Two legendary HBO shows climb Netflix’s top 10 chart

Two of HBO’s most prestigious, acclaimed shows have made an incredible debut on Netflix: both of them have landed on the streamer’s top 10 chart.

Once upon an idea, the idea of HBO’s programming airing anywhere but its own cable channel (with the exception of Sky and other regional alternatives) would be considered sacrilege. However, whether it’s down to the changing of the guard or purse strings tightening under the strikes, the times are evolving.

Licensed shows have enjoyed incredible success on Netflix; just look at Suits, now one of the most-streamed series of all time. Ballers and Insecure weren’t quite as enormous upon dropping on the platform, but viewership for each show has rocketed in comparison to its Max figures.

Over the past weekend, two massively successful shows from HBO’s back catalog made their way onto Netflix, and between people rewatching them and viewers discovering them for the first time, they’re enjoying a new lease of life.

Band of Brothers and The Pacific become hits on Netflix top 10 chart

Band of Brothers is currently sitting at number five on Netflix’s top 10 chart, with The Pacific nearby in eighth.

Below, you can find a rundown of everything in the top 10 TV chart in the US:

Dear Child Virgin River One Piece Surviving Summer Band of Brothers Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons Thursday’s Widows The Pacific Selling The OC Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star

Band of Brothers first broadcast in 2001, shortly before the 9/11 terror attacks. It follows the heroic efforts of the US paratrooper division’s Easy Company in the European theater of World War II, chronicling their training and exploits in the terror of warfare through to the end of the conflict.

It was an extraordinary success, sweeping multiple Emmys, critical acclaim, and a revered reputation among everyday audiences. This paved the way for Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks to re-team on a follow-up: The Pacific, revolving around the Marines in the wider Pacific theater in WW2, centering on the experiences of three men.

