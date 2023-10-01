Batgirl actress sues Warner Brothers after sustaining life-threatening injury on set

One of the extras on the scrapped DC film Batgirl has come forward with a traumatic injury she received on set.

One DC film that fans were eagerly waiting for was Batgirl. Starring actress Leslie Grace, the movie was slated for 2022/2023 and was arguably going to be one of the most successful superhero films of the decade.

But, Warner Brothers unfortunately pulled the plug and decided to scrap it entirely.

Not only did it’s cancellation cause a lot of backlash from the hardworking cast and crew who devoted countless hours to the project, but apparently there was a very serious incident during filming that was also swept under the rug.

Christina Stanovici, one of the extras cast for the film, has now exposed an accident she went through on set that turned out to be life-threatening.

Was there a major injury on the set of Batgirl?

On September 29, Christina did a jaw-dropping interview with The Sun and detailed exactly what happened to her while filming Batgirl.

Allegedly, there was a scene in which cameras had to be attached to a bicycle to capture a particular shot. But, the situation turned dark when the vehicle went straight at Christina and caused several broken bones, an emergency surgery, and nearly 10 days in the hospital.

“I went through what I hope to be the hardest times of my life alone. Even after 17 months, my leg still hurts and is weak. Not to mention it’s deformed, which adds to my trauma. This leg will need another one or two surgeries but it will never be the same again. The recovery was and is horrendous,” she told the outlet. She is now pursuing a lawsuit against the company.

None of the stars of the film or the crew members have publicly responded to her accident.

Outside of the unfinished movie, Cristina is a successful artist by trade and sells her finished work on Etsy.

