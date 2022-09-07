Babylon: Release date, cast, plot & more

Here’s everything we know about Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, from its release date and trailer, to cast, plot, and other details.

If we’re looking at the history of three-for-three cinematic runs, Chazelle is already among the greats. Whiplash is one of the strongest debut movies of the past 10 years, La La Land was an instant classic, and First Man was a majestic ode to mankind’s first steps in space.

After a four-year break, the wunderkind will return this year with Babylon, his “most ambitious” movie to date.

Alongside the likes of The Whale and The Son, it’s already being tipped as a major Oscar contender, so here’s everything you need to know about Babylon, including its release date, trailer, cast, plot, and more.

Babylon is due for a limited release on December 25 this year, before its wide release in the US on January 6, 2023.

In the UK, the film is due for release on January 20, 2023.

Babylon trailer: Is there a trailer for the Damien Chazelle movie?

However, first-look images featuring the movie’s cast were released as part of Chazelle’s interview with Vanity Fair, which you can see below:

Babylon cast: Who’s in the Damien Chazelle’s movie?

Damien Chazelle has always bagged strong casts: Whiplash saw JK Simmons win his first Oscar, while it considerably elevated Miles Teller’s career; La La Land banked on the unmatched chemistry between Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone; and Gosling returned for First Man, starring alongside the likes of Claire Foy, Jason Clarke, and Kyle Chandler.

Babylon is his biggest and best cast yet, and includes:

Brad Pitt as Jack Conrad

Margot Robbie as Nellie LaRoy

Diego Calva as Manny Torres

Jovan Adepo as Sidney Palmer

Li Jun Li as Lady Fay Zhu

Jean Smart as Elinor St. John

Tobey Maguire as James McKay

Max Minghella as Irving Thalberg

Katherine Waterston as Ruth Arzner

Lukas Haas as George Munn

Samara Weaving

Olivia Wilde

Spike Jonze

Rory Scovel

Eric Roberts

Flea

Pitt and Robbie starred together in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, with Babylon marking their second film together.

Chazelle told Vanity Fair: “Part of what was magical about working with them in these roles is that each of them felt like they were really able to make the performance the most personal thing they had done.”

Chazelle has also reunited with cinematographer Linus Sandgren and composer Justin Hurwitz, both of whom won Academy Awards for La La Land.

Babylon plot: What’s the Damien Chazelle movie about?

Paramount Pictures have yet to release an official synopsis, but Babylon was described by Empire Magazine as “a drama set in a transitional period for Hollywood as silent moviemaking gave way to the talkies, and will blend real personalities from the time with fictional characters.”

Chazelle also explained: “The basic idea was just to do a big, epic, multi-character movie, set in these early days of Los Angeles and Hollywood, when both of these things were coming into what we now think of them as.

“Everything is shifting underneath people’s feet, and I became really fascinated by the human cost of disruption at that magnitude, at a time when there was no road map, when everything was just new and wild.”

We’ll update this article upon further announcements.