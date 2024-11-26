Ben Stiller reveals main plot line in Severance Season 2 after mysterious trailer

Ahead of the release of Severance Season 2, Ben Stiller has confirmed the new season’s main throughline – and it involves Mark.

Season 2 is less than two months away, and have no idea what will happen; will Irving reunite with Burt, will Ms. Casey realize she’s Mark’s supposedly dead wife, and how will Helly R’s life change after the events of the Severance Season 1?

The first trailer for the new season didn’t give anything away. It looks like Dylan will be relocated to a new post under Lumon, and Mark will be working with new colleagues, and Gwendoline Christie is involved somehow, but that’s about it.

Mark will “figure out who he is” in Severance Season 2

In a new interview with Collider, Stiller teased more about what to expect, particularly with Mark’s journey of self-discovery as an Innie (and an Outie).

“Knowing how Season 1 ended, there were so many obviously big questions,” he explained.

“We now have sort of opened up the world for the innies who have been on the outside world, so we felt like there was a responsibility to open up the story in that way and ratchet up the stakes and really dig into these relationships in terms of what Mark is dealing with in this very unique situation of the innie and the Outie.

“The first season was so much about Mark trying to navigate this world, and then now realizing, having had his innie be on the outside world and learn this incredibly impactful thing about his wife, to follow up on that and that journey, to me it’s always been about Mark’s journey towards figuring out who he is.”

Apple TV+

Season 2’s sound mix was just completed, so everything is going to plan for Severance’s long-awaited return. Also, Season 3 is already in early development.

“You have a responsibility to the audience that you’re going somewhere with it,” Stiller added.

“That’s always been a part of it for us, really understanding where it’s heading to, and Apple’s been really supportive of that and been sensitive to what the story is and not saying, ‘Okay, this is something that has to keep going as long as it’s successful.’

“It should go as long as the story goes, and that’s something we have an idea of and we’re working towards as we’re starting up our Season 3 work.”

Before it hits Apple TV on January 17, 2025, check out Severance Season 2’s episode titles. You can also read our list of the best TV shows of 2024.