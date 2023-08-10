Barbie music producer claps back at Bill Maher after “man-hating” criticism

Barbie’s music producer Mark Ronson has slammed conservative TV host Bill Maher after he launched a tirade of criticism towards the movie.

It’s not surprising when an incredibly popular movie receives both good and bad faith criticism, and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is not immune from this phenomenon.

Thanks to the likes of several conservative pundits, the movie has been under fire by mostly men who claim the movie is anti-male and that its view on patriarchy isn’t valid.

But now one of Barbie’s music producers has taken the reins and clapped back at one such host over his tweet criticizing the film.

Mark Ronson calls out Bill Maher’s “man-hating” criticism of Barbie

Bill Maher, a right-wing TV host, shared his thoughts on Barbie on Twitter, stating: “OK, Barbie: I was hoping it wouldn’t be preachy, man-hating, and a #ZombieLie — alas, it was all three. What is a Zombie Lie? Something that never was true, but certain people refuse to stop saying it (tax cuts for the rich increase revenues, e.g.); OR something that USED to be true but no longer is, but certain people pretend it’s still true. Barbie is this kind of #ZombieLie.”

Maher also noted that Barbie’s depiction of the Mattel board was unrealistic as the movie said it was made of only men but, in reality, “5% of the 449 board seats filled last year in Fortune 500 companies were women.”

Mark Ronson, the lead producer for Barbie: The Soundtrack, was quick to quote tweet Maher’s criticism with his response, writing: “We come to this place for magic. We come to AMC theaters to laugh, to cry, to care… and to furiously google ‘mattel board configuration’ while others are trying to enjoy a f***king magnificent comedy.”

Maher wasn’t the first (or last) conservative pundit to share his unfair thoughts about Barbie. A few weeks ago, the internet gathered together to dunk on Ben Shaprio for his 45 minute long Barbie video in which he lit several dolls on fire.

It shouldn’t be surprising to see people call out a fun movie aimed at women, but the lengths that some are going to so they can tear away at Gerwig’s work is both impressive and ridiculous.

