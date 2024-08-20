Beetlejuice 2 angers fans after revealing Michael Keaton’s “bullsh*t” screen time

Many Beetlejuice 2 fans are upset with star Michael Keaton after learning of the flimsy excuse he used to justify his reduced screen time in the sequel.

After 36 years, Keaton will be sporting his iconic striped suit again as Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is set to hit theaters in early September 2024.

While fans are eager to reunite with original cast members like Winona Ryder and learn more about newcomers like Jenna Ortega, it’s no surprise that Keaton is the main draw for the movie, as his character Beetlejuice has been a cultural icon since 1988.

However, the actor dashed any hope of seeing him in the majority of the sequel, telling GQ Magazine, “The idea was, no, no, no, you can’t load it up with Beetlejuice, that’ll kill it. I think the Beetlejuice character doesn’t drive the story as much as he did in the first one.”

He continued, “He’s more part of the storyline in this one as opposed to the first one, which is a case of, this thing comes in and drives the movie a little bit.”

Keaton was so adamant about keeping Beetlejuice relegated to as little time on the big screen as possible that he worked the demand into his deal to return for the sequel.

While some may be shocked that an A-list actor like Keaton wouldn’t want to be front and center in one of his most career-defining roles, it does make sense when you revisit the first Beetlejuice.

Keaton was only on screen as the “Ghost With the Most” for a total of 17 minutes of the first film’s 1 hour and 30 minute runtime. However, his performance was so charismatic and unforgettable that most fans forget this fact.

It may be noble for the actor to want to continue this unofficial tradition, but some viewers have voiced their frustration at what they believe to be a poor excuse on Keaton’s part.

“Bullsh*t. He just wanted to do limited work,” one fan wrote on X/Twitter, while another replied, “Buddy, your character’s name is the title of the movie, what are you talking about?”

A third fan commented, “This will do great for the box office…the one character I want to see is again not in much of the film.”

However, one Beetlejuicer pointed out that Keaton’s decision to not be the main star could work in the movie’s favor, writing, “People [are] complaining, but this is a really good thing. This was something that I was worrying about. Beetlejuice works best in small bite sized pieces. Keaton is right, he doesn’t drive the story. He pokes at it with a stick. That’s why we love him.”

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice premieres on September 6.