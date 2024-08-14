Avengers 5’s incredible secret title teases Loki will return as the hero

The secret filming title for Avengers 5 has hinted that Loki will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a hero.

Avengers 5 has seen a ton of changes over the last few weeks due to Robert Downey Jr. being revealed as Doctor Doom.

The movie was also given a new name as it will center on Doom’s return and the follow up team up story will consist of the long awaited Secret Wars comic book story arc.

While the public title for each movie has been revealed, one secret name that will be used for the Avengers movie’s production hints that Loki will be able to join the mainstream story once again.

According to one Reddit user, Doomsday and Secret War will be filming in the UK under the names ‘Royale’ and ‘For All Time.’

While these phrases may not mean much on the surface, ‘For All Time’ hints to a pretty big Loki series connection.

The final episode of the Loki TV show was titled ‘For All Time. Always,’ as the titular God of Mischief and his female counterpart, Sylvie, came face to face with the mysterious and dangerous presence keeping them chained to the multiverse.

While it seems like a stretch, the fact that an Avengers movie would reference an episode of Loki makes sense as the franchise is currently leaning into it’s multiverse storylines.

If Avengers 5 does ride down the road of making Loki’s overall storyline canon, the former God of Mischief could finally fulfill his greater purpose once and for all.

For more, keep up to date with all of the upcoming Marvel projects like Spider-Man 4, Captain America 4, and Agatha.