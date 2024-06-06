Below Deck’s Captain Lee claims Carl Radke “went off” on him over podcast episode

Captain Lee Rosbach and Carl Radke may have ended their friendship after the Summer House cast member “went off” on the Below Deck captain.

Below Deck’s Captain Lee Rosbach and Summer House’s Carl Radke have been close friends during their time as Bravolebrities.

Captain Lee was even supposed to attend Carl and Lindsay Hubbard’s wedding in Mexico. He also spilled the tea about the former couple on his ‘Salty With Captain Lee’ podcast, saying their nuptials were supposed to be filmed and aired on Bravo.

The two were so close, that Captain Lee weighed in on Carl and Lindsay’s breakup, saying that Kyle Cooke from Summer House played a role in the couple’s separation by badmouthing Lindsay every chance he had.

Article continues after ad

However, Captain Lee and Carl seem to have severed their friendship. During a podcast episode, the Summer House cast member “went off” on the Captain and his co-host Sam DeCavalcanti when they interviewed Carl about his shocking split from Lindsay.

Article continues after ad

Though the Captain said he made a safe space for Carl during their interview, saying that he wouldn’t include any context that Carl didn’t want to be added to the official podcast episode, Captain Lee was taken aback when his former friend said he was “taking advantage” of him and ‘putting him on the spot.’

“We didn’t hang him up to dry — it was a softball interview if I have ever seen one. Because I never would have done anything intentionally to put Carl on the spot,” Captain Lee explained in a podcast episode on June 5.

Article continues after ad

“I don’t know what made him go off the way he went or what he was thinking,” he continued after saying that he never aired the podcast episode after Carl asked him not to.

Though the former friends bonded over losing loved ones to addiction, Captain Lee confirmed with US Weekly that the two have not spoken in recent weeks, as Carl has been “busy.”