-raising twist on its dynamic between Big Nick (one of Butler’s best-ever characters) and Donnie. Like he said, I’m “addicted to heists.”

Words by Cameron Frew

Wolf Man

Universal Pictures

Release Date: January 17, 2025

January 17, 2025 Genre: Horror

Horror Director: Leigh Whannell

Leigh Whannell Cast: Julia Garner, Christopher Abbott, Matilda Firth

What it’s about: Jake inherits a remote farmhouse in the Oregon woods, and heads there with his wife and daughter. But on the way, they’re attacked by an unseen animal, which chases the family to the house, and then starts prowling the perimeter. But while they are trapped inside, Jake himself starts to change.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Why we’re excited: Leigh Whannell is why we’re excited for this one. As the brain behind Saw and Insidious, he’s a modern master of horror. While when Whannell tackled a Universal Monster Movie, the result was a truly terrifying take on The Invisible Man. Now Leigh’s heading back to that source, by putting his own spin on the Wolf Man; one that combines hair-raising myth with cabin in the woods action and horror.

Words by Chris Tilly

Article continues after ad

Companion

Release date: January 31, 2025

January 31, 2025 Genre: Horror

Horror Director: Drew Hancock

Drew Hancock Cast: Sophie Thatcher, Jack Quaid, Lukas Gage

What it’s about: Little is known about the plot of Companion for now, other than it’s a horror that’s set to tell a new kind of love story.

Why we’re excited: Although plot details are being kept under wraps, the trailer gave us everything we need to know. An unhinged love story between a couple played by Yellowjackets’ Sophie Thatcher and The Boys’ Jack Quaid, and Barbarian director Zach Cregger serving as producer? Yes, it’s going to be a twisted, gory ride, one that arrives just in time for Valentine’s Day celebrations.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Words by Daisy Phillipson

Captain America: Brave New World

Marvel Studios

Release date: February 14, 2025

February 14, 2025 Genre: Superhero

Superhero Director: Julius Onah

Julius Onah Cast: Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Giancarlo Esposito, Tim Blake Nelson, Harrison Ford

What it’s about: After the newly elected president, Thaddeus Ross, is targeted by dangerous assassins, the new Captain America, Sam Wilson, must investigate who’s behind the attack.

Why we’re excited: Captain America and the Winter Soldier is arguably the best Marvel movie (it’s certainly the best not to feature all of Earth’s mightiest heroes), and it looks to our highly-trained eye like Brave New World is cut from the same cloth. So we’re expecting classic action movie thrills, plenty of twists and turns, and maybe a shocking betrayal or two along the way. Even better, Mackie’s finally going to spread his wings and prove to skeptical Marvel fans that he’s more than ready to wield the shield. All of that and a Red Hulk? You’d have to be part of Hydra not to be hyped.

Article continues after ad

Words by Tom Percival

Article continues after ad

Sinners

Release date: March 7, 2025

March 7, 2025 Genre: Horror

Horror Director: Ryan Coogler

Ryan Coogler Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Wunmi Mosaku

What it’s about: Set in the Jim Crow-era Deep South of the US, Sinners sees twin brothers Elijah and Elias return to their hometown to escape their troubled lives, only to find a sinister force is waiting for them.

Why we’re excited: From Black Panther to Creed, Ryan Coogler never misses, and his next movie looks like another home run. It’s exciting to see the filmmaker taking on a completely different genre (especially when said genre is horror), and giving his acting stalwart Michael B. Jordan a new challenge too: playing twin brothers in a dual role. The Sinners trailer teases demons and dark history, but with Sinners being set as a vampire flick, perhaps Coogler is about to reinvent the subgenre.

Article continues after ad

Words by Daisy Phillipson

The Amateur

20th Century Studios

Release date: April 11, 2025

April 11, 2025 Genre: Thriller/Action

Thriller/Action Director: James Hawes

James Hawes Cast: Rami Malek, Rachel Brosnahan, Laurence Fishburne, Caitriona Balfe

What it’s about: Based on the 1981 novel of the same name by Robert Littell, CIA cryptographer Charles Heller loses his wife in a London terrorist attack. He’s on a one-man mission to track the killers down after blackmailing the agency to train him as a field operative.

