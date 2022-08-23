Batgirl needs Snyder Cut money & support to be released, directors say

If Batgirl was ever to be released, it would require the level of financial backing and support received by the Snyder Cut of Justice League, the film’s directors have said.

Batgirl, starring Leslie Grace as the caped crusader and directed by Bad Boys for Life’s Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, was canceled by Warner Bros. in August, despite the film completing production.

The movie would have marked Michael Keaton’s return as Batman ahead of his role in Ezra Miller’s The Flash. However, it was axed by the studio in aid of a tax write-down, with no plans to release it theatrically or on streaming, nor will it be sold to another distributor.

The news was met with criticism, with some fans kickstarting a #ReleaseBatgirl campaign. However, the directors have warned the film would need “a lot of work” and support akin to Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Batgirl directors compare canceled film to Justice League Snyder Cut

In a new interview with Skript, the directors explained why it’s not as simple as just leaking the film after Warner Bros. canceled it.

Firstly, the studio deleted all of their footage before the pair could salvage anything. Secondly, it’s unfinished, so it’s not in a fit state for the general public to see it.

El Arbi explained: “If it’s released one day, there would be a lot of work. Just like the Snyder Cut.

“It cannot be released in its current state. There is no VFX… there’s nothing. We still had some scenes to shoot.

“So, if one day they want us to release the Batgirl movie, they’d have to give us the means to do it… to finish it properly with our vision.”

In a statement, Warner Bros. said the cancelation of Batgirl “reflects our leadership’s strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max.” Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Flash – despite Ezra Miller’s controversies – are still due for release next year, while Robert Pattinson’s The Batman 2 has yet to be greenlit.