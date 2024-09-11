“Insane” Beetlejuice Beetlejuice drink slammed for ridiculous price

Beetlejuice fans have criticized AMC’s speciality-themed cocktail, claiming it’s not worth the outrageous price attached to it.

It’s not uncommon for a new movie to get some kind of food promotional tie-in, whether it’s Terrifier’s Art the Clown popcorn bucket or Deadpool & Wolverine’s pizzas.

However, fans of Tim Burton’s new movie found themselves in an uproar over AMC’s Beetlejuice 2-themed drink, as many believed the product was not worth its high price tag.

Article continues after ad

The theater is selling a concoction named the Sandworm Slayer, which is a neon blue vodka cocktail topped with sour gummy worms. One movie-goer posted a picture of the treat to X/Twitter with the caption, “I bought the AMC BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE themed drink. It cost $31 dollars…”

The user went on to add a picture of the cocktail’s official poster, which features the drink in a funky looking glass that seems to be mimicking the wiggly body of the worms shown in the film.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Unsurprisingly, some fans were outraged that AMC would be selling a “basic” looking drink for a hefty price, and were vocal about their negative opinions.

“$31 for a little bit of vodka and some gummy worms would make me hate the movie,” one viewer wrote, with another adding, “This is why people don’t go to the movies anymore.”

And a third fan commented, “Blue Gatorade and ice with some sourpatch gummies. AMC needs to be closed down.”

Article continues after ad

However, while the cocktail price may seem a bit steep for a movie theater, there are some factors that come into play that could explain why it’s so expensive.

First of all, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the drink is 24 ounces of blue and black raspberry juice with “premium vodka,” so the theater is using more high-quality ingredients than simple blue Gatorade, and better ingredients do come at a cost.

Secondly, while the user may have paid $31 for the drink at their California theater, AMC’s internal research determined that the price for this cocktail at 92% of their other locations is $21 plus tax.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

With the price of alcohol spiking in recent months, having to pay anywhere from $18 to $25 for a cocktail is not out of the ordinary in 2024.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is now playing in theaters. For more, check out the guide to the best movies of 2024 so far and all of our favorite horror movies at FrightFest.