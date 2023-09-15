One of the greatest TV shows of all time is on Netflix now

Clear your Netflix queue, because one of the most acclaimed, beloved shows in TV history has just dropped on the streaming platform for the first time.

Forget about genres. There are two categories of television: inconsequential time-fillers and sit-down-and-take-notice entertainment. Week after week, shows climb and fall off streamers’ charts, goading subscribers into pressing play to see what the fuss is about – even though there isn’t much of a fuss to begin with.

The world has never watched so much TV, but only a few squeeze through to the mass consciousness in a significant way. Stranger Things is Netflix’s flagship show for a reason – it becomes the sun around which pop culture orbits with every new season. Game of Thrones was the most-talked-about show across the planet until its extinction-level final season (until House of the Dragon resurrected the franchise).

Years ago, there simply wasn’t so much on offer. But in the early 2000s, one series redefined television and brought the silver screen to our living rooms in all of its thundering, lingering glory.

Band of Brothers is on Netflix now

Band of Brothers, the celebrated HBO war series from Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg, is now available to stream on Netflix. You can check out the trailer below:

Based on Stephen E. Ambrose’s book of the same name, the show follows the journey of “Easy” Company, the 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment of the 101st Airborne, through the Second World War. It chronicles the soldiers’ experiences in paratrooper training in the US, their landing in Normandy, and their efforts through to the end of the war, informed by Ambrose’s research and emotional interviews with real veterans of the company.

It assembled one of the most jaw-dropping ensembles in hindsight, starring the likes of Tom Hardy, Michael Fassbender, and James McAvoy in some of their earliest roles, alongside Damian Lewis, Ron Livingston, Michael Cudlitz, Dexter Fletcher, and Simon Pegg. Notably, it features David Schwimmer in an incredible against-type performance as Herbert Sobel, a notoriously strict army commander.

There’s more: nine years after its release, Hanks and Spielberg teamed up again for The Pacific, a follow-up following the Marines in the Pacific Theater of WW2 – and it’s also been added to Netflix. If that’s not enough for you, we’ve ranked the best 10 war movies ever made here.

All 10 episodes of Band of Brothers and The Pacific are available to stream on Netflix now. You can find more information about everything coming to the streamer this month here.