Is Average Joe based on a true story? New series on Netflix explained

Average Joe, Robb Cullen’s acclaimed BET+ series, has just dropped on Netflix – and if you’re wondering if it’s based on a true story, we’ve got you covered.

Netflix’s biggest successes are often new movies and TV shows it’s acquired, rather than produced. Look at The Super Mario Bros Movie, which held its spot on the top 10 chart for over 35 weeks.

And then there’s Suits, which became a streaming sensation years after its cancelation (it even appeared again on the most recent Nielsen ratings alongside House of the Dragon and The Boys).

This week, after a successful run on BET and its streaming platform, Average Joe Season 1 arrived on Netflix – and it has a crazy plot.

Average Joe is “loosely based” on a true story

Average Joe is based on Robb Cullen, the show’s creator – however, it’s a “loose” adaptation of his life, with plenty of dramatic flourishes along the way.

BET’s website notes that while Cullen has been open about serving as the inspiration for the series’ story, “he’s been tight-lipped about the specific details. This has led to speculation about what inspired the show.”

However, in an interview with Variety following the show’s release, Cullen revealed: “My dad was a conman. He was a record producer, but he was a conman… as most record producers are.

“He was great at finding these kids that could really sing, and every parent wants to believe they have the most talented kid on the planet. They would hand over the money without thinking about it and they would never f**king see him again.

“We moved a lot. We landed in New York, and my dad befriended a man – I’ll call him the Russian – and he was muscle for a family. So, when my dad died not that long ago, I got a call from the Russian, who said, ‘I’d love to talk to you about your pop.'”

Cullen then met him at a diner, where the Russian told him how his father had “taken a lot from a lot of people before he died.”

When Cullen said he didn’t know what he was talking about, the Russian told him: “Just tell me where the f**king money is, Rob.”

What is the series about?

Average Joe follows Joe Washington (Deon Cole), a blue-collar plumber who discovers his late father stole money from the Russian mafia.

It’s not just a few thousand dollars or so: it’s $10 million, plus a Lamborghini. Understandably, they want it all back, forcing Joe and his family and friends “into a life or death race against time to find the truth and the millions,” as per the synopsis.

The show also stars Tammy Townsend, Malcolm Barrett, Cynthia McWilliams, and Michael Trucco.

After airing in June 2023, the series debuted with an 83% Rotten Tomatoes score. TIME Magazine called it “fast-paced and addictive, with strong performances and a supremely twisted sense of humor.”

It was also praised by Entertainment Weekly, which wrote: “Enhanced by an appealing ensemble, Average Joe serves up an inventive blend of hair-raising crime thriller suspense, dark humor, and thorny family drama.”

Average Joe is streaming on Netflix now, and make sure you check out our list of other TV shows streaming this month.