Article continues after ad

Why we’re excited: Considering the 1981 movie adaptation fell flat on its ass, The Amateur has an opportunity to bring such a beloved story to life. It’s felt like a while since we’ve seen Malek on our screens, and a leading role with grit and determination could be his perfect reintroduction. Our Outlander Bestie Balfe appears too, and she can do no wrong in our eyes.

Article continues after ad

Words by Jasmine Valentine

Mickey 17

Release date: April 18, 2025

April 18, 2025 Genre: Sci-fi

Sci-fi Director: Bong Joon-ho

Bong Joon-ho Cast: Robert Pattinson, Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Mark Ruffalo

What it’s about: Based on the book by Edward Ashton, Mickey 17 follows Mickey, a down-on-his-luck young man living in the future who signs up to being an “expendable”, meaning he’s resigned to his new job: dying again and again.

Why we’re excited: If you’ve seen the (brilliant) trailer for Mickey 17, then you’ll know we only need to say five words to hype up this hotly-anticipated Bong Joon-ho flick: Robert. Pattinson’s. Freaky. Little. Voice. As an unpredictable and darkly funny take on human life, it looks as though Pattinson’s been let off the leash with this one, and we’re thankful for it.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Words by Jessica Cullen

The Accountant 2

Warner Bros.

Release date: April 25, 2025

April 25, 2025 Genre: Action

Action Director: Gavin O’Connor

Gavin O’Connor Cast: Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal, J.K. Simmons, Cynthia Addai-Robinson

What it’s about: After her former boss is murdered, a treasury agent enlists the services of Christian Wolff, an amazing accountant – and a trained assassin. Alongside his brother Brax, they try to figure out who’s responsible and attract the attention of some of the most ruthless killers alive.

Why we’re excited: One, The Accountant is one of the most underrated action movies of the 2010s; taut, slightly silly, and hefty, with two fantastic performances from Affleck and Bernthal. Two, Gavin O’Connor is one of Hollywood’s best journeymen with an eye and heart for emotional spectacle. Three, it’s the second movie in a planned trilogy; it’s been nearly 10 years, but Christian Wolff is (nearly) back.

Article continues after ad

Words by Cameron Frew

Thunderbolts*

Release date: May 2, 2025

May 2, 2025 Genre: Superhero

Superhero Director: Jake Schreier

Jake Schreier Cast: Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Wendell Edward Pierce, Hannah John-Kamen

What it’s about: Several of the MCU’s deadliest villains and antiheroes are given a top-secret mission to track down a dangerous superhuman called Bob… yes, really.

Article continues after ad

Why we’re excited: Marvel has a bad habit of not making the most of its villains, so we’re glad Thunderbolts* (never forget the *! It’s going to be important) is finally giving some of the more morally ambiguous MCU characters time to shine. Whatsmore it looks like, from the trailers at least, the film’s going to strike a similar tone to something like Guardians of the Galaxy or The Suicide Squad, and I’m a sucker for that style of irreverent action movie. Of course, the real reason I’m excited to see this film is that I need more Red Guardian in my life.

Article continues after ad

Words by Tom Percival

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Release date: May 23, 2025

May 23, 2025 Genre: Action

Action Director: Christopher McQuarrie

Christopher McQuarrie Cast: Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Hayley Atwell

What it’s about: Following on from the cliffhanger ending of Dead Reckoning, The Final Reckoning will follow Ethan Hunt as he teams up with old foes and friends in order to find the location of the evil AI system known as the Entity.

Article continues after ad

Why we’re excited: Dead Recking might not have got the love it deserved, but nobody can deny it did an incredible job of setting up what might be the most jaw-dropping M:I movie yet. There’s a submarine buried beneath the ocean, an Avengers-style team-up of Ethan’s old buddies, and higher stakes than ever before. Whether it’s Tom Cruise’s last turn as Ethan Hunt remains to be seen, but one thing’s for sure: we’re seated.

