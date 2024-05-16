Baby Reindeer’s Jessica Gunning is “avoiding” the real Martha

Following the global success of Baby Reindeer, Martha star Jessica Gunning says she has “avoided” finding out about the real Martha.

Against Richard Gadd’s request, fans of his hit Netflix series continued their bid to track down his real stalker, eventually landing on Fiona Harvey, who gave her first TV interview on the matter on Piers Morgan’s Uncensored.

Gunning spoke with The Hollywood Reporter, where she was asked for her take on the alleged real-life Martha engaging with people on social media.

“Honestly, I’ve tried to avoid anything like that because I don’t really know. I don’t know much about the real person,” she replied.

For Gunning, she wanted to know as little as possible about the real people who inspired the show, as she didn’t want it to “blur” her view of them.

“I saw the character so clearly in my mind that I didn’t want anything to complicate that, because I’m not doing an impersonation. I’m doing my interpretation of her,” she added.

The Baby Reindeer star went on to reiterate Gadd’s take on the matter: that it’s “not the point” of the show.

“He has every right to tell his story, and he’s done so through his point of view, through his eyes. I felt like it was one of the bravest things I’ve ever seen. I completely get the impulse,” Gunning continued.

“There’s a fascination nowadays with true crime stories, let alone something that’s gone as big as this show has, and I understand that armchair detectives has become a thing. But it’s a shame. That’s not the essence of our show.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Gunning revealed that she played the part so well that some fans even pretend she’s Martha when they spot her on the street.

“Some people have been amazing and come over to tell me how much they loved it. Others have asked for a selfie and said, ‘I’m not going to give you my number,’ or that sort of thing,” she said. “That’s always really fun.”

