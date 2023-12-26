Bendy and the Ink Machine movie: Everything we know

The trend of video game adaptations shows no signs of slowing down – here’s everything we know about the Bendy and the Ink Machine movie.

Gamers continue to have the last laugh in theaters worldwide, with the popularity of video game adaptations growing from strength to strength.

From The Last of Us dominating HBO to Five Nights at Freddy’s making its money back before hitting its release date, we’re crazy for gaming flicks – and creators are listening.

Article continues after ad

The latest franchise to hit screens is Bendy and the Ink Machine – here’s everything we know about the movie so far.

Article continues after ad

Will there be a Bendy and the Ink Machine movie?

Yes, a Bendy and the Ink Machine movie has officially been announced.

The announcement was made on the social media account of the video game franchise on December 25, 2023.

The film’s onscreen adaptation will be a collaboration between Radar Pictures and Joey Drew Studios.

There is currently no release date for the Bendy and the Ink Machine movie.

Article continues after ad

As the project has only just been announced, it’s unlikely to get a 2024 release – meaning fans are most likely to see it in 20215 at the earliest.

We’ll keep this page updated with all the latest news as it comes in.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Bendy and the Ink Machine movie cast: who’s in it?

There is currently no confirmed cast for the Bendy and the Ink Machine movie.

Before a cast list can be settled, there’s one question to answer first – will the movie be an animated or live-action adaptation?

Article continues after ad

The answer is currently unknown, but could easily go either way. With the popularity of video game adaptations increasing, 2023 saw both strategies see epic box office success thanks to The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Five Nights at Freddy’s.

Bendy and the Ink Machine movie plot: what is it about?

Though the plot of the movie hasn’t been revealed, the original game follows the below premise:

“The game follows Henry Stein, a retired animator who returns to the defunct animation company upon an invitation from his old friend Joey Drew, then, later on, he discovers a living nightmare within the studio by the chaos of ink, thanks to the titular Ink Machine.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Traveling through the deep underground levels under the studio reveals more as the chapters proceed. The game mixes combat with puzzle mechanics.”

That’s everything we know so far. Check out our other upcoming hubs below:

Fantastic Four | Avengers: The Kang Dynasty | Avengers: Secret Wars | Marvel Zombies | The Marvels | Agatha: Coven of Chaos | Blade MCU | Captain America 4 | The Boys Season 4 | Avatar 3 | Batman: The Brave And The Bold | Beetlejuice 2 | Blade | Deadpool 3 | Dune 2 | Gladiator 2 | Mission: Impossible 8 | Mortal Kombat 2 | Beyond the Spider-Verse | Superman: Legacy | Thunderbolts | Venom 3 | Wicked | 1923 Season 2 | Citadel Season 2 | Daredevil: Born Again | Euphoria Season 3 | Severance Season 2 | Stranger Things Season 5 | The Last of Us Season 2 | The Mandalorian Season 4 | The Penguin | The Sandman Season 2 | The White Lotus Season 3 | Wednesday Season 2 | Yellowjackets Season 3

Article continues after ad