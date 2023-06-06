Based on a True Story’s Priscilla Quintana spills a funny Kaley Cuoco filming moment

Popular actress Priscilla Quintana shared details on her new role in Peacock’s ‘Based On A True Story,’ which included a hilarious moment while filming with Kaley Cuoco.

Put a star-studded cast and a suspenseful storyline together? You’ve got Peacock’s newest original series, ‘Based On A True Story’.

The TV show centers around Kaley Cuoco as a murder-mystery junkie on the hunt of finding out the identity of a serial killer. She is joined by her close group of friends, which includes Priscilla Quintana as Ruby Gale, and Liana Liberato as Tory Thompson.

We got the chance to sit down with Priscilla and discuss her new role and share some funny behind-the-scenes moments of filming.

Q: Can you tell us more about your character in ‘Based On A True Story?’

Priscilla: “Ruby is the life of the party. She’s the girl that’s always dancing on tables. The one that everyone wants to be friends with. I think that it looks like she has the most perfect life from the outside on social media, which is something that we explore. But I think deep down she has a lot of secrets and is battling her own demons that sometimes cause her moral compass to be a little off-center. Just a bit.”

Q: Would you say that you are similar to your character Ruby? Are you a party girl?

Priscilla: “Oh my God, I could not be more opposite to my Ruby girl. She would go out on a Saturday night, she would be mixing drinks, she would be having all of her friends over. I’m in my sweatpants at 8. I’m listening to true crime docs or watching Vanderpump Rules. You have to drag me out of the house if you want me outside. So, we’re very very different, one thousand percent.

Also, she’s so fabulous, she’s so glamorous. And I am just a little bit more lowkey and laid back.”

Q: ‘Based on a True Story’ is centered around everything true-crime related. Are you a fan of murder mysteries? Do you enjoy the murder/detective shows?

Priscilla: “It’s not necessarily that I’m a fan of it. It’s more I’m fascinated with it. I think as a young girl, especially growing up here in LA, I was always told not to, you know, walk down the street at night. Or before you get into your car, check the backseat or watch your back when you’re walking through parking garages. So, it’s always this thing that we’re told that we’re kind of in constant danger, and it’s true. So I think the fascination stems more from that. And, I listen to a lot of podcasts. I watched every single Dateline. I’ve listened to every episode of Crime Junkie and it’s so fascinating and I’ve learned so much.”

Q: Now, if you wanted to pursue a murder case in real life, which of your costars would you choose as your partner?

Priscilla: “I would say… probably Kaley. Because she’s very practical, she’s whip-smart, she’s super intelligent. And I think that she could solve a crime before the FBI even stepped out of the door.”

Priscilla Quintana shares behind-the-scenes moments with co-stars

Q: Do you have a favorite behind-the-scenes moment from filming that you can share?

Priscilla: “Kaley was pregnant while we were shooting, so she would fall asleep everywhere in the funniest positions. So, I have this whole compilation that, she doesn’t know this yet, I’m actually gonna release it on the day the show premieres. Because I have like 40 pictures of her just knocked out in every angle that you could possibly imagine. So that was really fun. We all took so many pictures of her.

And, Liana and I had so many funny moments together. Sometimes if we had time in between a scene we would just be like working out. And we would get in trouble from makeup. They would be like, “You’re sweating off your makeup! Stop doing squats! No more planking!” But we just had so much fun together. I love her. We had so much fun on-screen and off-screen. Like, we’ve gone to a couple dinners, we hang out, I just adore her. I adore all of them.”

Q: Now the show is called ‘Based On A True Story,’ do you think that the plot of this show could actually happen in real life?

Priscilla: “Oh I don’t think it’s far-fetched at all. I mean, this is definitely something that could happen. If you watch the show, you might find out if it actually did happen. I don’t know. But I definitely think it’s plausible, one thousand percent.”

‘Based on a True Story’ is set to premiere on June 8 on Peacock. Until then, read up on other TV show news on our page here.