Baby Reindeer’s Netflix success still can’t top hit Prime Video series

Baby Reindeer has taken Netflix by storm and becoming one of the most-watched series, but its numbers still can’t beat Prime Video’s video game series.

Since its release, Baby Reindeer has been in a frenzy between fans enthralled by the dark storyline to the supposed real-life stalker taking the spotlight with lawsuits, interviews, and Facebook posts. The series is also on the fast track to join Netflix’s Top 10 most successful series.

This being said, its numbers haven’t outdone Fallout. The 2024 series based on the popular video game amassed 2.9 billion minutes of viewing time in the U.S. over its first five days. It was released on Prime Video on April 10 with Baby Reindeer a day later on Netflix.

Since its release, Baby Reindeer gained 673 million minutes of viewership from April 15-21. An impressive feat for a Netflix original, but it still has a long way to go to beat big hitters like Wednesday. Prime Video’s Fallout not only beats Baby Reindeer, but other streaming platform hits.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fallout has taken the top spot against Disney+’s Bluey, as well as Netflix’s Unlocked: The Jail Experiment, 3 Body Problem, and The Gentlemen. It’s even ranked above FX’s Shogun.

The Prime Video series not only captured the interest of video game fans but newcomers as well. It focuses on a post-nuclear apocalyptic world. Vault 33 dweller Lucy ventures to the outside world after spending her entire life in a secure underground facility.

In the hopes of rescuing her father, she learns the truth behind her seemingly perfect life while traveling a wasteland of questionable characters.

Fallout Season 2 has been greenlighted, with Baby Reindeer available to stream on Netflix. You can also check out other new TV series streaming this month.