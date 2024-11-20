Avengers: Secret Wars to start “new age” of X-Men in MCU’s next saga

Kevin Feige has been hinting at the future of Marvel’s movie plans by stating that Avengers: Secret Wars will lead into a “new age” of mutants and X-Men.

It’s all change in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In 2025, we’re getting a new Captain America in the shape of Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, while later in the the year two new teams are heading to screens via Thunderbolts and Fantastic Four.

But the X-Men have also been sneaking into the MCU via references and cameos in movies and shows, before taking center stage in Deadpool & Wolverine through Logan’s return.

Marvel doesn’t yet have a standalone X-Men movie on the studio’s slate. But new quotes from head honcho Kevin Feige at Disney’s APAC Content Showcase in Singapore suggest the mutants will play an increasingly important role in the MCU.

Disney/Marvel

Regarding the Fantastic Four flick, Feige said (via Deadline): “Finally, [we’re] bringing Marvel’s First Family into the MCU. They wrap next week, the movie comes out next summer, and then all those characters go right into the next Avengers movies, so I’m very excited for the future of the Fantastic Four.”

That next movie is Avengers: Doomsday, where they’ll be facing off against titular villain Doctor Doom, played by former Iron Man Robert Downey Jr.

Then, regarding team-ups, Feige added: “I think you will see that continues in our next few movies with some X-Men players that you might recognize. Right after that, the whole story of Secret Wars really leads us into a new age of mutants and of the X-Men. Again, [it’s] one of those dreams come true. We finally have the X-Men back.”

The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits screens on July 25, 2025, while Avengers: Secret Wars releases May 7, 2027, after which there’s every chance we’ll get a standalone X-Men movie.

Until then, check out how to watch the Marvel movies in order and our list of the best superhero movies ever.