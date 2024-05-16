Baby Reindeer’s Jessica Gunning reveals why she’s not on social media

Jessica Gunning, who plays stalker Martha Scott in Baby Reindeer, has revealed why she’s not on social media — and it’s not for the reason you might think.

The past week, chat about Richard Gadd’s hit Netflix series has been dominated by Fiona Harvey, the woman accused of being the real Martha, after she appeared on Piers Morgan’s Uncensored.

But for Gunning, she purposely avoided learning about the real Martha so it didn’t hinder her performance, reiterating that it’s “not the point of” the show.

All that being said, the reason she’s not on social media has nothing to do with Baby Reindeer.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Gunning explained, “I’m actually not on social media, so I haven’t seen many of the comments.”

When asked why, she replied, “Don’t know. I guess it’s because I’m 37 and I think I’m just too old now. I was never really on Facebook, so I missed it.

“I also don’t really get it. I would just panic about trying to be funny or I would overthink it.”

That’s not to say Gunning hasn’t seen any of the feedback. “From what I can tell, everyone’s been responding really well to it,” she said.

“Even if there’s negative responses, I think that’s interesting, too. This is the kind of show that shows people are ready for meaty, challenging, unusual stories.

“Everything doesn’t have to be tied up in a nice, neat little bow. It’s complicated like life is and mistakes were made, as Richard very honestly says. It’s so important that he told his story from his point of view.”

As for what’s next for Gunning, she contributed to writing Season 3 of the comedy thriller series The Outlaws, which premieres at the end of May.

She’s also involved in a movie that’s about to go into production, although she’s not allowed to reveal what it is just yet.

“Cate Blanchett, who I did a play with, is producing it,” she added. “It’s going to be announced soon. It’s a very lighthearted action comedy.”

