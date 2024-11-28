The 10 best true crime documentaries of 2024

True crime fanatics, listen up – from The Jinx Season 2 to Quiet on Set, we’ve whittled down the documentaries of 2024 to give you the ten best releases of the year.

It wasn’t an easy task, especially given the staggering number of gripping new titles that debuted over the past 12 months, each exploring a diverse range of real-life stories.

This year has been particularly active in the true crime dramatization subgenre, with the likes of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Woman of the Hour, and Baby Reindeer drawing in millions of viewers.

But today we’re here to focus on the standout documentaries that defined 2024, offering unforgettable storytelling, investigations, and insight into true crime’s most haunting tales.

10. Lover, Stalker, Killer

Netflix

What it’s about: An unrivaled account of what happened to Dave Kroupa, a divorcee who decided to put himself out there and start dating. Little did he realize that this would lead him down a horrifying path of harassment, deception, and murder.

Why it’s good: Some of the best true crime docs are those that delve into niche cases yet to be widely explored, and Lover, Stalker, Killer does this brilliantly. It combines chilling firsthand accounts with an expertly paced narrative (note its sharp 90-minute runtime). While the film sheds light on a case that feels deeply personal, it’s also universally unsettling. Honorable mention goes to our soylent-drinking techspert, Tony Kava.

9. The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks

ID

What it’s about: Picking up where The Curious Case of Natalia Grace left off, Natalia Speaks gives Grace the opportunity to share her side of what happened with the Barnetts while revealing her new life with the Mans family.

Why it’s good: Just like the first chapter, Natalia Speaks centers around a case that truly needs to be seen to be believed. It’s a rare stranger-than-fiction tale that continues to play out in real time, with in-depth insights from Natalia herself. The reason it’s not higher up on this list is its dramatic tone, which at times can feel more like a reality show than a balanced documentary.

8. The Push: Murder on the Cliff

Channel 4

What it’s about: The Push delves into the tragic story of Fawziyah Javed, who fell to her death from Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh in 2021 while pregnant with her first child. Two days later, her husband Kashif Anwar was arrested and charged with murder.

Why it’s good: This two-part documentary is as compelling as it is infuriating, uncovering dark truths about the abuse Fawziyah endured and the efforts to have her silenced. By making use of Scotland’s relaxed rules on filming in court, the story is cut between gripping footage of the trial, expertly woven together with Fawziyah’s family as they share the grief and heartbreak they’ve endured.

7. Ctrl+Alt+Desire

Paramount+

What it’s about: A three-part docu-series centering on director Colin Archdeacon’s investigation into Grant Amato, a man who murdered his family in cold blood after falling in love with a cam model.

Why it’s good: It’s always risky covering familiar ground (especially when true crime legend JCS has already examined the case). But to say Archdeacon put the work in to deliver a fresh take would be an understatement. With unrivaled access through prison phone calls spanning four years, Ctrl+Alt+Desire gives an unflinching and incriminating look into Amato’s mental state while also serving as a cautionary tale about loneliness and obsession in the digital era.

6. American Nightmare

Netflix

What it’s about: This three-part docu-series examines the case of Denise Huskins and her partner Aaron Quinn, who were accused of creating a hoax after Huskins was kidnapped from their California home in 2015 for two days.

Why it’s good: American Nightmare hooks you in from the very first scene and doesn’t loosen its grip until the credits roll. Emotional storytelling and shocking twists make for a dramatic ride, while also serving justice to Denise and Aaron’s ordeal. But what really stands out is its critique on the American policing system and the influence the media has on real-world events.

5. The Program: Cons, Cults, and Kidnapping

Netflix

What it’s about: Director Katherine Kubler and a series of her former classmates from the Academy at Ivy Ridge in upstate New York reflect on the abuse they endured at the boarding school while shining a light on the troubled teen industry.

Why it’s good: It’s rare to see a story told from such a personal perspective, making The Program all the more powerful to watch. As the episodes unfold, viewers are confronted with the horrific conditions these individuals endured, placing responsibility not only on the flawed institutions but also the parents who put them there. Above all, Kubler deftly channels her experiences into a message for change, making this as much of a survival story as it is a call to action.

4. Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV

ID

What it’s about: A deep dive into the toxic culture behind some of the most iconic children’s shows of the late 1990s and early 2000s, focusing on the Nickelodeon empire built by Dan Schneider.

Why it’s good: Although it’s a tough watch, Quiet on Set is one of the strongest entries on this list due to its compelling evidence, first-hand accounts, and expert reporting on the various allegations that have emerged from behind the scenes at Nickelodeon. In doing so, it highlights a wider issue of power imbalances, calling to action for change and better protection for child stars.

3. Tell Them You Love Me

Sky

What it’s about: Tell Them You Love Me examines the controversial affair between white professor Anna Stubblefield and her non-verbal Black student, Derrick Johnson.

Why it’s good: Nothing about the case is comfortable to watch, especially as the producers (including the ever-amazing Louis Theroux) give Stubblefield a platform to speak – but it’s impossible to look away. By exploring what she did to Johnson, and the impact it had on his family, in a thoughtful, balanced way, Tell Them You Love Me teaches important lessons on issues such as consent, gender, disability, and race.

2. The Jinx: Part Two

HBO

What it’s about: In this follow-up to arguably the best true crime documentary in US history, The Jinx Season 2 involves another eight years of Andrew Jarecki’s investigation into the life, crimes, and death of millionaire murderer Robert Durst.

Why it’s good: There were fears that a second season could never live up to the first chapter – and that “killed them all” ending – but it quickly proved us all wrong. As well as uncovering a wealth of new information beyond the confines of the courtroom, The Jinx: Part Two takes viewers to the fallout of the accidental confession, giving the first chapter the ending we didn’t know we needed.

1. Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter

Netflix

What it’s about: When Cathy Terkanian finds out the daughter she placed for adoption went missing at age 14, she embarks on an unrelenting search that leads to sinister revelations about adoptive parents Dennis and Brenda Bowman.

Why it’s good: Into the Fire earns its place at the top of this list for many reasons, starting with its core: an unbelievable true story that unfolds like a heartbreaking tragedy. Secondly, director Ryan White and producer Charlize Theron deftly blend factual reporting with emotional storytelling, creating a gripping and compelling experience.

Finally, at just two episodes long, not a moment is wasted, nor are any of the key moments rushed or exaggerated. It’s a true marker of what’s possible in the true crime genre, proving that quality over quantity and storytelling over sensationalism should always lead the way.

