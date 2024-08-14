Avengers: Endgame’s epic finale improved in “chilling” Deadpool & Wolverine edit

If you’re a fan of how Deadpool & Wolverine used Madonna’s pop classic Like A Prayer, wait until you see how a TikTok user inserted it into Avengers: Endgame.

The original film has a subdued orchestra that slowly ramps up as more and more heroes, previously dusted by the Mad Titan, Thanos, return to the battlefield.

But in an edit shared to TikTok by user FrenchieDwarf, that sweeping orchestra is replaced with an edit of Deadpool & Wolverine’s Like a Prayer.

The creator reveals they spent three days making Deadpool & Wolverine’s special cut of Like A Prayer fit the portals scene, which syncs up with moments like Falcon flying in and Spider-Man removing his mask.

Fans have taken note of the video on TikTok, too, with one user saying they “actually have chills.” Another said the track “literally makes this scene so much more powerful.”

Others have a newfound appreciation for the scene with the new track, with one saying, “I haven’t been able to watch Endgame since it first came out because of the sheer pain it causes me, and this scene is so beautiful with this song.”

The TikTok edit is the latest example of a fandom’s newfound love for the legendary pop track. The song has experienced a resurgence since it was used in the marketing for Deadpool & Wolverine, putting it on the Billboard Global 200 for the first time.

Deadpool & Wolverine makes use of Like A Prayer to be the soundtrack of its most visceral fight, where the two heroes carve up an army of 100 Deadpool variants. The scene itself was largely reworked by Madonna, according to star Ryan Reynolds.