Article continues after ad

Words by Jessica Cullen

Karate Kid: Legends

Sony Pictures

Release Date: May 30, 2025

May 30, 2025 Genre: Action

Action Director: Jonathan Entwistle

Jonathan Entwistle Cast: Ralph Macchio, Jackie Chan, Ming-Na Wen

What it’s about: We’re yet to see a trailer or synopsis from the new Karate Kid movie, so details are thin on the ground. But the final season of Cobra Kai is delving into Mr. Miyagi’s chequered past, and the smart money is on that story crossing over with Jackie Chan’s character from the 2010 reboot to set up Legends. While Ben Wang is doubtless playing a young karate kid in need of mentorship.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Why we’re excited: The Karate Kid series crane-kicked itself via the terrible Karate Kid Part III, and the equally awful Next Karate Kid. But the franchise returned via that aforementioned reboot, and was fully revived by Cobra Kai in 2018. The success of the show meant a new movie suddenly became a viable option, and the eagerly anticipated sequel will do something fans have waited years for, by uniting Ralph Macchio’s Karate Kid/Man with Jackie Chan’s Mr. Han.

Words by Chris Tilly

Article continues after ad

Ballerina

Release date: June 6, 2025

June 6, 2025 Genre: Action

Action Director: Len Wiseman

Len Wiseman Cast: Ana de Armas, Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Lance Reddick (in his final role)

What it’s about: Set between John Wick 3 and 4, Ballerina revolves around Eve Macarro, a dancer-assassin who seeks revenge for her father’s death.

Why we’re excited: Who knew that a movie about a man seeking vengeance for his dead dog would turn out to be such a hit? But it has, and that’s why excitement for Ballerina is off the charts. Ana de Armas has already shown her action chops, and she’ll be bringing those to the high-octane flick. While it will expand on the on-screen universe, the core theme will remain at the heart of Ballerina: vengeance, a dish best-served cold. Or, in John Wick’s case, with bone-crunching ultraviolence.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Words by Daisy Phillipson

28 Years Later

Sony Pictures

Release date: June 20

Genre: Horror

Director: Danny Boyle

Cast: Cillian Murphy, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, Ralph Fiennes

What it’s about: It’s been 28 years since the Rage Virus turned millions of people in the UK into manic, rabid zombies, with only a few small communities protected from infection. In an effort to find help for his dying mother, a young boy sets out into no (hu)man’s land.

Why we’re excited: It’s been over a decade since 28 Weeks Later; god knows how many fake posters and reports we’ve endured since then. Next year, Danny Boyle is back at the helm for the long-awaited threequel, also penned by Alex Garland, the writer of the original film – which happens to be one of the best horror movies of all time. In short, this is an event.

Article continues after ad

Words by Cameron Frew

F1

Apple TV

Release date: June 27, 2025

June 27, 2025 Genre: Sport

Sport Director: Joseph Kosinski

Joseph Kosinski Cast: Brad Pitt, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem

What it’s about: Race-car driver Sonny Hayes retires from Formula 1 following a horrible crash, and makes a living driving in other disciplines. But he’s tempted back to F1 by the opportunity to coach rookie racer Joshua Pearce.

Why we’re excited: Director Joe Kosinski is a celluloid visionary who transported audiences into a computer during Tron: Legacy, and dropped them into an aerial dogfight during Top: Gun Maverick. Now he’s driving them onto a race track for what sounds like a pretty standard sports movie. But Kosinski shot during Grand Prix weekends all over the world, using cutting-edge equipment to move in and around the film’s state-of-the-art car, so viewers will actually feel what it’s like to drive in Formula 1.

Article continues after ad

Words by Chris Tilly

Jurassic World: Rebirth

Release date: July 2, 2025

July 2, 2025 Genre: Action

Action Director: Gareth Edwards

Gareth Edwards Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey

What it’s about: Set five years after the events of Dominion, Jurassic Park: Rebirth revolves around the three largest dinosaurs on the planet holding the key to a drug that will change the world. A crack team is, therefore, sent on a secret mission to secure the potentially life-saving DNA.

Why we’re excited: Rebirth is written by David Koepp, who penned the original Jurassic Park, and directed by Gareth Edwards, whose previous credits include Monsters, Godzilla, Rogue One, and The Creator. So it feels like the franchise is in safe hands. While it also sounds like there will be twists and turns along the way, as the official synopsis promises “a sinister, shocking discovery that’s been hidden from the world for decades.”

