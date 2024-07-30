Baby Reindeer’s Richard Gadd breaks silence on Fiona Harvey lawsuit: “I was terrified”

Baby Reindeer’s Richard Gadd has recounted his alleged experiences with ‘real-life Martha’ Fiona Harvey, with the creator finally responding to her lawsuit against Netflix.

The streaming service is looking to get Fiona Harvey‘s high-profile $170 million lawsuit dismissed – and Gadd appears to give Netflix his full support.

Gadd detailed his allegations against Harvey in a declaration submitted to federal court in response to the lawsuit, claiming he was “terrified” for his own wellbeing.

“I was panicked and paranoid. I was terrified about getting on tubes and buses for fear of seeing her,” Gadd explained (via Variety).

Article continues after ad

“I genuinely was worried that she might harm me or my parents – my parents especially. In short, her actions took an extensive toll on my physical and especially my mental well-being.”

Netflix

The court filing explains that Gadd and Harvey met in the Hawley Arms in 2014, with Gadd reporting her to the police in 2016. Gadd alleges he received thousands of disturbing and sexually explicit emails and voicemails, leading to Harvey being issued a First Instance Harassment Warning. After this, contact largely stopped.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While the Netflix series claims it’s a “true story”, this is where the show differs from real life. Martha, played by Jessica Gunning, sexually and physically assaults Gadd’s character Donny, and stalks a police officer as well as Donny’s home. Harvey claims these characterizations, among others, are defamatory.

When she appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Harvey said it was “a work of fiction and hyperbole,” denying almost every detail aside from coming up with the nickname Baby Reindeer.

Article continues after ad

Much of what Gadd recalls in the filing, including how Harvey acted in the Hawley Arms and her interactions with Gadd himself, are reminiscent of the show’s events.

“I was scared of Harvey and what she might be capable of. Nothing deterred her, and I remember long shifts where I would sit out on the balcony or in the basement for hours waiting for her to leave,” he alleged.

Article continues after ad

“Overall, it was an incredibly stressful and worrying time, with a sustained period of relentless behavior taking place over several years.”

Article continues after ad

Craig Seymour, the former general manager of the Hawley Arms pub, and Laura Wray, the widow of Jimmy Wray, a Scottish member of Parliament, have also submitted declarations for Netflix.

Wray reveals she got an “interim interdict” (a version of a restraining order) after an alleged five years of harassment.

You can also look at every tweet Fiona Harvey sent, Harvey’s real name, and if the viral breakdown video of Richard Gadd is real. You can also check out more shows to watch like Baby Reindeer.