Avengers 5 and Secret Wars just announced four massive changes

Strap in, Marvel fans – we’ve finally got some big news about both Avengers films… and it looks like the MCU will be changed forever.

If you’ve been following along with San Diego Comic-Con, you’ll know the jewel in the crown of panels is when Marvel takes to the hallowed Hall H.

This year, fans are in luck, as four absolute clangers of new details have dropped into our laps – and it’s all about Avengers 5 and Secret Wars.

Article continues after ad

Not only will the cast of the Fantastic Four be making an appearance in both, but each will be directed by Marvel movie stalwarts the Russo Brothers. If that’s not enough, Avengers 5 is officially titled Avengers: Doomsday after a certain villain… who’s being played by none other than Robert Downey Jr!

If you’re new to the MCU, this last point is a particularly big deal. RDJ has been playing Iron Man since 2008 and is considered dead after 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. Five years later, he’s making the switch to one of Marvel’s biggest supervillains of all time, Doctor Doom.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Unsurprisingly, fans have absolutely lost their minds over the announcement – but the changes have also divided opinion.

“Bringing in the Russos and Robert Downey Jr. shows how desperate they are,” one fan posted on X/Twitter.

A second agreed, “NO. THIS IS THE WORST IDEA EVER. JUST SAVE CHRIS EVANS AND RDJ FOR SECRET WARS. STOP OVEREXPOSING THEM BEFORE THE BIG COMEBACK.”

“The goat is back,” a third weighed in, while a fourth fan stated, “OH MY F**KING GOD WE WILL BE THERE.”

Article continues after ad

While bringing the Russos back comes as less of a surprise, it’s so far been unclear just how involved the Fantastic Four will be in the MCU. Their own movie, now retitled The Fantastic Four: First Steps, begins filming on July 30th.

“They better cause the rest of the ‘Avengers’ look weak so far…” another fan added.

Meanwhile, Giancarlo Esposito has officially been revealed as Sidewinder in Captain America 4, while Thunderbolts teased its first trailer to audiences – alongside the potential casting of Sentry.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For more, keep up to date with Spider-Man 4 and Venom 3, while taking a look at the rest of Marvel’s upcoming movies and TV shows. You can also find new movies streaming this month.