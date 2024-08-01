New Batman TV show with 100% Rotten Tomatoes score is streaming now

Batman: Caped Crusader, a new animated TV series with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes, has finally dropped on Prime Video.

Caped Crusader was originally pitched as a revival of the beloved animated series (one of the best superhero TV shows ever made), set to take place after the late ’90s New Batman Aventures story.

In 2021, it was announced that Matt Reeves and JJ Abrams were developing a new Batman show for HBO Max, with DC’s Bruce Timm serving as showrunner.

Then there was an unexpected twist: Warner Bros axed its streaming service plans, choosing to find another distributor to share it with the world. Prime Video snapped it up, and it’s already been renewed for a second season.

Batman: Caped Crusader is on Prime Video now

All 10 episodes of Batman: Caped Crusader are now available to stream on Prime Video. Check out the trailer below:

The series, said to be a “reimagining of the Batman mythology”, presents a fresh take on Bruce Wayne and his crime-fighting efforts in Gotham.

“Welcome to Gotham City, where the corrupt outnumber the good, criminals run rampant, and law-abiding citizens live in a constant state of fear,” the official synopsis reads.

“Forged in the fire of tragedy, wealthy socialite Bruce Wayne becomes something both more and less than human – the BATMAN. His one-man crusade for justice attracts unexpected allies within the GCPD and City Hall, but his heroic actions spawn deadly, unforeseen ramifications.”

Hamish Linklater (Midnight Mass, Legion) voices Batman, taking on the dark knight’s mantle after Kevin Conroy’s death in 2022.

He stars alongside Diedrich Bader (Harvey Dent), Eric Morgan Stuart (Commissioner Gordon), Krystal Joy Brown (Barbara Gordon), John DiMaggio (Bullock), Jason Watkins (Alfred Pennyworth), Christina Ricci (Selina Kyle/Catwoman), and Jamie Chung (Harleen Quinzel/Harley Quinn). Minnie Driver also voices a gender-swapped version of the Penguin.

It’s garnered unanimous praise, currently sitting at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. The Daily Beast said Caped Crusader “might be Batman’s best screen outing yet… it once again reestablishes him as the genre’s most compelling and cool do-gooder.”

Empire Magazine called it a “return to the very foundations of Bruce Timm and Paul Dini’s character-defining Batman: The Animated Series – a show that feels like a renewal rather than a retread.”

