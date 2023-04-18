The Russo brothers – who are very much Marvel men – have got their eye on Batman now that James Gunn is overseeing projects for DC.

Anthony and Joe Russo started out in TV, directing episodes of Community, Arrested Development, and Happy Endings. They then made the move to comedy films via Welcome to Collinwood and You, Me and Dupree, before Marvel came-a-knocking.

The Russo brothers then directed four of the biggest superhero movies of all time: Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

More recently they’ve overseen action movies like 21 Bridges and Extraction, but thanks to a new interview, we know they are also eyeing a character over at DC.

Avengers directors keen to make Batman movie for James Gunn

“We don’t get asked a lot about DC characters,” Anthony Russo tells ComicBook.com of Marvel’s main rivals.

“Obviously James [Gunn] over there running it, it would be a no-brainer,” Joe continues. “We love him to death. We love the direction he’s going to take that world in. You know he’s gonna be inventive with it.

“Favorite DC characters? I mean, man. There are so many good ones. I always answer based on the comics I collected as a kid, and the two comics I collected the most were Spider-Man — actually, the three — were Spider-Man, X-Men, and Batman. But there have been a lot of iterations of Batman, so I feel like that’s an obvious answer.”

Anthony then adds: “But, you know, it’s hard not to answer that. Here’s how you know we haven’t actually gotten literal about it and specific about it is because, yeah, Batman would be my favorite character for my entire childhood. But obviously, it’s been well explored.”

Could Russos direct The Brave and the Bold?

There are multiple DC movies hitting this year, including The Flash, Blue Beetle, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. But they were green-lit before James Gunn was overseeing plans at DC. July 2025 will see Gunn’s own Man of Steel movie – titled Superman: Legacy – hitting screens.

But there’s also Batman movie The Brave and the Bold in development. If the Russos are serious about making a Dark Knight movie, there’s no director currently attached, so that could be the project where their Batman dreams might become a reality.

Other DC movies that Gunn is shepherding alongside Peter Safran include Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and Swamp Thing. For more details on those superhero plans, head here.