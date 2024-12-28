The scariest looking 2025 horror movies

Longlegs, Terrifier 3, and Smile 2 (among many others) made 2024 a great year for fans of things that go bump in the night, but the thrills won’t stop there. There are plenty of horror movies coming in 2025 to serve as the inspiration for your next nightmare.

The year starts with the savage Wolf Man, then in the summer we’ve got Michael B. Jordan’s new film, and then Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is coming home for Christmas. That’s just a taste of the horrors to come, though, so to help you decide which scary movies are worth your time, we’ve put together a list of the 10 horror movies we’re most excited about in 2025.

Also, as a quick note, we haven't ranked these films; they're just listed in release date order.

Wolf Man

Release Date: January 17, 2025

January 17, 2025 Genre: Horror

Horror Director: Leigh Whannel

Leigh Whannel Cast: Julia Garner, Christopher Abbott, Matilda Firth

What it’s about: Jake inherits a remote farmhouse in the Oregon woods and heads there with his wife and daughter. But on the way, they’re attacked by an unseen animal, which chases the family to the house and then starts prowling the perimeter. But while they are trapped inside, Jake himself starts to change.

Why we’re excited: Leigh Whannell is why we’re excited about this one. As the brain behind Saw and Insidious, he’s a modern master of horror. When Whannell tackled a Universal Monster Movie, the result was a truly terrifying take on The Invisible Man. Now Leigh’s heading back to that source by putting his own spin on the Wolf Man, one that combines hair-raising myth with cabin-in-the-woods action and horror.

Presence

Sundance Institute

Release date: January 17, 2025

January 17, 2025 Genre: Horror

Horror Director: Steven Soderbergh

Steven Soderbergh Cast: Lucy Liu, Julia Fox, Chris Sullivan.

What it’s about: When a family moves into a new suburban home, their idyllic life becomes an eerie nightmare as they realize they’re not alone.

Why we’re excited: When Steven Soderbergh makes a movie, you’re compelled to pay attention by law. Better yet, when Soderbergh wants to be scary, he goes for it; just look at Contagion and Unsane. Presence also has a brilliant concept: it’s a horror movie filmed entirely from the perspective of the entity, lingering and looming over the house as its occupants try to figure out what’s going on.

Companion

Release date: January 31, 2025

January 31, 2025 Director: Drew Hancock

Drew Hancock Cast: Sophie Thatcher, Jack Quaid, Lukas Gage

What it’s about: Little is known about the plot of Companion for now, other than it’s a horror that’s set to tell a new kind of love story.

Why we’re excited: Sophie Thatcher is quickly becoming our new leading scream queen, and she’s set to lean into that role even further with Companion, a violent, twisted new thriller produced by Barbarian director Zach Cregger. Let’s not forget The Boys’ Jack Quaid playing her on-screen partner in what’s set to be an unhinged love story. And if that doesn’t float your dark and scary boat, we can’t help you.

The Monkey

Release date: February 21, 2025

February 21, 2025 Director: Osgood Perkins

Osgood Perkins Cast: Theo James, Tatiana Maslany, Elijah Wood, Sarah Levy

What it’s about: Based on a Stephen King short story, The Monkey tells the tale of twin brothers Hal and Bill, who find themselves cursed by a killer toy monkey they discover in their father’s attic.

Why we’re excited: The marriage of Osgood Perkins and Stephen King seems like a pairing made in horror movie heaven (would that be hell?), so we’re very excited about this. From the trailers, it looks like this bloody story will strike a different tone from Osgood’s previous, more occult work. We’re not saying it looks like a laugh-a-minute comedy. Still, there’s definitely a degree of zaniness to the teaser that teases a slightly more irreverent tone than the super serious and somber Longlegs or The Blackcoat’s Daughter.

Sinners

Warner Bros. Pictures

Release date: March 7, 2025

March 7, 2025 Director: Ryan Coogler

Ryan Coogler Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell

What it’s about: Two twin brothers return to their hometown after attempting to leave their past behind, only to find that a vampiric evil has taken over.

