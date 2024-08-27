Batman jumps on popcorn bucket trend with “lit” Bat-Signal

A new Batman popcorn bucket has been unveiled. This Bat-Signal tin, which includes an in-built light function, is already going viral online.

After the now-infamous Dune 2 Sandworm “fleshlight” popcorn bucket went viral online for all the wrong reasons, other companies have followed the trend with their own collectible tins as a way to jump on the hype train.

Deadpool & Wolverine and Alien: Romulus both released special popcorn buckets alongside their theatrical releases in recent weeks, garnering huge praise from fans thanks to their unique and, in the case of Deadpool & Wolverine, hilarious designs.

Now, AMC has decided to get in on the action by unveiling a special Batman 85th Anniversary tin, which fans have already praised as a completely “lit” new collectible.

The popcorn bucket in question is modeled after the caped crusaders’ Bat-Signal, which shines high in the sky to indicate when Batman is prowling the streets of Gotham or when Jim Gordan and the LAPD require his aid.

Moreover, the popcorn tin, which costs $34.99 USD, lights up and projects the classic Batman yellow and black logo onto roofs and walls, depending on how you angle it.

Batman fans have been praising the design and details of this new popcorn bucket on social media.

One X user commented, “These custom buckets are actually so nice,” while another added that the Batman tin is “collectible AF.”

A third even admitted, “Now, this is the bucket I would spend money on.”

However, others did note the potential problems a popcorn bucket with a giant Bat-Signal light function could cause in theatres; another X user expressed, “This is gonna cause an unspeakable problem I can sense it.”

For those eager to get their hands on this new Batman 85th anniversary popcorn bucket, it will be available in all AMC theatres starting August 28, 2024, to coincide with the re-release of The Batman.