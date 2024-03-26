Bad Boys: Ride or Die trailer splits fans for one reason

Bad Boys 4 — now titled Bad Boys: Ride or Die — has just unveiled its first explosive trailer, but fans are already divided.

After the success of 2020’s Bad Boys for Life, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s Mike and Marcus are back for another mission in Miami. This time, the late Captain Howard (Joe Pantoliano) is accused of corruption and working with drug cartels, they try to find out “how high up this sh*t goes.”

The trailer is jam-packed with bullets, blasts, and hat-tips to the original movies, whether it’s Mike sprinting down the motorway, the overabundance of Skittles, or even the duo dicing with gun-toting rednecks (the franchise will never top Bad Boys II’s KKK opening, though).

And that’s just the thing: the fourth film sees the return of directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, with Michael Bay not involved in any capacity (unless he makes another cameo, similar to his brief appearance in the threequel).

“They need Michael Bay back,” one user wrote. “It’s funny they’re still trying to have the Michael Bay look without him lol,” another posted. “Gotta say that these new directors are pretty good at copying Bay’s style but Michael Bay will always remain Michael Bay,” a third tweeted. “I’ll give it another chance but it was better under Michael Bay,” a fourth wrote.

Others have been left impressed by the trailer, believing it leans into Bay’s excessive style. “Take my money now. BAD BOYS II is one of my all-time favorite action films. This reminds me of Michael Bay’s sequel. Hell yes,” one wrote.

“Sony actually gave Arbi and Fallah a budget this time and now they are embracing Michael Bay’s style. We are so f**king back,” another posted. “This new trailer for BAD BOYS RIDE OR DIE has that Michael Bay Jerry Bruckheimer feel that made the franchise, must see,” a third tweeted.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die hits cinemas on June 7. In the meantime, find out other new movies you should be streaming.