Why we’re excited: Michael B. Jordan teaming up with Ryan Coogler again? Playing twins? Who hunt vampires? Honestly, our expectations couldn’t be higher for this action-packed horror fusion, and if it’s anything like the other Jordan-Coogler collabs, then it could very well end up being one of the most fun vampire movies in years.

Drop

Universal Pictures

Release date: April 11, 2025

April 11, 2025 Director: Christopher Landon

Christopher Landon Cast: Meghann Fahy, Brandon Sklenar

What it’s about: Violet is pleasantly surprised when she meets up with her first date since becoming a widow, but when she starts receiving threatening drops on her phone, she must follow a series of sinister instructions in a bid to keep her young son and sister safe.

Why we’re excited: It’s high time Meghann Fahy leads a horror, and Christopher Landon’s next ride is the perfect entry. Drop doesn’t sound particularly taxing or groundbreaking, but sometimes that’s all you want from a film. His Happy Death Day series was oh so much fun, and though his new movie deals with darker themes, it’s bound to deliver a mix of thrills and playful suspense.

28 Years Later

Release date: June 20, 2025

June 20, 2025 Director: Danny Boyle

Danny Boyle Cast: Cillian Murphy, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, Ralph Fiennes

What it’s about: It’s been 28 years since the Rage Virus turned millions of people in the UK into manic, rabid zombies, with only a few small communities protected from infection. In an effort to find help for his dying mother, a young boy sets out into no (hu)man’s land.

Why we’re excited: It’s been over a decade since 28 Weeks Later; god knows how many fake posters and reports we’ve endured since then. Next year, Danny Boyle is back at the helm for the long-awaited threequel, also penned by Alex Garland, the writer of the original film – which happens to be one of the best horror movies of all time. In short, this is an event.

Him

Artisan Entertainment Marlon Wayans in Requiem for a Dream as we don’t have any offical Him stills yet

Release date: September 19, 2025

September 19, 2025 Director: Justin Tipping

Justin Tipping Cast: Julia Fox, Tierra Whack, Jim Jeffries, Tim Heidecker

What it’s about: A promising young football player joins an isolated compound to train under a dynasty team’s aging quarterback.

Why we’re excited: She’s everywhere, she’s so Julia… the horror version? People arguably haven’t taken her seriously since her turn in Uncut Gems, and I’m excited to see what she has to offer as a horror actress. On top of this, sports? Normally, I’d say no, but there’s something exciting about seeing footballers watch their own legs volley through the sky.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

Universal Pictures

Release date: December 5, 2025

December 5, 2025 Director: Emma Tammi

Emma Tammi Cast: Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, Matthew Lillard

What it’s about: In line with the second game in the franchise, we’re expecting to see the fictional pizzeria return alongside the newly unmasked villain Springtrap.

Why we’re excited: I shouldn’t be looking forward to another helping of FNAF, but I am. The lore is delicious even for those who haven’t played the games, while I’m still rooting for Hutcherson to become the Katniss Everdeen of evil animatronics. Lillard’s Shaggy friendliness turned demonic child killer doesn’t hurt things either.

Final Destination: Bloodlines

Dexerto There’s no official Final Destination art so we made our own… pretty accurate if you ask me

Release date: TBC

TBC Director: Zach Lipovsky, Adam Stein

Zach Lipovsky, Adam Stein Cast: Tony Todd, Brec Bassinger, Teo Briones, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Richard Harmon

What it’s about: While unconfirmed, it’s believed it will follow Stefani, an 18-year-old college student who keeps having a dream about dying in a horrific accident. It turns out that it was real, only that it happened to her grandmother – but she cheated Death, and her bloodline isn’t safe.

Why we’re excited: A busy flight, a log truck on a highway, a rickety rollercoaster, a Nascar crash, a collapsing bridge; the world is crying out for a new nightmare, and Final Destination 6 will deliver overdue guts and gore with a revamped formula, and a much-deserved curtain call for the late Tony Todd.

