Michael Cera emailed his way into Barbie cast

Michael Cera was part of the fantastic ensemble cast of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, but the way he was cast is as quirky as him.

It’s safe to say that Greta Gerwig created one of the biggest and pinkest movies of the summer with her film Barbie.

The movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, follows the iconic pairing of Barbie and Ken as they travel outside of Barbieland to find out who they are outside of being dolls.

While the entire ensemble Barbie cast was stacked with A-listers, it’s been revealed that the quirkest member — Michael Cera — found a unique way to get himself into Gerwig’s film.

Michael Cera took matters into his own hands when it came to Barbie

During an interview with GQ that occurred before the SAG-AFTRA strike, Cera went down memory lane breaking down the most iconic characters he’s played, including Allan, Ken’s discontinued best friend with whom he shares clothes with.

When retelling how he got the part, Cera revealed that he almost missed his chance to be Allan as his manager made it seem like he didn’t want to be in the film. Cera recalled, “My manager got a call checking on my availability for it, and he called me and he said, ‘I got a call about this movie. It’s the Barbie movie. Greta Gerwig’s directing it, and it’s filming in London for four months of something, so I told them you probably wouldn’t want to to do it because you probably don’t want to go to London.’”

“I was like, ‘What! Call them back!’,” He continued, “He didn’t like blow it or anything, but he’s like, ‘I managed their expectations that you might not want to do it.’ I was like, ‘How can I not do it? I need to do it!’”

The actor then took it upon himself to make his Barbie dreams come true, saying: “I somehow got Greta’s email address, I think through a common friend of ours, and I emailed her like, ‘Can I be in it? Can I do that part?’

“And she was like, ‘Let’s get on a Zoom right now. Here’s a Zoom link, I’ll be on there for the next hour.’ So she was just hanging out on the Zoom, like, ‘Click the link whenever you’re ready.’ And then we talked about it, and it just all happened really fast from there.”

Thankfully Cera was then cast in the part of the adorable yet awkward Allan and helped play a part in the billion-doller movie of the summer.

Barbie is in theaters worldwide now, but its digital release date was just announced. You can also check out our other coverage below: