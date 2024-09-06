The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice soundtrack is a disco heavy blast from the past

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is in cinemas now, and like the first movie, it’s as much a musical as it is comedy-horror, so here’s a guide to the movie’s soundtrack.

The original Beetlejuice was filled with music, most notably the Harry Belafonte songs ‘Day-O,’ and ‘Jump in the Line,’ which the characters lip-synched to throughout the movie.

Belated sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice continues that approach, with a memorable Belafonte cover by a choir, and much more lip-synching. But the movie also features contemporary tunes by the likes of Scott Weiland and Mazzy Star, and a healthy dose of disco thanks to Donna Summer and the Bee Gees.

So, the following is a list of all the songs that appear in the new movie, as well as the artists who perform them, plus details of the movie’s score.

Beetlejuice soundtrack: All artists and songs

Like the first film, the score for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is composed by longtime Tim Burton collaborator Danny Elfman, who produces instrumentals for the opening titles and end credits, as well as incidental music throughout.

And the following is every song that appears on the soundtrack.

‘MacArthur Park’ by Donna Summer

‘Margaritaville’ by Jimmy Buffet

‘Tragedy’ by Bee Gees

‘Day-O’ by Alfie Davis and the Sylvia Young Theatre School

‘Regnava Nel Silenzio Alta la Notte E Bruna’ by Maria Callas

‘Cry Cry’ by Mazzy Star

‘Where’s the Man’ by Scott Weiland

‘Right Here Waiting’ by Richard Marx

‘Svefn-G-Englar’ by Sigur Rós

‘Soul Train Theme’ by The Soul Train Gang

‘MacArthur Park’ by Richard Harris

The final sequence – as described in our Beetlejuice Beetlejuice ending explainer – also features the beautiful ‘Main Title’ from Carrie, by Phil Donaggio.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is in cinemas now