Avatar 3 will prove James Cameron is still the king of the world

Avatar 3 could go one of three ways: it’ll join its predecessors as one of the highest-grossing movies of all time, it’ll be profitable without quaking the box office, or James Cameron’s vision could turn to fire and ash. So, what do its prospects look like? “Mighty.”

I remember how I felt when I saw Avatar in 2009: untethered, screen-swallowing wonder the likes of which I’d never experienced (I was among those who suffered from PADS – post-Avatar depression syndrome).

Article continues after ad

When I watched the first teaser for The Way of Water, that euphoria flooded back. I was almost overwhelmingly awestruck; after more than a decade, I couldn’t believe we were returning to Pandora and soaring through its crystalline, heavenly seas. When it hit cinemas, it became immediately clear that I wasn’t alone.

Both movies were, undeniably, enormous cinematic events. And, yet, its cynics are obnoxiously vocal and bafflingly stubborn. Even now, they’ll contend that Avatar hasn’t had any cultural impact ($5.2 billion in box office receipts from two films says otherwise). However, even I’ll admit there’s more at stake for Fire and Ash.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Avatar 3 has more to prove than The Way of Water

20th Century Studios

Avatar: The Way of Water rode a long wave of “Will it ever actually happen?” and technical innovation; 13 years, to be exact. Even those who’d loath to call themselves fans fell victim to FOMO and bought tickets for the biggest screen they could find. It’s a sequel to the biggest movie ever, helmed by one of the greatest directors of all time – even from the outset, that’s the ultimate example of a must-see.

But, as Neytiri says, all energy is borrowed. Even as a self-proclaimed member of the Na’Vi Nation, I’m willing to acknowledge that the sequel was destined for box office glory regardless of whether it was good or bad; how could it not make billions of dollars, especially after the extraordinary precedent set by its predecessor?

Article continues after ad

Remember, the first film shattered box office records on a scale hitherto undreamt of, flying past Cameron’s earlier haul for Titanic ($2.2 billion), staying in theaters for 34 weeks, and sitting comfortably at number one.

Article continues after ad

In the end, there was no cause for concern: not only was it amazing (you can read my Way of Water review), but it’s the third-biggest film in history.

There’s just a niggling concern about Avatar: Fire and Ash: what if it can’t produce the same groundswell of excitement, given it doesn’t have over 10 years of anticipation fueling its release? What if people were just swept up in the long-awaited arrival of Avatar 2 rather than the movie itself? What if – and I hope this isn’t true – they don’t care?

Article continues after ad

Avatar 3 will get it done

20th Century Studios

As Ewya is my witness, Avatar 3 will be big.

The enormity of The Way of Water’s success wasn’t entirely circumstantial; it may have been frontloaded by everyone’s curiosity, but it was sustained by repeat viewings. There’s a scale and earnestness to Cameron’s filmmaking that’s unmatched, and history has proven that he knows how to connect with the masses.

Article continues after ad

Also, I’d implore you to remember two instances that proved how much people love Avatar. Firstly, when Avengers: Endgame briefly dethroned it as the highest-grossing movie ever made, Cameron re-released it in China and reclaimed the top spot instantly. Secondly, a few months before The Way of Water, 20th Century Studios rolled out a wide re-release of the original film. It made $76 million worldwide and edged its total haul towards the $3 billion mark.

Article continues after ad

Time and time again, Avatar has never failed to remind everyone of a salient Hollywood rule of thumb: never ever bet against James Cameron.

Even he’s admitted that he could be “getting high on [his] own supply here, and everybody who looks at [Avatar 3] goes, ‘F**k, that’s not what I signed up for.’”

“But if you’re not making brave choices, you’re wasting everybody’s time and money. That alone is not sufficient to create success, but it’s necessary. You’ve got to break the mold every fricking time,” he told Empire.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It sounds like the king of the world’s reign isn’t coming to an end any time soon. So, when Avatar: Fire and Ash comes out on December 19, 2025, let’s get it done.

Until then, find out why Fire and Ash’s title is a big tease for Avatar 4 and 5, our breakdown of the Avatar 2 cast, and our list of the best sci-fi movies.

Make sure you check out what’s dropping during Dexerto’s We LOVE TV & Movies week too.



