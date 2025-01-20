Bam Margera makes shocking confession after Curious Case of… episode

The first episode of the Curious Case of Natalia Grace spinoff focuses on Bam Margera, with the Jackass icon himself sharing a shocking confession after the episode aired on ID and Max.

The Curious Case of… made its debut last week, with new episodes dropping weekly to unpack the details of six cases alongside commentary from Natalia Grace’s leading legal analyst, Beth Karas.

The first installment of the new true crime docu-series is titled The Curious Case of Bam Margera, although much of the focus lies on his former legal guardian Lima Jevremovic, who launched VR software company Aura in a bid to assist with addiction treatment.

Lima has been at the center of numerous controversies, with both sides of the story told in the docu-series. As for Bam, he’s described by Beth as the “Britney Spears of Jackass” due to the backlash to his guardianship. Warning: some may find this content distressing.

Bam Margera responds to Curious Case Of…

Now, Bam himself has shared his thoughts on the episode alongside wife Dannii Marie, saying it should have been called “The Curious Case of Lima”.

Instagram: @bam__margera

The former Jackass star has publicly expressed his animosity toward Lima, primarily due to her involvement in his court-ordered conservatorship and the rehabilitation efforts surrounding his struggles with addiction and mental health issues.

Bam and his supporters have accused her of being overly controlling and financially motivated, something he touches upon in his new Instagram post.

“ They should have called it the Curious Case of Lima, but nobody would have watched,” he said, adding that he doesn’t remember signing off on the episode.

“I was probably higher than Jiminy Cricket on f**king bath salts in that treatment center on 18 different medications,” Bam continued.

“But after watching it, I’m finally glad that somebody did the research to expose Lima and her f**king nutty behavior… faking an autopsy report on Amanda Rabb’s death and making people wear this Aura helmet, unlicensed.

“ I put that sh*t on and any drug addict could go into seizure from that. Anybody would. You see T Rex in your left eye and he’s trying to eat you and on the right eye it’s a kitty cat licking milk.

“So it’s very confusing but, you know, you could be on so many drugs thinking that sh*t’s real and go into a seizure.”

Bam went on to make a shocking claim: that at 45 years old, he hadn’t been in any seizures until he met Lima at age 43.

“ I went into five seizures, 20 minutes a piece, only to wake up eight days on life support with a f**king tube down my throat with Covid and pneumonia,” he said. “So it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that that’s not a coincidence.”

The couple ended on a positive note, with Dannii stating, “We’re very grateful that that’s been said and out there, and you didn’t look horrible and everyone knows that he has a happy ending and he’s doing great.”

“ I’m just glad that that part of my terrible, terrible life is over and I’m not dead from it,” Bam finished.

How to watch The Curious Case Of…

The Curious Case Of… Episode 1 ‘Bam Margera’ is streaming on Max now, with Episode 2 ‘The Girl Who Died Twice’ airing on ID on January 20, 10pm ET. New episodes become available to stream the following day on Max.

You can check out the full release schedule below:

Episode 1, ‘Bam Margera’ – January 13

Episode 2, ‘The Girl Who Died Twice’ – January 20

Episode 3, ‘The Orphan Impostor’ – February 3

Episode 4, ‘The Funeral Home of Horrors’ – February 10

Episode 5, ‘The Doomsday Cat Cult’ – February 17

Episode 6, ‘Jodi Hildebrandt’ – February 24

What is ‘The Girl Who Died Twice’ about?

The next episode in The Curious Case Of… centers on the perplexing mystery of Mary Day, a 13-year-old girl who seemingly vanished without a trace in 1981 from her home in Seaside, California.

Her family didn’t report her missing for years and the case remained cold until the early ‘00s, when an investigation was launched. Although it was believed she had been murdered, in 2003, a woman claiming to be Mary Day surfaced.

A DNA test revealed she was a match, but when she was invited to live with her sister’s family, doubts about her identity were raised. All of this and more will be explored in ‘The Girl Who Died Twice’.