Article continues after ad

Words by Chris Tilly

Superman

Release date: July 11, 2025

July 11, 2025 Genre: Superhero

Superhero Director: James Gunn

James Gunn Cast: David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Isabela Merced, Nicholas Hoult

What it’s about: Set in a world where superheroes have existed for decades, Superman struggles to balance his Kryptonian heritage with the responsibilities of his human alter-ego, Clark Kent.

Why we’re excited: Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s James Gunn’s take on Superman, and he’s bringing a whole cinematic universe with him. Yes, after Snyder’s dour take on the Man of Steel, we’re finally getting a Superman we deserve, one that’s supposedly more optimistic and happy than Zack’s neck-breaking red-eyed monster. What I’m really interested to see, however, is how Gunn’s zany and anarchic storytelling style marries with the Big Blue Boy Scout’s wholesome vibe. I’ve no doubt Gunn will make it work, but it’s easier to imagine a man can fly than it is to picture whatever Gunn’s cooking up for the Kryptonian.

Article continues after ad

Words by Tom Percival

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Marvel

Release date: July 25, 2025

July 25, 2025 Genre: Superhero

Superhero Director: Matt Shakman

Matt Shakman Cast: Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ralph Ineson

What it’s about: The Fantastic Four, Earth’s leading superhero team, battles a cosmic deity known as Galactus, who wants to devour our planet.

Why we’re excited: We’ve waited the best part of 65 years for a decent adaptation of the Fantastic Four (I’m sorry if you like the 2004 film, it’s not good you were just a child when you saw it) and I’m optimistic WandaVision director Matt Shakman, and the incredible cast he’s assembled are going to be the ones who make Marvel’s First Family into the cinematic icons they deserve to be.

Article continues after ad

My own love of Reed, Sue, and the crew aside, I’m also interested in the whole retro-futuristic vibe the film seems to be going for; it’s a cool aesthetic and one that seems like a perfect fit for the Four. But wait, there’s more! We’re finally getting a comics-accurate Galactus, complete with a giant purple hat, voiced by the badass baritone Ralph Ineson.

Words by Tom Percival

Nobody 2

Universal Pictures

Release date: August 15, 2025

August 15, 2025 Genre: Action

Action Director: Timo Tjahjanto

Timo Tjahjanto Cast: Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, Sharon Stone, Christopher Lloyd, RZA

What it’s about: After massacring the Russian mob, Hutch tries to restore order with his wife and family – but his past is still pursuing him, and he’s forced to go up against an even more dangerous villain.

Why we’re excited: Until Nobody, Bob Odenkirk was best known as Breaking Bad’s loveably loathsome neighborhood crook. Now, he’s a bona fide badass, and with Timo Tjahjanto – the director of The Night Comes For Us and The Shadow Strays – Nobody 2 will give him an even bigger, gnarlier bloodbath to punch his way out of. “God, open that door.”

Words by Cameron Frew

The Conjuring: Last Rites

Warner Bros. Pictures

Release date: September 5, 2025

September 5, 2025 Genre: Horror

Director: Michael Chaves

Michael Chaves Cast: Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Ben Hardy

What it’s about: Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren take on one more case of a mysterious haunting, and it proves to be their most horrifying story yet.

Why we’re excited: The Conjuring movies can safely be attributed to bringing about a whole new generation of horror lovers, and now The Conjuring: Last Rites is set to close out with one more terrifying tale. While the specific case hasn’t been announced yet, Ed and Lorraine Warren had plenty of juicy tales to pick from, so it’s safe to say it’ll still make the hairs on your arms stand up.

Words by Jessica Cullen

Mortal Kombat 2

Warner Bros.

Release date: October 24, 2025

October 24, 2025 Genre: Action

Action Director: Simon McQuoid

Simon McQuoid Cast: Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Joe Taslim, Hiroyuki Sanada, Karl Urban

What it’s about: With Sub-Zero dead and Shang-Tsung vowing revenge, Raiden trains a new group of champions for the Mortal Kombat tournament. Meanwhile, Cole Young heads to Los Angeles to find a martial arts movie star: Johnny Cage.

Why we’re excited: Was Mortal Kombat one of the best video game movies ever? No. Was it brilliantly cast, with loyal character design, fascinating worldbuilding, grin-inducing fan service, not to mention an ending with an applause-worthy stinger? Yes! We know the sequel will actually include the titular tournament, and in addition to Cage, it’ll introduce Baraka, Kitana, and (hopefully) Noob Saibot. In other words, it could be a flawless victory.

