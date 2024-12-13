Barbie 2 may have finally hit an important first step

Despite Greta Gerwig’s Barbie being one of the biggest movies of 2023, the filmmaker didn’t have an immediate sequel idea hashed out… but now, it sounds like she just might.

Back in July 2023, Gerwig said the chances of her directing a sequel to the beloved film were “totally at zero.” By March 2024, her stance had graduated to “I’m not dismissing it, I want to do it,” but there were no clear signs that the filmmaker had a concrete plan for the sequel.

Barbie was one of 2023’s most beloved films, popular with critics and audiences alike while making genuinely obscene amounts of money, so making sure any sequel would be a thoughtful continuation is clearly the right move.

There may be more reason to hope for Barbie fans than previously thought. According to new reports, Gerwig and co-writer Noah Baumbach may have finally make the first step towards Barbie 2 becoming a reality.

Enough hope for Barbie 2 to fill a mojo dojo casa house

According to THR, Gerwig and Baumbach may have reportedly settled on an idea for the widely anticipated sequel.

The original film ends with Barbie (Margot Robbie) becoming human, so undoubtedly another adventure in the human world would be in the cards, though surely Barbie would be more seasoned and worldly this time around.

Warner Bros. Pictures The post-credits scene better tease the Allan and Midge spin-off we all deserve.

THR’s source indicates that the writing duo have already approached Warner Bros. with the “early stages” idea, though representatives for both the studio and the filmmakers have rejected these reports. We’ll keep you in the loop as details solidify.

It’s unlikely for a follow-up to never find footing, however, given the ample Oscar nominations and widely laudatory reception from fans of the Mattel toys.

There is ample opportunity for a follow-up that’s Ken-centric, as well. Gosling’s performance, too, was widely praised, and Ken ends on a strong note for a spinoff or sequel of some kind. In the meantime, there are many more Barbie movies to catch up on.