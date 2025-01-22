Benedict Cumberbatch’s Avengers: Doomsday “spoiler” reveals big Secret Wars detail

Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch has shared an Avengers: Doomsday “spoiler” that divulges a major detail about the Secret Wars movie.

Earth’s Mightiest heroes will finally assemble again in 2026 with the eagerly-anticipated release of Avengers: Doomsday. The movie will mark the first MCU-wide crossover of characters since Endgame hit theaters in 2019.

Very little is known about the next Avengers team-up, outside of confirmation that Robert Downey Jr. will play a pivotal part in the role of Doctor Doom.

Article continues after ad

The film’s overarching plot remains a mystery, however, and news from Doctor Strange himself, Benedict Cumberbatch, is bound to raise even more questions.

Cumberbatch reveals Avengers Doomsday & Secret Wars spoilers

In an interview with Variety, Cumberbatch spoke briefly about the part he’ll play in upcoming MCU blockbusters. According to the actor, Doctor Strange will not appear in 2026’s Doomsday.

He then asked the publication, “Is that a spoiler?” before responding with, “F*ck it!”

The actor went on to note that Strange’s absence from the 2026 project is because of “the character not aligning with this part of the story.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Fans of the neurosurgeon-turned-sorcerer need not fret, though. Doctor Strange will appear “in a lot” of Avengers: Secret Wars when it premieres in May 2027, Cumberbatch teased. “He’s quite central to where things might go.”

Marvel Studios Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to hit theaters on May 1, 2026.

In addition, he stated Doctor Strange will return in a third solo film and applauded Marvel Studios’ willingness to be collaborative.

“They are very open to discussing where we go next,” Cumberbatch continued, revealing that he’s been asked for his input in future directors and writers.

Article continues after ad

Executives have also asked him which part of the comic lore he’d like to explore. “He’s a very rich character to play. He’s a complex, contradictory, troubled human who’s got these extraordinary abilities, so there’s potent stuff to mess about with.”

With Doctor Strange sitting on the sidelines during Avengers: Doomsday, it’s possible we won’t know what’s next for the character for quite some time.