Words by Cameron Frew

Predator: Badlands

20th Century Studios

Release Date: November 7, 2025

November 7, 2025 Genre: Sci-Fi

Sci-Fi Director: Dan Trachtenberg

Dan Trachtenberg Cast: Elle Fanning

What it’s about: Details are scarce on this one at present, but we do know that Badlands is set on an alien planet, features Elle Fanning in multiple roles, and is based on a story that’s designed to have audiences rooting for the Predator.

Why we’re excited: With Prey, director Dan Trachtenberg crafted the best Predator movie since the 1987 franchise starter, while there were times where it even outshone the original. So we’re very ready to see where he takes the series next. While we’re equally excited about the double dose of alien action heading our way, as Trachtenberg apparently shot another Predator movie alongside Badlands, which is also due in 2025.

Words by Chris Tilly

Wicked For Good

Universal Pictures

Release date: November 21, 2025

November 21, 2025 Genre: Musical

Musical Director: Jon M. Chu

Jon M. Chu Cast: Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum

What it’s about: Picking up after Erivo’s legendary rendition of ‘Defying Gravity,’ The Wicked Witch of the West is now Oz’s most wanted. Glinda has been made good by the wizard and Madame Morrible, with Fiyero caught in the middle. Oh, and Dorothy’s house has landed in Munchkinland for good measure.

Why we’re excited: Don’t panic guys, there’s only a year of holding space left to go! I’m honestly still bowled over by how incredible Part 1 was, which might make the follow-up my cinematic event of the year. Wicked is about to take a darker turn and fully intersect with The Wizard of Oz, and we’re likely to see some key changes from the original musical. In my best RuPaul voice… I cannot wait to see how this turns out.

Words by Jasmine Valentine

The Running Man

Tri-Star Pictures/Netflix

Release date: November 21, 2025

November 21, 2025 Genre: Action/Thriller

Action/Thriller Director: Edgar Wright

Edgar Wright Cast: Glen Powell, Josh Brolin, Katy O Brian

What it’s about: A remake of the 1987 Stephen King adaptation, The Running Man takes place in a dystopian world in which a man finds himself as a contestant on the life-or-death reality show in which he has to escape the clutches of professional killers.

Why we’re excited: Between The Monkey, The Running Man, and The Long Walk, we’re living in a new wave of Stephen King adaptations, and it’s about time. Running Man, however, is poised to be one of the best, with man-of-the-moment Glen Powell stepping into Arnie’s shoes to put a new, charming spin on the dystopia genre.

Words by Jessica Cullen

Avatar: Fire and Ash

20th Century Studios

Release date: December 19, 2025

December 19, 2025 Genre: Sci-fi

Sci-fi Director: James Cameron

James Cameron Cast: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang

What it’s about: The war between humanity and the Na’vi escalates, putting Sully and his family on another collision course with Quaritch (whose relationship with Spider is more complicated than ever) and the darker side of Pandora – including a dangerous volcanic clan.

Why we’re excited: In 2009, James Cameron created the greatest spectacle since the turn of the millennium. In 2022, he came back… and did it again. How many times do I need to say it? You never bet against the self-proclaimed king of the world, so while the franchise’s haters feign ignorance, I’ll be seated for Avatar 3, a guaranteed box office and cultural phenomenon.

Guillermo Del Toro’s Frankenstein

Universal Pictures

Release date: TBD 2025

TBD 2025 Genre: Horror/Drama

Horror/Drama Director: Guillermo del Toro

Guillermo del Toro Cast: Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Oscar Isaac, Christopher Waltz, Charles Dance

What it’s about: A Del Toro-fied version of the 1818 Mary Shelley horror classic. To continue the experiments of Dr. Victor Frankenstein, Dr. Pretorius tracks down Frankenstein’s monster, who is believed to have died in a fire 40 years before.

Why we’re excited: Okay, not too much is confirmed for this one… but it’s Del Toro’s for God’s sake. From his version of Pan’s Labyrinth to Pinocchio, the man knows twisted. It’s in his bones. There are endless reasons why we shouldn’t have new adaptions of stories we know all too well, but Del Toro might just be an exception.

Words by Jasmine Valentine