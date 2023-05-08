What is Bama Rush about? Max documentary explained

Here’s everything you need to know about Max’s upcoming documentary Bama Rush from what it’s about, its trailer, and its release date.

College is known as a time to reinvent yourself as you enter a new chapter in your life. You’ll be able to make friends, take classes you actually care about, and, for some college-bound teenagers, join the legacy of their number one sorority/fraternity.

However, not much is known about the recruitment process in these elite groups due to their secretive nature. The only glimpses we get into Greek life are seen through movies or fictional TV shows. However, thanks to Max’s new upcoming documentary Bama Rush, we’re getting a peek behind the bedazzled curtain.

What is Bama Rush about?

Bama Rush follows a group of young women as they go through the rushing process at Alabama University.

According to Variety, the documentary came about after thousands of Alabama University freshmen girls used TikTok to document their journey through sorority rush (aka recruitment). They talked about their experiences during each day of Rush Week including showing off their OOTD (out of the day) and what was in their Rush bags.

Through these videos, the hashtag #BamaRush was born and garnered over 2 billion views. It was a way for people all over the world to get a glimpse of what it was like to be a sorority hopeful in a way never seen before.

According to the Max press release, the documentary focuses on Fleit as she “explores the emotional complexities and stakes of belonging in this crucial window into womanhood.”

Bama Rush will be released on May 23, 2023. Max released a trailer for the documentary just last week. Check it out below:

The trailer starts out with an upbeat song as it showcases a few girls starting to go through Rush week. They’re cheery and hopeful as they do their makeup and pick out outfits while explaining how big of a deal Greek life is in Alabama.

However, the trailer starts to take a darker turn as the issues of racism amongst Alabama sororities and fraternities is brought up in conversation. It also highlights how seemingly paranoid sorority recruitment became as rumors about the documentary’s existence started going through campus leading to girls being dropped for allegedly being involved in filming.

Be sure to check back here as we'll reveal more about Bama Rush once it premieres on May 23.

