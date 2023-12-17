Bella Ramsey recalls feeling “lesser” as a child actor on Game of Thrones set

While discussing being a child actor on sets like Game of Thrones, Bella Ramsey revealed how they felt like a “lesser” actor.

Though Bella Ramsey has cemented themselves as a serious adult actor thanks to their roles in The Last of Us and Time, Ramsey started out as a child actor in Hollywood.

Starting with their role as Lyanna Mormont in the hit TV series Game of Thrones, Ramsey has been steadily workin since 2016 when they were 13 years old.

However, it seems like their time as a child actor in Hollywood wasn’t all sunshine and roses as Ramsey recently revealed how they felt like a “lesser” actor while on set with adult actors.

Ramsey felt a rift between them and their adult co-stars

The actor recently caught up with The Independent while doing promotion for Chicken Run 2 where they discussed their unique experience as a young child actor on a big blockbuster set like Game of Thrones.

“Being a kid actor, I didn’t like the separation,” Ramsey explained, “The thing I hated the most was being patronized. I didn’t like the fact that I could only be on set for a certain amount of time, and had to go and do tutoring.”

“I get why the hours protections for child actors are phenomenally important – but I hated feeling like I was lesser or separate from the adult cast.”

The actor went on to add that they always “got along better” with their adult co-stars rather than their child peers.

“I wasn’t intimidated by going onto a set with a load of people twice, three times my age,” Ramsey recalled, “As I’ve grown up, I’ve learnt that I have autonomy to stand up for myself and for other younger people that I work with now. I want to enable them to advocate for themselves in the way that people older than me taught me to advocate for myself!”

It’s not all that surprising that Ramsey got along better with their adult co-stars as they have expressed their love for Last of Us co-star Pedro Pascal numerous of times, going so far as to call him her “best friend.”

To check out more of Dexerto’s TV and movie coverage, click here.