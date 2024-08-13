When is Bad Monkey Episode 1 out? Full release schedule explained

Bad Monkey premieres on Apple TV+ in August 2024, so let’s dig into the episode release schedule, times, and how to watch the Vince Vaughn series.

If you’re looking for a new weekly drama, this is one to keep an eye on. With a lineup that includes Rob Delaney, Michelle Monaghan, and Jodie Turner-Smith, Apple TV+ continues its star-studded strategy on the small screen.

The new TV show follows former Miami Police Department officer turned health inspector Andrew Yancy. He’s faced with a mysterious case involving a severed arm, personal challenges during his career swap, and a badly behaved primate.

Below are the full Bad Monkey release dates and when the next episode is out on the streaming service.

Bad Monkey Episodes 1 and 2 are out on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, at midnight ET.

Apple chose to kick the drama off with a customary two-episode premiere.

Bad Monkey release schedule

Bad Monkey releases new episodes every Wednesday from August 14, 2024, until the series finale on October 9, 2024.

The season has 10 episodes. Find out more below:

Season 1 Episode 1: ‘Pilot’ – Wednesday, August 14, 2024 When a severed arm is found by a tourist out fishing, Andrew Yancy – a one-time detective demoted to restaurant inspector in Southern Florida – is pulled into a world of greed and corruption.

Season 1 Episode 2: ‘A Hundred Bucks Says You Won’t’ – Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Season 1 Episode 3: ‘TBC’ – Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Season 1 Episode 4: ‘TBC’ – Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Season 1 Episode 5: ‘TBC’ – Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Season 1 Episode 6: ‘TBC’ – Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Season 1 Episode 7: ‘TBC’ – Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Season 1 Episode 8: ‘TBC’ – Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Season 1 Episode 9: ‘TBC’ – Wednesday, October 2, 2024

Season 1 Episode 10: ‘TBC’ – Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Little is known beyond those first two episodes, but we’ll keep this updated when more information arrives. We suspect, once the first two episodes are out, Apple will reveal details for Episode 3 at the very least.

How to watch

Bad Monkey streams exclusively on Apple TV+. You’ll need a subscription to watch it.

Apple TV+

A base Apple TV+ plan costs $9.99 per month. If you purchase an Apple device, you receive a free three-month subscription. This trial converts to a paid membership if not canceled.

Alternatively, students on an Apple Music Student Plan enjoy the service at no additional cost.

